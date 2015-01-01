पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना की दूसरी लहर की आहट:दिल्ली, राजस्थान, गोवा और गुजरात से आने वालों को कोविड निगेटिव रिपोर्ट दिखाने पर ही महाराष्ट्र में एंट्री मिलेगी

मुुंबई2 मिनट पहले
मुंबई एयरपोर्ट पर यात्री का थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग करता कर्मचारी। महाराष्ट्र में संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा 17 लाख से ज्यादा हो चुका है। (फाइल फोटो)

कोरोना की दूसरी लहर शुरू होने की आहट ने महाराष्ट्र सरकार की मुश्किलें बढ़ा दी हैं। इसकी रोकथाम के लिए सोमवार को सरकार ने बड़ा फैसला लिया। इसके मुताबिक, अब दिल्ली, राजस्थान, गोवा और गुजरात से महाराष्ट्र जाने वालों के लिए कोविड-19 निगेटिव रिपोर्ट लाना अनिवार्य कर दिया गया है।

यात्रियों को सफर करने से 72 घंटे पहले इसके लिए कोविड-19 टेस्ट कराना होगा। बगैर कोविड-19 निगेटिव रिपोर्ट के इन राज्यों से महाराष्ट्र पहुंचने वालों को एंट्री नहीं दी जाएगी।

महाराष्ट्र सरकार ने ये बड़े फैसले लिए

  • बगैर मास्क दिखने पर 200 से 500 रुपए का जुर्माना देना होगा।
  • सार्वजनिक स्थानों पर थूकने पर 1,000 रुपए का जुर्माना। तीसरी बार थूकते हुए पकड़े जाने पर 5 हजार रुपए का जुर्माना और 5 दिन की सार्वजनिक सेवा देनी होगी।
  • हर किसी को सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन करना होगा।
  • 60 साल से अधिक आयु वर्ग और 10 साल से नीचे के बच्चों को जरूरत पड़ने पर ही बाहर निकलने की अनुमति होगी।
  • गर्भवती महिलाओं को घर में ही रहने की सलाह दी गई है।

मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा- दूसरी लहर सुनामी जैसी होगी
महाराष्ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव ठाकरे ने रविवार को राज्य की जनता को संबोधित करते हुए साफ किया कि वे फिलहाल राज्य में लॉकडाउन नहीं चाहते हैं, लेकिन स्थिति को देखते हुए आगे फैसला लिया जाएगा। हालांकि, उन्होंने यह भी कहा कि हमें कोरोना के खिलाफ लड़ाई जीतनी है। इसलिए मंदिर, मस्जिद और गुरुद्वारा में भीड़ नहीं होनी चाहिए।

उन्होंने कहा, 'कोरोना संकट खत्म नहीं हुआ है। पश्चिम (महाराष्ट्र) ने कोरोना संकट को अधिक गंभीरता से लिया है। पहली की तुलना में कोरोना की दूसरी और तीसरी लहर एक सुनामी जैसी होगी।'

मरीजों का आंकड़ा 17.80 लाख
महाराष्ट्र में कोरोना मरीजों का आंकड़ा 17 लाख 80 हजार 208 हो गया है। इनमें 81 हजार 512 मरीजों का इलाज चल रहा है। 16 लाख 51 हजार 64 लोग अब तक ठीक हो चुके हैं। संक्रमण से जान गंवाने वालों की संख्या अब 46 हजार 623 हो गई है। पिछले 2 दिनों से राज्य में एक्टिव केस में एक बार फिर से इजाफा देखने को मिला है। इन दो दिनों में करीब 2500 से ज्यादा एक्टिव मरीज बढ़े हैं।

