आज का इतिहास:एक एक्सीडेंट देखकर शुरू हुई थी ट्रैफिक सिंगल में यलो लाइट के जुड़ने की कहानी

2 घंटे पहले
20 नवंबर 1923 को अमेरिकी पेटेंट ऑफिस ने 46 साल के एक शख्स गैरेट मोर्गन को ऑटोमेटेड ट्रैफिक सिग्नल के लिए पेटेंट नंबर दिया था। इसका मतलब यह नहीं कि ट्रैफिक सिग्नल का अविष्कार मोर्गन ने किया था। बल्कि उन्होंने STOP और GO के बीच एक तीसरा विकल्प जोड़ा था जो ड्राइवर को गाड़ी बंद और शुरू करने से पहले सतर्क कर सके। यही विकल्प आगे जाकर यलो लाइट में तब्दील हुआ। मोर्गन का जन्म अमेरिका के केंटकी में साल 1877 में हुआ था। 14 साल की उम्र में वह जॉब की तलाश में ओहियो चले गए। इधर-उधर काम करने के बाद मोर्गन ने 1907 में अपनी रिपेयर शॉप खोली। 1920 में मोर्गन ने 'द क्लीवलैंड कॉल' अखबार निकालना शुरू किया।

उस समय ओहियो में काफी ट्रैफिक हुआ करता था। ट्रैफिक सिग्नल भी STOP और GO कमांड पर स्विच होते थे। इससे ड्राइवरों को सिग्नल चालू और बंद होने का संकेत नहीं मिलता था, और हादसे की स्थिति बनती थी। मोर्गन ने एक बार सिग्नल पर एक्सीडेंट होते देखा तो उनके दिमाग में सतर्क करने वाले इस तरह के सिग्नल का आइडिया आया। जिसका काम STOP और GO के पहले चेतावनी देना था।

91 साल के हुए मिल्खा सिंह
20 नवंबर 1929 को गोविंदपुरा (जो अब पाकिस्तान का हिस्सा है) के एक सिख परिवार में मिल्खा सिंह का जन्म हुआ था। खेल और देश से बहुत लगाव था, इस वजह से विभाजन के बाद भारत भाग आए और भारतीय सेना में शामिल हो गए। कुछ वक्त सेना में रहे लेकिन खेल की तरफ झुकाव होने की वजह से उन्होंने क्रॉस कंट्री दौड़ में हिस्सा लिया। इसमें 400 से ज्यादा सैनिकों ने दौड़ लगाई। मिल्खा 6वें नंबर पर आए।

1956 में मेलबर्न में आयोजित ओलिंपिक खेल में भाग लिया। कुछ खास नहीं कर पाए, लेकिन आगे की स्पर्धाओं के रास्ते खोल दिए। 1958 में कटक में आयोजित नेशनल गेम्स में 200 और 400 मीटर में कई रिकॉर्ड बनाए। इसी साल टोक्यो में आयोजित एशियाई खेलों में 200 मीटर, 400 मीटर की स्पर्धाओं और राष्ट्रमंडल में 400 मीटर की रेस में स्वर्ण पदक जीते। उनकी सफलता को देखते हुए, भारत सरकार ने पद्मश्री से सम्मानित किया।

मिल्खा सिंह पाकिस्तान में आयोजित एक दौड़ के लिए गए। इसमें उन्होंने शानदार प्रदर्शन किया। उनके प्रदर्शन को देखकर पाकिस्तान के जनरल अयूब खान ने उन्हें 'द फ्लाइंग सिख' नाम दिया। 1960 को रोम में आयोजित समर ओलिंपिक में मिल्खा सिंह से काफी उम्मीदें थी। 400 मीटर की रेस में वह 200 मीटर तक सबसे आगे थे, लेकिन इसके बाद उन्होंने अपनी गति धीमी कर दी। इससे वह रेस में पिछड़ गए और चौथे नंबर पर रहे। 1964 में उन्होंने एशियाई खेल में 400 मीटर और 4x400 रिले में गोल्ड मेडल जीते।

भारत और दुनिया में 20 नवंबर की महत्वपूर्ण घटनाएं इस प्रकार हैं

  • 1750: मैसूर के शासक टीपू सुल्तान का जन्म कर्नाटक के देवनाहल्ली में हुआ था। टीपू का पूरा नाम सुल्तान फतेह अली खान शाहाब था। टीपू के पिता मैसूर साम्राज्य के सैनिक थे और 1761 में मैसूर के शासक बने। टीपू की वीरता देखकर उन्हें उनके पिता ने शेर-ए -मैसूर खिताब से नवाजा था।
  • 1815: यूरोप में शांति व्यवस्था बनाए रखने के लिए रूस, पर्शिया, ऑस्ट्रिया और इंग्लैंड ने गठबंधन किया था।
  • 1815: 12 साल चला नेपोलियन युद्ध खत्म हो गया था।
  • 1910: रूसी लेखक लियो टॉलस्टॉय की मृत्यु हुई थी। वॉर एंड पीस उनकी सबसे चर्चित किताब है।
  • 1917: कोलकाता में बोस अनुसंधान संस्थान की स्थापना हुई थी।
  • 1959: संयुक्त राष्ट्र की महासभा ने बच्चों के अधिकारों के घोषणापत्र को मान्यता दी थी। इस वजह से विश्वभर में हर साल बाल दिवस मनाया जाता है।
  • 1981: भारत ने भास्कर-II उपग्रह लॉन्च किया गया था।
  • 1984: उर्दू के मशहूर शायर फैज अहमद फैज का निधन हुआ था।
  • 1985: बिल गेट्स ने विंडोज -1 ऑपरेटिंग सिस्टम बाजार में उतारा था।
  • 1989: भारतीय महिला फ्री स्टाइल पहलवान बबीता फोगाट का जन्म हुआ था।
  • 1997: कैनेडी अंतरिक्ष केंद्र से अमेरिकी अंतरिक्ष शटल यान 'कोलंबिया' सफलतापूर्वक लॉन्च किया गया था।
