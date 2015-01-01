पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • National
  • Today History For November 11th What Happened Today | Bill Gates Declared $100mn To Fight Against Aids In India | World War I | All You Need To Know About First World War

इतिहास में आज:1.7 करोड़ मौतों के बाद थमा दुनिया का सबसे भीषण महायुद्ध, सेंट्रल पॉवर्स की हुई थी हार

एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

दुनिया का सबसे भीषण महायुद्ध यानी पहला विश्वयुद्ध 28 जून 1914 को ऑस्ट्रिया-हंगरी के युवराज की हत्या से शुरू हुआ और 11 नवंबर 1918 को खत्म हुआ। करीब चार साल तक चले इस महायुद्ध में 1.7 करोड़ लोगों की मौतें हुईं। इसे आधुनिक इतिहास का पहला ‘वैश्विक महाभारत’ भी कहा जा सकता है।

यह युद्ध कब और कैसे शुरू हुआ, इस पर कई मत हैं, लेकिन हकीकत यह है कि महायुद्ध तत्कालीन ऑस्ट्रिया-हंगरी साम्राज्य के युवराज फ्रांत्स फर्डिनांड की हत्या के साथ शुरू हुआ था। 28 जून 1914 को फर्डिनांड अपनी पत्नी सोफी के साथ बोस्निया के दौरे पर थे, जहां उनकी हत्या हुई थी। इस हत्या से ऑस्ट्रिया का राजघराना बौखला गया और उसे हत्या में सर्बिया की साजिश लग रही थी। ऑस्ट्रिया-हंगरी के सम्राट फ्रांत्स योजेफ ने 28 जुलाई 1914 को सर्बिया के खिलाफ युद्ध की घोषणा की।

यह पहला युद्ध था, जिसमें यूरोप के ज्यादातर देश शामिल थे। रूस, अमेरिका, मिडिल ईस्ट और अन्य इलाकों में भी यह युद्ध लड़ा गया। मुख्य रूप से यह युद्ध सेंट्रल पॉवर्स यानी जर्मनी, ऑस्ट्रिया-हंगरी और तुर्की के खिलाफ मित्र गुट यानी फ्रांस, ग्रेट ब्रिटेन, रूस, इटली, जापान और 1917 से अमेरिका ने लड़ा। यह युद्ध सेंट्रल पॉवर्स की हार के बाद ही खत्म हुआ। 11 नवंबर 1918 को युद्धविराम से पहले ही जर्मनी में जन-असंतोष इतना बढ़ गया था कि सम्राट विलहेल्म द्वितीय को सिंहासन छोड़ना पड़ा और नीदरलैंड में शरण लेनी पड़ी।

इस महायुद्ध में लाखों भारतीय सैनिक ब्रिटेन की ओर से लड़े। पहले विश्वयुद्ध वाले दिनों में मिडिल-ईस्ट भेजे गए भारतीय सैनिकों में से 60% मेसोपोटामिया (वर्तमान इराक) में और 10% मिस्र और फिलिस्तीन में लड़े। इन देशों में वे लड़ाई से ज्यादा बीमारियों से मारे गए।

विदेशी छात्र ने JNU में रचा इतिहास

टायलर ने JNU में हिंदी की पढ़ाई की और अब वे अमेरिका में हिंदी पढ़ाते हैं।
टायलर ने JNU में हिंदी की पढ़ाई की और अब वे अमेरिका में हिंदी पढ़ाते हैं।

अमेरिकी चुनावों में भारतीय मूल के लोगों की जीत समझ आती है, लेकिन अगर कोई अमेरिकी भारत में आकर चुनाव जीते तो? जी, हां। ऐसा हुआ था 2006 में, जब जवाहरलाल नेहरू विश्वविद्यालय (JNU) के छात्रसंघ चुनावों में अमेरिकी छात्र टायलर विलियम्स ने जीत हासिल की थी। टायलर एक कम्युनिस्ट थे और 28 साल की उम्र में वे JNU छात्रसंघ में 300 से अधिक वोटों के अंतर से उपाध्यक्ष बने थे। टायलर जेएनयू में हिंदी के छात्र थे और फर्राटेदार हिंदी बोल लेते थे। नक्सलबाड़ी आंदोलन पर टायलर ने BBC से कहा था कि भारत के छोटे-छोटे गांवों में लोग अपने बुनियादी अधिकारों के लिए लड़ रहे हैं। अगर वे हथियार उठाते हैं तो हम इसका समर्थन करेंगे। वे अमेरिका बनाने के लिए हथियार नहीं उठा रहे हैं।

भारत और दुनिया के इतिहास में 11 नवंबर को हुई प्रमुख घटनाएं:

  • 1836ः चिली ने बोलीविया और पेरु के खिलाफ युद्ध की घोषणा की।
  • 1888ः स्वतंत्रता सेनानी मौलाना अबुल कलाम आजाद का सऊदी अरब में जन्म।
  • 1918ः पोलैंड ने खुद को स्वतंत्र देश घोषित किया।
  • 1962ः कुवैत की नेशनल असेंबली ने संविधान को स्वीकार किया।
  • 1966ः अमेरिकी अंतरिक्ष एजेंसी नासा ने अंतरिक्ष यान ‘जेमिनी-12’ लॉन्च किया।
  • 1975ः अंगोला को पुर्तगाल से आजादी मिली।
  • 1982ः इजरायल के सैन्य मुख्यालय में गैस विस्फोट में 60 लाेगों की मौत।
  • 2004ः फिलीस्तीन लिबरेशन ऑर्गेनाइजेशन ने यासर अराफात की मौत की पुष्टि की, महमूद अब्बास को संगठन का अध्यक्ष चुना गया।
  • 1975: शिलॉन्ग समझौता हुआ, जिसमें नागालैंड की अंडरग्राउंड सरकार ने बिना किसी शर्त के भारत का संविधान स्वीकार किया।
  • 2002ः माइक्रोसॉफ्ट के बिल गेट्स ने भारत में एड्स के खिलाफ लड़ाई में 100 मिलियन डॉलर देने की घोषणा की।
  • 2004ः प्रधानमंत्री मनमोहन सिंह ने पाकिस्तान के साथ शांति प्रक्रिया के तहत कश्मीर में सैनिकों की संख्या घटाने की घोषणा की।
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें