  • Hindi News
  • National
  Today History For October 30th What Happened Today | Tjar Bombo USSR The Biggest Man Made Explosion On Earth | All You Need To Know About Tjar Atomic Bomb | Homi Jehangir Bhabha Birthday | The Father Of Indian Nuclear Programme

इतिहास में आज:अब तक का सबसे बड़ा एटम बम धमाका, जिसे बनाने वाले को मिला शांति का नोबेल

23 मिनट पहले
अमेरिका ने दूसरे विश्वयुद्ध में जापान के नागासाकी और हिरोशिमा पर एटम बम गिराकर पूरी दुनिया को अपनी ताकत दिखा दी थी। विश्वयुद्ध खत्म होने के बाद अमेरिका और सोवियत संघ के बीच कोल्ड वार शुरू हो गई थी। दोनों में होड़-सी मची थी। तब सोवियत संघ के वैज्ञानिक आंद्रेई सखारोव ने 1960 ऐसा बम तैयार किया, जो दुनिया में अब तक का सबसे बड़ा बम है। इसे नाम दिया गया ज़ार बम। ज़ार रूस के राजाओं की उपाधि थी और इस बम को "बमों के महाराजा" की तरह प्रोजेक्ट किया गया था।

ये बम इतना बड़ा था कि इसके लिए खास लड़ाकू जहाज बनाया। हथियार और मिसाइलें लड़ाकू जहाजों में रखे जाते हैं, लेकिन ज़ार बम इतना बड़ा था कि उसे विमान से पैराशूट के जरिए लटकाकर रखा गया था। 30 अक्टूबर 1961 को ज़ार बम का टेस्ट किया गया। यह बम अमेरिका के लिटिल बॉय और फैट मैन जैसा था, लेकिन उनसे बहुत बड़ा था और पलभर में बड़े शहर को खाक कर सकता था।

सोवियत लड़ाकू जहाज टुपोलोव-95 ने करीब दस किमी की ऊंचाई से पैराशूट से इसे लेकर नोवाया जेमलिया द्वीप पर गिराया। ताकि विस्फोट से पहले गिराने वाला और तस्वीरें ले रहा विमान सुरक्षित दूरी तक पहुंच जाएं। दोनों विमान 50 किमी दूर पहुंचे थे कि भयंकर विस्फोट हुआ। विस्फोट इतना भयंकर था कि पूरी दुनिया दहल उठी।

आप भी देखिए, कितना अंतर है ज़ार बम और हिरोशिमा-नागासाकी धमाकों में।
इस विस्फोट का असर ये हुआ कि दुनिया के तमाम देश खुले में एटमी टेस्ट न करने पर राजी हो गए। 1963 में ऐसे एटमी परीक्षणों पर रोक लगा दी गई। इस बम को बनाने वाले सखारोव को भी लगा कि ऐसा बम दुनिया में तबाही मचा सकता है। वे बाद में एटमी हथियारों के खिलाफ अभियान के नेता बन गए। बाद में सखारोव को अपने योगदान के लिए 1975 में शांति का नोबेल पुरस्कार मिला।

भारत के न्यूक्लियर प्रोग्राम के जनक का जन्म

पंडित नेहरू के साथ एक प्रोजेक्ट पर चर्चा करते हुए डॉ. भाभा।
पंडित नेहरू के साथ एक प्रोजेक्ट पर चर्चा करते हुए डॉ. भाभा।

भारत के न्यूक्लियर प्रोग्राम के जनक माने जाने वाले होमी जहांगीर भाभा का जन्म 30 अक्टूबर 1909 को मुंबई के एक अमीर पारसी परिवार में हुआ था। 18 साल की उम्र में भाभा ने कैंब्रिज यूनिवर्सिटी में मैकेनिकल इंजीनियरिंग की पढ़ाई की। बाद में उनकी रुचि फिजिक्स की तरफ बढ़ी। 1939 में छुट्टियां मनाने भारत आए थे, लेकिन विश्वयुद्ध की वजह से लौट नहीं सके। तब 1940 में डॉ. सीवी रमन के कहने पर बेंगलुरु के इंडियन इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ साइंस जॉइन किया। बाद में भाभा ने सरकारी संस्थाओं में अहम पदों पर काम किया। इस दौरान भाभा ने ही पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री जवाहर लाल नेहरू को न्यूक्लियर प्रोग्राम शुरू करने के लिए राजी किया था।

24 जनवरी 1966 को होमी जहांगीर भाभा मुंबई से एयर इंडिया की फ्लाइट नंबर 101 से न्यूयॉर्क जा रहे थे। तब बोइंग 707 विमान माउंट ब्लैंक पहाड़ियों के पास क्रैश हो गया। हादसे में भाभा समेत विमान में सवार सभी 117 यात्रियों की मौत हो गई थी। दरअसल, 1965 में भाभा ने ऑल इंडिया रेडियो के एक कार्यक्रम में कहा था कि अगर उन्हें छूट मिले तो भारत 18 महीनों में परमाणु बम बनाकर दिखा सकता है। उनके इस बयान के कुछ ही महीनों बाद उनकी मौत पर संदेह भी खड़े होते रहे हैं।

भारत और विश्व इतिहास में 30 अक्टूबर की प्रमुख घटनाएं इस प्रकार हैं:

  • 1611ः गुस्टाॅफ द्वितीय एडोल्फ 17 साल की उम्र में स्वीडन का राजा बना।
  • 1883ः महान चिंतक तथा समाज सुधारक स्वामी दयानंद सरस्वती का निधन।
  • 1922ः बेनिटो मुसोलिनी ने इटली में सरकार बनाई।
  • 1925ः पहली बार लंदन में टेलीविजन का ट्रांसमिशन हुआ।
  • 1930ः तुर्की तथा यूनान ने मित्रता संधि पर हस्ताक्षर किए।
  • 1956ः भारत का पहला पांच सितारा होटल ‘अशोक’ खुला।
  • 1960ः ब्रिटेन में पहली बार सफलतापूर्वक किडनी ट्रांसप्लांट की गई।
  • 1963ः अफ्रीकी देश मोरक्को तथा अल्जीरिया ने युद्ध विराम संधि पर हस्ताक्षर किए।
  • 1975ः स्पेन में किंग जुआन कारलोस ने सत्ता संभाली।
  • 1980ः मध्य अमेरिकी देशों होंडुरस तथा अल सल्वाडोर ने सीमा विवाद हल किया।
  • 1994ः बाल्कन देश मेसिडोनिया के संसदीय चुनाव में वामपंथी गठबंधन की जीत।
  • 2008ः गुवाहाटी सहित असम के कई हिस्सों में 18 धमाके हुए, 81 से अधिक लोगाें की मौत गई और 400 से अधिक लोग घायल।
  • 2013ः तेलंगाना के महबूबनगर में बस में आग लगने से 44 लोगों की मौत।
