  Hindi News
  National
  Today History For November 4th

इतिहास में आज:जानिए कैसे बनी गंगा हमारी राष्ट्रीय नदी; मोदी से पहले मनमोहन सिंह ने शुरू कर दिया था गंगा की सफाई पर काम

29 मिनट पहले
आज भले प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के लिए गंगा और नमामि गंगे बहुत महत्वपूर्ण परियोजनाएं हों, पर यह जानना जरूरी है कि इस पर काम पहले ही शुरू हो गया था। 2008 में 4 नवंबर को मनमोहन सिंह की अध्यक्षता में केंद्रीय मंत्रिमंडल ने गंगा को राष्ट्रीय नदी घोषित किया। इसके साथ ही नदी को प्रदूषण और अन्य समस्याओं से मुक्त करने के लिए उच्च अधिकार प्राप्त गंगा नदी घाटी प्राधिकरण गठित करने का फैसला लिया था।

गंगा के लिए पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री राजीव गांधी ने 1985 में ही गंगा कार्ययोजना शुरू कर दी थी। फॉलोअप के तौर पर मनमोहन सिंह सरकार ने इसे राष्ट्रीय नदी का दर्जा दिया। 2008 में यह फैसला भी हुआ था कि गंगा नदी घाटी प्राधिकरण के अध्यक्ष प्रधानमंत्री होंगे। जिन राज्यों से गंगा नदी बहती है, उनके मुख्यमंत्री इसके सदस्य होंगे। यानी एक तरह से मनमोहन सिंह के कार्यकाल में ही गंगा नदी पर काम को गति मिली। 2014 में सरकार बदली और नरेंद्र मोदी प्रधानमंत्री बने तो उन्होंने गंगा नदी को लेकर जोर-शोर से काम शुरू कर दिया। इसमें 20 हजार करोड़ रुपए के बजट से फ्लैगशिप प्रोग्राम नमामि गंगे भी शामिल है।

नमामि गंगे केंद्र सरकार की एक योजना है, जिसका उद्देश्य गंगा नदी के प्रदूषण को कम करना और नदी को पुनर्जीवित करना है। इसके लिए केंद्र सरकार ने गंगा कायाकल्प के नाम से अलग से विभाग भी बनाया। इस परियोजना के तहत दिसंबर 2021 तक पहले चरण में विश्व बैंक से 4,535 करोड़ रुपए मंजूर हो चुके हैं। मिशन के तहत 25,000 करोड़ रुपये की 313 परियोजनाओं को मंजूरी मिली है। मार्च 2020 तक इसमें से सिर्फ 116 पूरी हो पाई थीं। डेडलाइन दिसंबर 2020 की है।

बराक ओबामा ने रचा इतिहास

2008 में पहली बार प्रेसिडेंट बनने पर परिवार के साथ बराक ओबामा।
2008 में पहली बार प्रेसिडेंट बनने पर परिवार के साथ बराक ओबामा।

बराक ओबामा 2008 में 4 नवंबर को ही अमेरिका के पहले अश्वेत राष्ट्रपति चुने गए। होनुलूलू में जन्में बराक की मां अमेरिकी गोरी हैं और पिता केन्या के बुद्धिजीवी अश्वेत। बचपन में ही उनके माता-पिता के बीच तलाक हो गया था। ओबामा का पालन-पोषण नाना-नानी ने अमेरिका में किया।

ओबामा के दोस्त स्पोर्ट्स में अव्वल रहने के कारण उन्हें ओबॉम्बर कहकर बुलाते थे। ‍शिकागो की एक लॉ फर्म में काम करते हुए मिशेल रॉबिन्सन से उनकी मुलाकात हुई। वहीं उन्हें प्यार हुआ और 1992 में दोनों ने शादी कर ली। ओबामा को 2009 में शांति का नोबेल पुरस्कार भी मिला है। ओबामा ने दो पुस्तकें लिखी हैं- ड्रीम्स फ्रॉम माई फादर: ए स्टोरी ऑफ रेड एंड इनहेरिटेन्स और द ओडेसिटी ऑफ होप। पुस्तकों पर आधारित ऑडियो बुक को प्रतिष्ठित ग्रैमी पुरस्कार मिला है। ओबामा ने कुख्यात आतंकवादी ओसामा बिन लादेन को मारने के लिए ऑपरेशन जेरोनिमो चलाया था। ओबामा का नाम 2005 में टाइम मैगजीन द्वारा विश्व के महत्वपूर्ण व्यक्तियों की सूची में आया। ओबामा की दो बेटियां हैं साशा और मालिया। ओबामा फिट रहने के लिए अक्सर बास्केटबॉल खेलते हैं। वे बास्केटबॉल के अच्छे खिलाड़ी भी हैं।

भारत और दुनिया में 4 नवंबर की महत्वपूर्ण घटनाएं:

  • 1618: मुगल शासक औरंगजेब का जन्म।
  • 1822ः दिल्ली में वाटर सप्लाई स्कीम की शुरुआत।
  • 1911ः अफ्रीकी देश मोरक्को और कांगो को लेकर फ्रांस और जर्मनी के बीच समझौता।
  • 1925ः अमेरिका में नेल्ली टेलर रॉस व्योमिंग स्टेट की पहली महिला गवर्नर बनीं। वह किसी भी यूएस स्टेट की पहली महिला स्टेट गवर्नर बनीं। आज तक अमेरिका में कोई भी महिला प्रेसिडेंट नहीं बनी है।
  • 1952: अमेरिका में नेशनल सिक्योरिटी एजेंसी बनी। यह दुनियाभर से सिग्नल इंटेलिजेंस जुटाती है और उनकी मॉनिटरिंग करती है।
  • 1979: ईरान के तेहरान में स्टूडेंट्स ग्रुप ने अमेरिकी दूतावास में 52 अमेरिकियों को बंधक बनाया। यह संकट 444 दिन चला। दोनों देशों के रिश्ते भी खराब हुए।
  • 1997ः सियाचिन बेस कैम्प में सेना की ऑफ सिग्नल ने विश्व का सबसे ऊंचा एस.टी.डी. बूथ बनाया।
  • 2000ः संयुक्त राष्ट्र संघ में परमाणु हथियारों पर प्रतिबंध लगाने और विखंडनीय पदार्थों के उत्पादन पर रोक संबंधी जापान का प्रस्ताव भारत के विरोध के बावजूद पारित।
  • 2008ः भारत का पहला मानवरहित अंतरिक्षयान चंद्रयान-1 चंद्रमा की कक्षा में पहुंचा।
  • 2011: भारत सरकार ने अंग्रेजी में ओडिशा की स्पेलिंग को Orissa के स्थान पर Odisha किया। हिंदी में उड़ीसा कहा जाता था, जिसे अब ओडिशा कहते हैं।
  • 2017: भारत में वर्ल्ड फूड इंडिया एक्जिबिशन लगी, जिसमें 20 देशों के प्रतिनिधियों ने भाग लिया।
