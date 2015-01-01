पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

इतिहास में आज:विज्ञान का नोबेल जीतने वाले पहले भारतीय के नाम पर बने इंस्ट्रूमेंट ने चांद पर खोजा पानी

एक घंटा पहले
महान वैज्ञानिक सीवी रमन का आज जन्मदिन है। विज्ञान का नोबेल जीतने वाले पहले भारतीय रमन का जन्म 7 नवंबर 1888 में मद्रास प्रेसीडेंसी में हुआ था। सीवी रमन ने साबित किया कि जब किसी पारदर्शी वस्तु के बीच से प्रकाश की किरण गुजरती है तो उसकी वेव लेंथ (तरंग दैर्ध्य) में बदलाव दिखता है। इसे रमन इफेक्ट कहा जाता है। अपने इसी आविष्कार के लिए उन्हें 1930 में विज्ञान का नोबेल पुरस्कार दिया गया था। सर सीवी रमन को विज्ञान के क्षेत्र में अपने योगदान के लिए 1954 में भारत रत्‍न से नवाजा गया था।

रमन ने 1907 में असिस्टेंट अकाउंटेंट जनरल की नौकरी की, लेकिन हमेशा से विज्ञान ही उनका पहला प्यार रहा। वे किसी न किसी तरह लैबोरेटरी में पहुंचकर अपनी रिसर्च करते रहते थे। 1917 में उन्होंने सरकारी नौकरी छोड़ी और कलकत्ता यूनिवर्सिटी में फिजिक्स के प्रोफेसर हो गए। यहीं पर 28 फरवरी 1928 को उन्‍होंने केएस कृष्‍णन समेत अन्‍य वैज्ञानिकों के साथ मिलकर रमन इफेक्ट की खोज की। यही कारण है कि इस दिन को भारत में हर साल राष्ट्रीय विज्ञान दिवस के रूप में मनाया जाता है। सीवी रमन का 82 साल की आयु में 1970 में निधन हो गया।

रमन इफेक्ट का इस्तेमाल आज भी कई जगहों पर हो रहा है। जब चंद्रयान-1 ने चांद पर पानी होने की घोषणा की तो इसके पीछे भी रमन स्पैक्ट्रोस्कोपी का ही कमाल था। फॉरेंसिक साइंस में भी रमन इफेक्ट काफी उपयोगी साबित हो रहा है। अब यह पता लगाना आसान हो गया है कि कौन-सी घटना कब और कैसे हुई थी।

2 नोबेल पुरस्कार जीतने वाली इकलौती महिला वैज्ञानिकः मैरी क्यूरी

नोबेल फैमिलीः मैरी और पियरे क्यूरी अपनी बेटी आइरिन के साथ।
मैरी क्यूरी यानी मैडम क्यूरी का जन्म 7 नवंबर 1868 को ही पोलैंड के वार्सा में हुआ था। माता-पिता दोनों शिक्षक थे, इस वजह से पढ़ाई-लिखाई का माहौल मिला। पेरिस में आगे की पढ़ाई के लिए गईं तो वहां पियरे क्यूरी से मुलाकात हुई। पियरे क्यूरी की लैब में काम करते हुए दोनों की दोस्ती रिश्ते में बदल गई और 1895 को दोनों ने शादी कर ली।

मैरी क्यूरी ऐसी इकलौती महिला हैं, जिन्होंने दो बार नोबेल पुरस्कार जीता है। 1903 में फिजिक्स और 1911 में केमिस्ट्री का नोबेल प्राइज। उन्होंने पति के साथ मिलकर रेडियो एक्टिविटी की खोज की, जिसके लिए 1903 में उन्हें संयुक्त नोबेल पुरस्कार मिला। बदकिस्मती से एक साल बाद ही पियरे क्यूरी की एक्सीडेंट में मौत हो गई। मैरी क्यूरी ने पेरिस यूनिवर्सिटी में पढ़ाया और 1911 में केमिस्ट्री में रेडियम के शुद्धिकरण और पोलोनियम की खोज के लिए अपना दूसरा नोबेल प्राइज जीता।

रेडिएशन के संपर्क में आने की वजह से अपलास्टिक एनीमिया का शिकार होकर 4 जुलाई 1934 को उनकी मौत हो गई। खास बात यह था कि मैरी क्यूरी की बेटी आइरिन ने भी 1935 में केमिस्ट्री का नोबेल प्राइज जीता।

भारत और दुनिया में 7 नवंबर को यह घटनाएं महत्वपूर्ण मानी जाती हैं:

  • 1831: ब्राजील में गुलामों का व्यापार प्रतिबंधित हुआ।
  • 1862ः मुगल सल्तनत के अंतिम शासक बहादुर शाह द्वितीय का रंगून में निधन हुआ।
  • 1893ः कोलोराडो में महिलाओं को मतदान का अधिकार मिला।
  • 1978ः इंदिरा गांधी को भारतीय संसद के लिए दोबारा चुना गया।
  • 1982ः तुर्की में संविधान को लागू किया गया।
  • 1998ः दुनिया का सबसे बुजुर्ग जॉन ग्लेन नाम के अंतरिक्ष यात्री ने सफल मिशन खत्म कर धरती पर वापसी की।
  • 2002ः ईरान ने अमेरिकी उत्पादों के विज्ञापन पर प्रतिबंध लगाया।
  • 2003ः अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति जार्ज बुश ने गर्भपात पर रोक संबंधी विधेयक पर हस्ताक्षर किए।
  • 2012ः ग्वाटेमाला में भूकंप से 52 की मौत हुई।
  • 1996: भारत में तूफान की वजह से आंध्र प्रदेश में 2,000 लोगों की मौत हुई।
  • 2005ः कुख्यात डकैत निर्भय सिंह गुज्जर (64) की पुलिस मुठभेड़ में मौत।
  • 2018ः यूपी की योगी आदित्यनाथ सरकार फैजाबाद का नाम बदलकर अयोध्या किया। एक महीने पहले प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने इलाहाबाद का नाम बदलकर प्रयागराज किया था।
