पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • National
  • Today History, Aaj Ka Itihas From India World; John F Kennedy Death Anniversary, Diana Hayden Miss World

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

इतिहास में आज:अमेरिका के दूसरे सबसे युवा राष्ट्रपति की कहानी, जो विश्वयुद्ध के वक्त नेवी में थे

एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

वे महज दो साल, 10 महीने और दो दिन के लिए अमेरिका के राष्ट्रपति रहे। लेकिन आज भी अमेरिका के सबसे लोकप्रिय राष्ट्रपति में से एक हैं। महज 43 साल की उम्र में देश के प्रेसिडेंट बने। अमेरिका के सबसे युवा राष्ट्रपतियों की लिस्ट में उनका नंबर दूसरा है। हम बात कर रहे हैं अमेरिका के 35वें राष्ट्रपति जॉन एफ कैनेडी की। उनकी हत्या 1963 में आज ही के दिन अमेरिका के टैक्सास राज्य के डलास में उस वक्त कर दी गई, जब वे एक ओपन कार से जा रहे थे। कैनेडी को गोली मारने वाला पूर्व मरीन ली हार्वी ओसवाल्ड था। ओसवाल्ड को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया, लेकिन दो दिन बाद ही कैनेडी के एक समर्थक ने ओसवाल्ड की भी हत्या कर दी। इस घटना ने अमेरिका के साथ पूरी दुनिया में खलबली मचा दी थी।

29 मई 1917 में अमेरिका के ब्रुकलिन में जन्मे कैनेडी अपने माता-पिता की 9 संतानों में दूसरे नंबर पर थे। उनके पिता अमेरिका के बेहद सफल लोगों में से एक थे। उनका व्यापार फिल्म इंडस्ट्री से लेकर स्टॉक मार्केट तक, शिप बिल्डिंग से लेकर बैंकिंग तक फैला था। 1938 में कैनेडी के पिता अमेरिका के एम्बेसडर बनकर ब्रिटेन गए, तो 21 साल के कैनेडी उनके सेक्रेटरी के तौर पर वहां गए।

हार्वर्ड यूनिवर्सिटी से पढ़ाई पूरी करने के बाद 1941 में उन्होंने नेवी ज्वॉइन कर ली। उस वक्त दूसरा विश्व युद्ध चल रहा था। युद्ध के दौरान उनके बड़े भाई की मौत हो गई। खुद कैनेडी भी युद्ध के दौरान मरते-मरते बचे थे। 1945 में नेवी छोड़ने के बाद वे राजनीति में आए। बड़े भाई की मौत के बाद परिवार की राजनीतिक विरासत कैनेडी के हाथ में आ गई। 1946 में अपना पहला चुनाव जीतने वाले कैनेडी जीवन में कभी चुनाव नहीं हारे।

1997 में भारत की डायना हेडन मिस वर्ल्ड बनीं
आज ही के दिन भारत की डायना हेडन ने मिस वर्ल्ड का खिताब जीता था। उनका जन्म हैदराबाद में हुआ और उन्होंने यूके की रॉयल एकेडमी ऑफ ड्रामेटिक आर्ट में पढ़ाई की थी। मिस वर्ल्ड बनने वाली डायना तीसरी भारतीय महिला थीं। उनसे पहले 1966 में रीता फारिया और 1994 में ऐश्वर्या राय ने यह खिताब जीता था। डायना के बाद तीन और भारतीय महिलाएं मिस वर्ल्ड बन चुकी हैं। 1999 में युक्ता मुखी, 2000 में प्रियंका चोपड़ा और 2017 में हरियाणा की मानुषी छिल्लर ने यह खिताब अपने नाम किया।

डायना हेडन ने 2003 में आई 'तहजीब' फिल्म से डेब्यू किया था। हालांकि, उनका फिल्मी करियर बहुत सफल नहीं रहा।
डायना हेडन ने 2003 में आई 'तहजीब' फिल्म से डेब्यू किया था। हालांकि, उनका फिल्मी करियर बहुत सफल नहीं रहा।

भारत और दुनिया में 22 नवंबर की महत्वपूर्ण घटनाएं इस प्रकार हैंः

  • 1939: उत्तर प्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री मुलायम सिंह यादव का जन्म
  • 1948: कोरियोग्राफर सरोज खान का जन्म।
  • 1971: भारत और पाकिस्तान ने एक दूसरे की हवाई सीमाओं का उल्लंघन किया और दोनों देशों के बीच हवाई संघर्ष शुरू हुआ। 11 दिन बाद बांग्लादेश मुक्ति युद्ध शुरू हुआ।
  • 1990: ब्रिटेन की प्रधानमंत्री मार्गरेट थैचर को दूसरी बार पार्टी नेता बनने के चुनाव में कैबिनेट ने समर्थन नहीं दिया। इसके बाद थैचर को प्रधानमंत्री पद से इस्तीफा देना पड़ा।
  • 2002: मिस वर्ल्ड प्रतियोगिता के आयोजन के विरोध में नाइजीरिया में भड़के दंगे में सैकड़ों लोग मारे गए।
  • 2005: एंजेला मर्केल जर्मनी की चांसलर बनीं। इस पद पर पहुंचने वाली जर्मनी की पहली महिला थीं मर्केल। वह पिछले 15 साल से इस पद पर हैं।
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसत्तू को देश-विदेश में पहचान दिलाने के लिए नौकरी छोड़ स्टार्टअप शुरू किया, सालाना टर्नओवर 10 लाख रु. है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें