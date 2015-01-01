पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मॉर्निंग न्यूज ब्रीफ:किसान आंदोलन में संत का सुसाइड, बंगाल में 80 सीटों के अधिकारी ने TMC की ममता छोड़ी

एक घंटा पहले

नमस्कार!

भारत बायोटेक की कोवैक्सिन फेज-1 ट्रायल में पूरी तरह सेफ और इफेक्टिव साबित हुई है। सरकार अब टेलीकॉम सेक्टर में चीन पर स्ट्राइक कर सकती है। आज से एडिलेड में इंडिया-ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच पहला डे-नाइट टेस्ट खेला जाएगा। बहरहाल, शुरू करते हैं न्यूज ब्रीफ।

सबसे पहले देखते हैं, बाजार क्या कह रहा है

  • BSE का मार्केट कैप 185.13 लाख करोड़ रुपए रहा। 58% कंपनियों के शेयरों में बढ़त रही।
  • 3,198 कंपनियों के शेयरों में ट्रेडिंग हुई। इसमें 1,860 के शेयर बढ़े और 1,165 के शेयर गिरे।

आज इन इवेंट्स पर रहेगी नजर

  • प्रधानमंत्री मोदी और बांग्लादेश की पीएम शेख हसीना के साथ वर्चुअल समिट में शामिल होंगे।
  • उत्तर प्रदेश की खाप पंचायतें किसान आंदोलन का समर्थन करने दिल्ली बॉर्डर पर पहुंचेंगी।
  • इसरो के कम्युनिकेशन सेटेलाइट CMS-01 (पहले का नाम GSAT-12R) की लॉन्चिंग होगी।

देश-विदेश

किसान आंदोलन में संत की खुदकुशी

किसान आंदोलन के दौरान एक चौंका देने वाली खबर आई है। कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन कर रहे किसानों के समर्थन में 65 वर्षीय संत बाबा राम सिंह ने खुदकुशी कर ली। उन्होंने सुसाइड नोट में लिखा- यह जुल्म के खिलाफ आवाज है। वे करनाल के सिंघरा गांव के रहने वाले थे और वहीं गुरुद्वारा साहिब नानकसर के ग्रंथी थे। उनके अनुयाइयों की तादाद लाखों में बताई जा रही है। इधर, किसानों को सड़कों से हटाने की अर्जियों पर बुधवार को सुप्रीम कोर्ट में सुनवाई हुई। कोर्ट ने सरकार, किसान संगठनों और दूसरे पक्षों को शामिल करते हुए कमेटी बनाने की सलाह दी।

80 सीटों के अधिकारी ने छोड़ा ममता का साथ

पश्चिम बंगाल में विधानसभा चुनाव से पहले तृणमूल कांग्रेस के नेता पार्टी छोड़ने लगे हैं। इनमें नया नाम बगावती तेवर दिखा रहे विधायक शुभेंदु अधिकारी का है। उन्होंने बुधवार को असेंबली से इस्तीफा दे दिया। पूर्व मिदनापुर की नंदीग्राम सीट से विधायक शुभेंदु ने पिछले महीने मंत्रिमंडल से भी इस्तीफा दे दिया था। शुभेंदु पार्टी अध्यक्ष और मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी के खास माने जाते हैं इसलिए उनका जाना पार्टी के साथ ममता के लिए भी झटका है। ऐसी अटकलें हैं कि 19 दिसंबर को गृह मंत्री अमित शाह बंगाल दौरे के समय वे भाजपा जॉइन कर सकते हैं।

स्वदेशी कोरोना वैक्सीन पर खुशखबरी

स्वदेशी कोरोना वैक्सीन- कोवैक्सिन बना रही कंपनी भारत बायोटेक की तरफ से खुशखबरी आई है। कोवैक्सिन के फेज-1 ट्रायल्स के नतीजे विदेशी जर्नल मेड-आर्काइव (medRxiv) में पब्लिश हुए हैं। इसमें दावा किया गया है कि वैक्सीन पूरी तरह से सेफ और इफेक्टिव है। इससे कोई गंभीर साइड-इफेक्ट नहीं हुए हैं। कोवैक्सिन उन तीन वैक्सीन में से एक है, जिसके लिए ड्रग रेगुलेटर से इमरजेंसी अप्रूवल मांगा गया है। नवंबर में ही इस वैक्सीन के देशभर में 25 साइट्स पर 25, 800 लोगों पर फेज-3 ट्रायल्स शुरू हुए हैं।

चीन पर पांचवीं स्ट्राइक जल्द

बॉर्डर पर चल रहे तनाव के बीच केंद्र सरकार ने चीन पर एक और स्ट्राइक करने की तैयारी कर ली है। इस बार यह स्ट्राइक टेलीकॉम सेक्टर में होगी। सरकार ने बुधवार को कहा कि टेलीकॉम इक्विपमेंट खरीदने के लिए भरोसेमंद कंपनियों की लिस्ट बनाई जाएगी। अभी इस सेक्टर में चीनी कंपनियों का दबदबा है। ZTE इसकी सबसे बड़ी खिलाड़ी है। सरकार के इस कदम का मतलब है कि चीन की कुछ कंपनियों को पाबंदियां झेलनी पड़ सकती हैं। इससे पहले सरकार चार बार में 267 चीनी ऐप पर बैन लगा चुकी है।

JEE मेंस 2021 में बड़ा बदलाव

केंद्रीय शिक्षा मंत्री रमेश पोखरियाल निशंक ने बुधवार को जेईई मेंस (JEE MAINS) परीक्षा 2021 की तारीखों का ऐलान किया। नेशनल टेस्टिंग एजेंसी (NTA) 23 से 26 फरवरी के बीच यह परीक्षा आयोजित कराएगी। पहली बार JEE MAINS की परीक्षा अंग्रेजी के साथ हिंदी समेत 13 भारतीय भाषाओं में भी होगी। इनमें असमिया, उड़िया, तेलुगु, तमिल और उर्दू शामिल हैं। अब JEE MAINS साल में चार बार आयोजित की जाएगी। पहली परीक्षा फरवरी, दूसरी मार्च, तीसरी अप्रैल और चौथी मई में होगी। वहीं, ऑब्जेक्टिव सवालों से इस बार नेगेटिव मार्किंग हटा ली गई है।

शेयर मार्केट का ऑलटाइम हाई लेवल

चौतरफा खरीदारी से बुधवार को शेयर बाजार रिकॉर्ड स्तर पर पहुंचकर बंद हुआ। सेंसेक्स 403.29 अंकों की शानदार बढ़त के साथ 46,666.46 पर और निफ्टी 114.85 अंकों की उछाल के साथ 13,682.70 पर बंद हुआ है। क्लोजिंग के लिहाज से दोनों इंडेक्स का यह हाईएस्ट लेवल है। बुधवार को HDFC, TCS, इंफोसिस और भारती एयरटेल के शेयरों में तेजी के चलते सेंसेक्स इंडेक्स नए रिकॉर्ड पर पहुंचा। कारोबार के दौरान सेंसेक्स ने 46,704.97 और निफ्टी ने 13,692.35 के स्तर को टच किया। यह दोनों इंडेक्स का ऑलटाइम हाई लेवल है।

एक्सप्लेनर

सरकार ने तीनों सेनाओं को 15 दिन की जंग के हिसाब से गोला-बारूद और हथियार जमा करने की छूट दे दी है। अब तक ये सीमा 10 दिन की थी। सरकार के इस फैसले का मतलब क्या है? सेना को कितना गोला-बारूद इकट्ठा करने की जरूरत है? 15 दिन का स्टॉक रखने के आदेश का मतलब क्या 15 दिन का ही युद्ध लड़ने की तैयारी से है? इन सभी सवालों के जवाब समझिए रिटायर्ड लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल सतीश दुआ से, जो चीफ ऑफ इंटिग्रेटेड डिफेंस स्टाफ रह चुके हैं।

पढ़ें पूरी खबर...

पॉजिटिव खबर

आज मिलिए दिल्ली के सुनील वशिष्ठ से, जो कभी वेटर का काम करते थे। फिर, दूध बांटने से लेकर पिज्जा डिलीवरी जैसी नौकरियां की। इसके बाद पत्नी के गहने बेचकर एक मॉल से केक बेचने का बिजनेस शुरू किया। अब सुनील खुद की बड़ी कंपनी के मालिक हैं। करोड़ों में टर्नओवर है। उनकी कंपनी के 15 से ज्यादा आउटलेट हैं। 2025 तक उन्होंने 50 आउटलेट खोलने की तैयारी की है।

पढ़ें पूरी खबर...

वॉट्सऐप की एक और सर्विस

इंस्टेंट मैसेजिंग सर्विस देने वाला वॉट्सऐप अब भारत में इंश्योरेंस और पेंशन जैसी सर्विस को रोलआउट करने जा रहा है। कंपनी ने बुधवार को कहा कि वह भारत में इस साल के अंत तक किफायती स्केच-साइज स्वास्थ्य बीमा खरीदने की पेशकश करेगी। स्केच साइज बीमा योजनाओं में खास जरूरतों पर आधारित बीमा की पेशकश की जाती है, जिनमें प्रीमियम और बीमा कवर दोनों ही कम होते हैं।

पहले टेस्ट के लिए प्लेइंग 11 की घोषणा

एडिलेड में खेले जाने वाले पहले टेस्ट (डे-नाइट) के लिए टीम इंडिया ने प्लेइंग इलेवन का ऐलान कर दिया। मयंक अग्रवाल और पृथ्वी शॉ ओपनर होंगे। ईशांत शर्मा की गैर मौजूदगी में उमेश यादव तीसरे पेसर होंगे। टीम में चार स्पेशलिस्ट बॉलर हैं। शमी, बुमराह और उमेश पेस डिपार्टमेंट संभालेंगे। रविचंद्रन अश्विन अंतिम 11 में अकेले स्पिनर हैं। हालांकि, उनका साथ हनुमा विहारी दे सकते हैं। मिडिल ऑर्डर में चेतेश्वर पुजारा, विराट कोहली और अजिंक्य रहाणे होंगे। हनुमा विहारी 6 और ऋद्धिमान साहा को 7 नंबर पर बैटिंग कराई जा सकती है।

मैदानों में सर्दी, शीतलहर का अलर्ट

आधा दिसंबर बीतने के बाद मैदानी इलाकों में सर्दी तेज हो गई। राजस्थान के 8 जिलों में 3 दिन शीतलहर का अलर्ट जारी किया गया है। वहीं मध्य प्रदेश में रातें और ठंडी होंगी। बिहार के कई इलाकों में घना कोहरा जारी रहेगा। गुजरात में 17 से 19 दिसंबर के बीच ठंड और बढ़ सकती है। इधर, झारखंड में दिसंबर में ठंड का रिकॉर्ड टूटा और मंगलवार को पारा 2 डिग्री गिरकर 13.4 रह गया। बीते 5 साल में पहली बार और 15 साल में सिर्फ 2 बार दिसंबर के पहले 15 दिनों में इतनी ठंड पड़ी है।

सुर्खियों में और क्या है...

  • देश में कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या तेजी से कम हो रही है। मंगलवार को लगातार 17वें दिन 40 हजार से कम नए केस सामने आए।
  • चीन बायोएनटेक वैक्सीन के 10 करोड़ डोज खरीदेगा। करीब 30.4 करोड़ डॉलर में इसके लिए डील हुई है।
