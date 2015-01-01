पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

इतिहास में आज:चंद्रयान से अलग होकर इस डिवाइस ने चांद की सतह पर पहली बार खोजा पानी

40 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

भारतीय अंतरिक्ष अनुसंधान संगठन यानी इसरो (ISRO) ने अपना स्पेस प्रोग्राम शुरू करने के 45 साल बाद मिशन मून फतह किया था। 22 अक्टूबर 2008 को चंद्रयान लॉन्च किया गया था, जो 30 अगस्त 2009 तक चांद के चक्कर लगाता रहा। इसी चंद्रयान में एक डिवाइस लगा था- मून इम्पैक्ट प्रोब यानी MIP, जिसने 14 नवंबर 2008 को चांद की सतह पर उतरकर अंतरिक्ष विज्ञान के क्षेत्र में भारत का दबदबा बढ़ाया। ऐसा करने वाला भारत चौथा देश बन गया।

इससे पहले सिर्फ अमेरिका, रूस और जापान ही ऐसा करने में कामयाब हो सके थे। इसी डिवाइस ने चांद की सतह पर पानी की खोज की। यह इतनी बड़ी खोज थी कि अमेरिकी स्पेस साइंस ऑर्गेनाइजेशन नासा ने भी पहले ही प्रयास में यह खोज करने के लिए भारत की पीठ थपथपाई थी।

चंद्रयान-1 इसरो के मून मिशन का पहला यान था। इसे चंद्रमा तक पहुंचने में 5 दिन और उसका चक्कर लगाने के लिए कक्षा में स्थापित होने में 15 दिन लग गए थे। MIP की कल्पना पूर्व राष्ट्रपति और महान वैज्ञानिक एपीजे अब्दुल कलाम ने की थी। उनके सुझाव पर ही इसरो के वैज्ञानिकों ने MIP बनाया था। कलाम चाहते थे कि भारतीय वैज्ञानिक चांद के एक हिस्से पर अपना निशान छोड़ें और इसरो के भारतीय वैज्ञानिकों ने उन्हें निराश नहीं किया।

मुंबई हमले के लिए आतंकियों ने हाईजैक की नाव

कुबेर नाव पर सवार होकर कसाब समेत 10 आतंकी मुंबई के तट पर पहुंचे थे।
भारत की औद्योगिक राजधानी और मायानगरी मुंबई का सीना 26 नवंबर 2008 को लश्कर-ए-तैयबा के 10 आतंकियों ने छलनी कर दिया था। बम धमाकों और गोलीबारी से दहली मुंबई में 160 से ज्यादा लोग मारे गए थे। 300 से ज्यादा घायल हुए थे। यह आतंकी कराची से समुद्र के रास्ते मुंबई पहुंचे थे और इन्होंने इसके लिए कुबेर नाव (KUBER PBR 2302) का इस्तेमाल किया था।

KUBER PBR 2302 नाव गुजरात के पोरबंदर के हीरालाल मसानी और विनोद मसानी की थी। 45 फुट की यह नाव 14 नवंबर को पोरबंदर तट से कप्तान और 4 मछुआरों के साथ समुद्र में उतरी थी। आतंकियों ने नाव में सवार सभी लोगों की हत्या की और उस पर कब्जा कर लिया था। यह नाव 10 दिन तक लापता थी। मालिक का कहना था कि समुद्री तूफान में फंसने पर कई बार नाव लौटने में देर हो जाती है। इस वजह से उसकी शिकायत नहीं की थी।

पूछताछ में कसाब ने भी कबूल किया था कि वह अपने साथियों के साथ पाकिस्तानी ट्रॉलर अल हुसैनी से मुंबई के लिए निकले थे। समुद्र में कुबेर को हाईजैक कर 553 समुद्री मील की यात्रा की। मुंबई पहुंचने पर उन्होंने कुबेर को लावारिस छोड़ दिया था। फरवरी 2016 को नाव के मालिक ने इसका नाम बदलकर 'श्री गणेश कुबेर' कर दिया।

भारत और दुनिया में 14 नवंबर की महत्वपूर्ण घटनाएं इस प्रकार हैं

  • 1380: आज ही के दिन फ्रांस के किंग चार्ल्स को 12 साल की उम्र में राजगद्दी सौंपी।
  • 1681: ईस्ट इंडिया कंपनी ने बंगाल को अलग रियासत बनाने का ऐलान किया।
  • 1922: BBC ने आज ही के दिन ब्रिटेन में रेडियो सर्विस की शुरुआत की थी।
  • 1955: कर्मचारी राज्य बीमा निगम की शुरूआत हुई थी।
  • 1969: अपोलो- 12 को लॉन्च किया गया। यह तीन अंतरिक्ष यात्रियों को लेकर चंद्रमा पर पहुंचा था।
