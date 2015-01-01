पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

इतिहास में आज:दो भाइयों की कहानी से पता चली थी बंदर से इंसान बनने की बात

2 घंटे पहले
पृथ्वी पर जीवन कैसे पनपा? और इंसान कैसे आए? इसको लेकर आज भी कोई एकमत राय नहीं है। लेकिन, हम बचपन से सुनते आ रहे हैं कि हमारे पूर्वज बंदर थे और समय के साथ धीरे-धीरे हमने खुद को विकसित किया। लेकिन हम बंदर से इंसान कैसे बने? इस बात का पता लगाया था चार्ल्स डार्विन ने।

डार्विन की किताब 'ऑन द ओरिजन ऑफ स्पेशीज बाय मीन्स ऑफ नेचुरल सिलेक्शन' 24 नवंबर 1859 को ही पब्लिश हुई थी। इस किताब में एक चैप्टर था, 'थ्योरी ऑफ इवोल्यूशन'। इसी में बताया गया था कैसे हम बंदर से इंसान बने?

चार्ल्स डार्विन का मानना था कि हम सभी के पूर्वज एक हैं। उनकी थ्योरी थी कि हमारे पूर्वज बंदर थे। लेकिन कुछ बंदर अलग जगह अलग तरह से रहने लगे, इस कारण धीरे-धीरे जरूरतों के अनुसार उनमें बदलाव आने शुरू हो गए। उनमें आए बदलाव उनके आगे की पीढ़ी में दिखने लगे।

उन्होंने समझाया था कि ओरैंगुटैन (बंदरों की एक प्रजाति) का एक बेटा पेड़ पर, तो दूसरा जमीन पर रहने लगा। जमीन पर रहने वाले बेटे ने खुद को जिंदा रखने के लिए नई कलाएं सीखीं। उसने खड़ा होना, दो पैरों पर चलना, दो हाथों का उपयोग करना सीखा।

पेट भरने के लिए शिकार करना और खेती करना सीखा। इस तरह ओरैंगुटैन का एक बेटा बंदर से इंसान बन गया। हालांकि, ये बदलाव एक-दो सालों में नहीं आया बल्कि इसके लिए करोड़ों साल लग गए।

चांद की जमीन पर कदम रखकर लौटे थे चार्ल्स और एलन
चांद की जमीन पर आज तक 12 लोग कदम रख चुके हैं। सभी अमेरिकी। नील आर्मस्ट्रांग ने जब चांद की जमीन पर कदम रखा और अमेरिकी स्पेस एजेंसी नासा का ये मिशन सफल हुआ, तो उसने 14 नवंबर 1969 को अपोलो-12 मिशन लॉन्च किया।

इस मिशन में चार्ल्स पेटे कोनराड और एलन बीन पहुंचे। चांद की जमीन पर कदम रखने वाले चार्ल्स कोनराड तीसरे और एलन बीन चौथे व्यक्ति हैं। इनके साथ रिचर्ड गॉर्डन भी थे, लेकिन वो यान में बैठे हुए थे। वो चांद पर नहीं उतरे थे। अपोलो-12 मिशन 10 दिन, 4 घंटे, 36 मिनट और 25 सेकंड का था। कोनराड और एलन 31 घंटे तक चांद की जमीन पर रहे थे।

चार्ल्स पेटे कोनराड और एलन बीन। बीच में रिचर्ड गॉर्डन। ये तीनों अपोलो-12 मिशन का हिस्सा थे।
चार्ल्स पेटे कोनराड और एलन बीन। बीच में रिचर्ड गॉर्डन। ये तीनों अपोलो-12 मिशन का हिस्सा थे।

अपोलो-12 की खास बात यही थी कि इसे जहां उतरना था, वहीं उतरा था। ये चांद पर Ocean Of Storms यानी तूफानों का समुद्र पर उतरा था। जबकि, अपोलो-11, जिसमें नील आर्मस्ट्रांग थे, वो सही जगह पर नहीं उतरा था। अपोलो-12 की सही तस्वीरें मिल सकें, इसके लिए नासा ने इस बार कलर कैमरा भेजा था, लेकिन गलती से एलन बीन ने कैमरा सूरज की तरफ कर दिया, जिससे ये खराब हो गया।

20 नवंबर को गलती से चंद्रयान का एक रॉकेट चांद की सतह पर गिर गया, जिससे अगले 1 घंटे तक चांद पर भूकंप के झटके महसूस किए गए। अपोलो-12 का चंद्रयान 24 नवंबर 1969 को दोपहर 3 बजकर 58 मिनट और 24 सेकंड पर प्रशांत महासागर में गिरा। इसका यान अभी वर्जिनिया एयर एंड स्पेस सेंटर में रखा हुआ है।

भारत और दुनिया में 24 नवंबर की महत्वपूर्ण घटनाएं इस प्रकार हैंः

  • 1963: अमेरिका के पूर्व राष्ट्रपति जॉन एफ कैनेडी के हत्यारे ली हार्वे ऑस्वाल्ड की हत्या की गई।
  • 1926: प्रख्यात दार्शनिक श्री अरविंदो को पूर्ण सिद्धि की प्राप्ति।
  • 1966: कांगो की राजधानी किंसासा में पहला टीवी स्टेशन खुला।
  • 1986: तमिलनाडु विधानसभा में पहली बार एक साथ विधायकों को सदन से निष्कासित किया गया।
  • 1988: दल-बदल कानून के तहत पहली बार लोकसभा सांसद लालदूहोमा को अयोग्य करार दिया गया। वो मिजोरम से कांग्रेस के सांसद थे।
  • 1989: चेकेस्लोवाकिया में तत्कालीन कम्युनिस्ट पार्टी के पूरे नेतृत्व ने सामूहिक रूप से इस्तीफा दे कर एक नए युग की शुरुआत की।
  • 1992: चीन का घरेलू विमान दुर्घटनाग्रस्त, 141 लोगों की मौत।
  • 1998: एमाइल लाहौद ने लेबनान के राष्ट्रपति पद की शपथ ली।
  • 1999: एथेंस में हुए वर्ल्ड वेटलिफ्टिंग चैंपियनशिप में भारत की कुंजुरानी देवी ने सिल्वर मेडल जीता।
  • 2001: नेपाल में माओवादियों ने सेना व पुलिस के 38 जवान मार डाले।
  • 2007: पाकिस्तान के पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री नवाज शरीफ 8 साल के निर्वासन के बाद अपने देश लौटे।
