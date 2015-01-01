पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  National
  • Today History For November 12th What Happened Today | Congress Expelled Indira Gandhi From Party | Indira Gandhi Congress Latest News| First Roundtable Conference Started In London

इतिहास में आज:1969 में प्रधानमंत्री इंदिरा गांधी को ही कांग्रेस ने पार्टी से निकाल दिया था, पढ़िए क्यों?

एक घंटा पहले
बात 1969 की है। इंदिरा गांधी देश की प्रधानमंत्री थीं। उस समय कांग्रेस में कुछ बुजुर्ग नेताओं का सिंडिकेट हावी था। इंदिरा गांधी की भूमिका राम मनोहर लोहिया के शब्दों में 'गूंगी गुड़िया' से ज्यादा नहीं थी। पार्टी में उनको सुनने वाले बहुत कम थे।

इंदिरा चाहती थीं कि वीवी गिरि को राष्ट्रपति बनना चाहिए पर पार्टी में सक्रिय सिंडिकेट ने नीलम संजीव रेड्डी को राष्ट्रपति पद का उम्मीदवार बनाया था। तब इंदिरा गांधी ने बगावत कर दी और रेड्डी हार गए। मोरारजी देसाई को वित्त मंत्री पद से हटाने के बाद से ही सिंडिकेट के नेता इंदिरा से नाराज थे। रेड्डी की हार ने उन्हें और परेशान कर दिया। उन्हें लगता था कि अगर प्रधानमंत्री ही पार्टी के नेता को सपोर्ट नहीं करेंगी तो कौन करेगा।

कांग्रेस के उस समय के अध्यक्ष एस निंजालिंगप्पा के खिलाफ सिग्नेचर कैम्पेन शुरू हो गया। इंदिरा भी अलग-अलग राज्यों में जाकर कांग्रेसियों को अपने पक्ष में लामबंद कर रही थीं। इंदिरा समर्थकों ने स्पेशल कांग्रेस सेशन बुलाने की मांग की ताकि नया प्रेसीडेंट चुना जा सके। गुस्से में निंजालिंगप्पा ने इंदिरा को ओपन लेटर लिखा और इंटरनल डेमोक्रेसी खत्म करने का आरोप लगाया। इंदिरा ने भी निंजालिंगप्पा की बैठकों में भाग लेना बंद कर दिया।

1 नवंबर को कांग्रेस वर्किंग कमेटी की दो जगहों पर मीटिंग हुईं। एक प्रधानमंत्री आवास में और दूसरी कांग्रेस के जंतर-मंतर रोड कार्यालय में। तब कांग्रेस कार्यालय में हुई मीटिंग में इंदिरा को पार्टी की प्राथमिक सदस्यता से निकाल दिया गया और संसदीय दल से कहा गया कि वो अपना नया नेता चुन लें। इंदिरा ने फौरन दोनों संसद के दोनों सदनों के सदस्यों की मीटिंग बुलाई, जिसमें कांग्रेस के 429 सांसदों में से 310 ने भाग लिया।

इंदिरा ने कांग्रेस के दो टुकड़े कर दिए। इंदिरा की पार्टी का नाम रखा गया कांग्रेस (R) और दूसरी पार्टी हो गई कांग्रेस (O)। तब इंदिरा ने सीपीआई और डीएमके की मदद से कांग्रेस (O) के अविश्वास प्रस्ताव को गिरा दिया।

पहले गोलमेज सम्मेलन की शुरुआत

पहले गोलमेज सम्मेलन में शामिल हुए प्रतिनिधि।
भारत को आजादी भले ही 1947 में मिली हो, उस समय स्वतंत्रता संग्राम का नेतृत्व कर रही कांग्रेस कार्यसमिति ने फरवरी 1930 में ही पूर्ण स्वराज्य प्राप्त करने के लिए सविनय अवज्ञा आंदोलन शुरू करने का फैसला कर लिया था। जब दांडी मार्च के बाद महात्मा गांधी ने नमक कानून तोड़ा तो ब्रिटिश सरकार सक्रिय हुई और उसने भारत में संवैधानिक सुधारों के लिए राउंड टेबल कॉन्फ्रेंस या गोलमेज सम्मेलन आयोजित किए।

इन गोलमेज सम्मेलनों की शुरुआत 12 नवंबर 1930 को हुई और लंदन में यह बातचीत 19 जनवरी 1931 तक चली। इसकी अध्यक्षता ब्रिटिश प्रधानमंत्री रैम्जे मैकडोनाल्ड ने की थी, जिसमें 89 प्रतिनिधि शामिल हुए थे। यह पहली ऐसी बातचीत थी, जिसमें ब्रिटिश शासकों ने कथित तौर पर भारतीयों को समानता का दर्जा दिया था। कांग्रेस के प्रमुख नेता उस समय जेल में थे और महात्मा गांधी के साथ-साथ जवाहरलाल नेहरू ने भी सम्मेलन का बहिष्कार करने की घोषणा की थी।

भारत और दुनिया में 12 नवंबर की महत्वपूर्ण घटनाएं इस प्रकार हैं:

  • 1781: अंग्रेजों ने नागापट्टनम पर कब्जा किया।
  • 1847ः ब्रिटेन के डॉक्टर सर जेम्स यंग सिम्पसन ने बेहोशी की दवा के रूप में पहली बार क्लोरोफार्म का इस्तेमाल किया।
  • 1861: महान स्वतंत्रता सेनानी और बड़े समाज सुधारक मदनमोहन मालवीय का निधन।
  • 1925ः अमेरिका और इटली ने शांति समझौते पर हस्ताक्षर किए।
  • 1936ः केरल के मंदिर सभी हिंदुओं के लिए खुले।
  • 1956ः मोरक्को, सूडान और ट्यूनीशिया संयुक्त राष्ट्र में शामिल हुए।
  • 1995ः नाइजीरिया राष्ट्रमंडल की सदस्यता से निलंबित हुआ।
  • 2002ः संयुक्त राष्ट्र ने स्विटजरलैंड के संघीय ढांचे के आधार पर साइप्रस के लिए एक नई शांति योजना तैयार की।
  • 2009ः भारत में पर्यटन को बढ़ावा देने के लिए अतुल्य भारत अभियान को वर्ल्ड ट्रेवल अवॉर्ड-2009 से नवाजा गया।
