पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • National
  • Today History For November 10th What Happened Today | Bill Gates Windows 1.0 | Windshield Wiper For Automobiles | Chandrashekhar Sworn In As Prime Minister Of India | SC Ordered In Favour Of Women Makeup Artists And Allowed Them To Work In Bollywood

इतिहास में आज:37 साल पहले बिल गेट्स ने पेश किया विंडोज, जिसने उन्हें बनाया दुनिया का सबसे अमीर व्यक्ति

31 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

आज दुनियाभर के तीन-चौथाई यानी 77% से ज्यादा लैपटॉप्स और पर्सनल कंप्यूटर माइक्रोसॉफ्ट के विंडोज पर चल रहे हैं। हर गुजरते दिन के साथ नए ऐप्लिकेशन जुड़ रहे हैं। क्षमता बढ़ रही है और हार्डवेयर भी उसी रफ्तार से अपग्रेड हो रहे हैं। इस इवॉल्यूशन में आज की तारीख बेहद अहम है क्योंकि माइक्रोसॉफ्ट के संस्थापक बिल गेट्स ने 28 साल की उम्र में 10 नवंबर 1983 को पहली बार विंडोज लॉन्च किया था।

आज विंडोज तकरीबन हर जगह दिख जाता है। जो काम आज हम अपने कंप्यूटर पर कर रहे हैं, उसके बारे में किसी ने कल्पना भी नहीं की थी। यह बिल गेट्स की और माइक्रोसॉफ्ट के पहले यूजर-फ्रेंडली ऑपरेटिंग सिस्टम विंडोज 1.0 की कहानी है। उसके बिना डेस्कटॉप कंप्यूटर का वह महत्व तो कतई नहीं रहता, जो आज हमारे लिए है।

माइक्रोसॉफ्ट के संस्थापक गेट्स ने 10 नवंबर 1983 को न्यूयॉर्क सिटी में पॉश इवेंट रखा था। इसका मुख्य आकर्षण एक ऑपरेटिंग सिस्टम था, जो सिंपल और इंट्यूटिव ग्राफिकल यूजर इंटरफेस के साथ आया था। उस समय तक कमांड-बेस्ड MS DOS पर ही कंप्यूटर काम करते थे। विंडोज में ड्रॉपडाउन मेनू, टाइल्ड विंडोज, माउस सपोर्ट और कई ऐप्स के साथ मल्टीटास्किंग संभव था। यह पहला ऑपरेटिंग सिस्टम था, जिसे चलाने के लिए प्रॉपर ट्रेनिंग की जरूरत नहीं थी।

कुछ इस तरह दिखती थी विंडोज 1.0 की स्क्रीन।
कुछ इस तरह दिखती थी विंडोज 1.0 की स्क्रीन।

इस ऑपरेटिंग सिस्टम का नाम क्या हो? बिल गेट्स इसे इंटरफेस मैनेजर नाम देना चाहते थे। तब माइक्रोसॉफ्ट के मार्केटिंग अधिकारी रोलैंड हैंसन ने विंडोज नाम दिया। गेट्स ने विंडोज 1.0 के लॉन्च पर कहा था, 'विंडोज यूजर्स को अभूतपूर्व ताकत देगा। यह अगले कुछ वर्षों के लिए हार्डवेयर और सॉफ्टवेयर डेवलपमेंट की नींव रख रहा है।'

यह बात अलग है कि लॉन्च से मार्केट में सबको उपलब्ध होने में विंडोज 1.0 को दो साल लग गए और 20 नवंबर 1985 को यह लोगों को मिल सका।

विंडोज 1.0 के बाद, विंडोज 2.0 (1987), विंडोज 3.0 (1990), विंडोज 3.1 (1992), विंडोज 95 (1995), विंडोज 98 (1998), विंडोज 2000 (2000), विंडोज XP (2001), विंडोज विस्टा (2007), विंडोज 7 (2009), विंडोज 8 (2012), विंडोज 10 (2015) आया। आज यदि बिल गेट्स दुनिया के सबसे रईस शख्सियतों में शामिल हैं तो इसकी एक बड़ी वजह विंडोज ही है, जो पूरी दुनिया में पर्सनल कंप्यूटर का ऑपरेटिंग सिस्टम का पर्याय है।

1903 में हुआ विंडशील्ड वाइपर का पेटेंट

मैरी एंडरसन और उनका आविष्कार।
मैरी एंडरसन और उनका आविष्कार।

अमेरिकी पेटेंट ऑफिस ने मैरी एंडरसन को ऑटोमेटिक विंडशील्ड वाइपर्स का पेटेंट दिया। यह ऐसा डिवाइस है जो आज ऑटोमोबाइल्स में फ्रंट और बैक विंडशील्ड्स को साफ रखने के लिए इस्तेमाल होता है। मैरी एक ट्रॉली कार से यात्रा कर रही थी, तब बर्फबारी इतनी तेज थी कि ड्राइवर को विंडोज खोलकर ड्राइव करना पड़ रहा था। कई बार उसे ट्रॉली रोकनी पड़ी ताकि विंडशील्ड को साफ कर सके। तब मैरी ने हैंड-ऑपरेटेड डिवाइस बनाया, जिसका लीवर ड्राइवर के पास था। रबर का वाइपर ऊपर से विंडशील्ड को साफ करता था।

भारत एवं दुनिया के इतिहास में 10 नवंबर को हुई प्रमुख घटनाएं इस प्रकार हैं-

  • 1785ः हॉलैंड और फ्रांस ने संधि पर हस्ताक्षर किये।
  • 1793ः फ्रांस में जबरदस्ती ईश्वर की पूजा कराने का नियम समाप्त हुआ।
  • 1885ः गोटलिएब देमलेर ने दुनिया की पहली मोटरसाइकिल पेश की।
  • 1986ः बांग्लादेश में संविधान दोबारा लागू किया गया।
  • 1989ः जर्मनी के लोगों ने बर्लिन वॉल को गिराना शुरू किया।
  • 1990ः चंद्रशेखर ने भारत के नए प्रधानमंत्री के रूप में शपथ ली।
  • 1991ः भारत ने विश्व कैरम चैंपियनशिप में टीम खिताब अपने नाम किया।
  • 1997ः चीन-रूस घोषणा पत्र से दोनों देशों के बीच सीमांकन विवाद समाप्त।
  • 2001ः तत्कालीन प्रधानमंत्री अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी ने संयुक्त राष्ट्र महासभा को संबोधित किया।
  • 2014: सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने फिल्म इंडस्ट्री में महिलाओं के मेकअप आर्टिस्ट के तौर पर काम करने पर लगा प्रतिबंध हटाया।
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपड़ोसन के लिए खाना पैक करते टिफिन सर्विस शुरू करने का आइडिया आया, आज हर महीने 3 लाख रु. का मुनाफा - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें