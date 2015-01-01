पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आज जम्मू-कश्मीर में ऐसी है दिवाली:पाकिस्तान की तरफ से फायरिंग के चलते लोग घरों में कैद; खुशियों की जगह घरों में मातम

41 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फोटो उड़ी सेक्टर की है। यहां एक गांव में पाकिस्तान की तरफ से हुई गोलीबारी में स्थानीय लोगों का घर पूरी तरह से क्षतिग्रस्त हो गया है।
  • पिछले एक हफ्ते से LOC पर 12 बार से ज्यादा सीज फायर का उल्लंघन कर चुका है पाकिस्तान
  • भारतीय जवान दे रहे मुंहतोड़ जवाब, सरहद किनारे के गांवों में हालात खराब

दीप पर्व दिवाली पर भी पाकिस्तान अपनी हरकतों से बाज नहीं आया। लगातार पाकिस्तानी सेना LOC पर सीज फायर का उल्लंघन कर रही है। भारतीय सेना भी मुंहतोड़ जवाब दे रहे। इन सब के बीच सरहद से सटे गांवों में हजारों लोग कैद होने के लिए मजबूर हो गए हैं। कई नागरिकों की मौत के बाद गांवों में मातम पसर गया है। यही कारण है कि इस बार गांव के लोग दिवाली भी नहीं मना पाएंगे।

पिछले 7 दिनों से पाकिस्तान ने माहौल खराब किया
जम्मू कश्मीर में पाकिस्तान के साथ लगती 720 किलोमीटर लम्बी नियंत्रण रेखा (LOC)है। जो जम्मू के अखनूर सेक्टर से लद्दाख के कारगिल सेक्टर तक है। यहां जम्मू के पुंछ और राजौरी जिले, कश्मीर का उड़ी सेक्टर और बारामुल्ला जिले पर पाकिस्तान की तरफ से हमेशा गोलीबारी होती रहती है। कोरोना काल में पाकिस्तान की तरफ से होने वाले सीज फायर की उल्लंघन में कुछ कमी जरूर आई थी, लेकिन पिछले 7 दिनों से यह एक बार फिर से बढ़ गई है। इस बीच 12 से 15 बार पाकिस्तान ने सीज फायर का उल्लंघन किया है।

दिवाली पर मिठाइयां दी जाती थीं, आज गोलियां बरसाई जा रहीं
लंबे समय से यह परंपरा रही है कि दिवाली पर LOC पर तैनात भारतीय जवान पाकिस्तानी सेना को मिठाइयां देते थे। लेकिन अब दोनों तरफ से गोलियां बरसाई जा रहीं हैं। उत्तरी कश्मीर के उड़ी सेक्टर में सेना के जवान शहीद हुए हैं। वहीं, जम्मू के पुंछ के सौजियां इलाके में करीब 9 महीने बाद गोलीबारी हुई। इसमें 6 स्थानीय नागरिकों की मौत हो गई। कई लोग घायल भी हैं।

दीवाली की खरीददारी कर रहे थे और शुरू हो गई गोलीबारी
शुक्रवार को लोग दीवाली की खरीददारी कर रहे थे। इसी बीच, पाकिस्तान की तरफ से गोलीबारी शुरू हो गई। पाकिस्तान ने स्थानीय लोगों को निशाना बनाना शुरू कर दिया। उड़ी सेक्टर के रहने वाले गुलाम अहमद का घर LOC पर ही है। कहते हैं हर बार पाकिस्तान यहां आम नागरिकों को निशाना बनाता है। अगर उसे लड़ाई करनी है तो सेना से करे। आम लोगों को क्यों निशाना बना रहा है?

हालात खराब है, लोग डरे हुए हैं
पुंछ के राम कुमार दत्ता कहते हैं। कोरोना के दौरान कुछ आराम था। मार्च के बाद से गोलीबारी रुकी हुई थी। अब फिर से शुरू हो गई है। यहां हालात काफी खराब है। पाकिस्तान हमेशा आतंकी घुसपैठ करवाने के लिए गोलीबारी करता है। लेकिन दिवाली पर ऐसी गोलीबारी पहली बार हुयी है। वहीं, सौजियां के ही मोहम्मद इस्माइल का कहना है कि हालत तो खराब है ही, यहां सुविधाएं भी कम हैं। लोगों को ले जाने के लिए एंबुलेंस भी नहीं है।

