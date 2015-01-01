पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • National
  • Today In History (Aaj Ka Itihas) What Happened On November 14th | Gandhi Murderer Hanged, Nathuram Goddse And Narayan Apte, Sachin Tendulkar And Waqar Test Debut

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

इतिहास में आज:महात्मा की हत्या में शामिल 7 में से 2 आरोपियों को सजा-ए-मौत, 5 को मिली थी उम्रकैद

12 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

बात 30 जनवरी 1948 की है। भारत को आजादी मिले 6 महीने हुए थे। शाम हो चुकी थी और घड़ी में बज रहे थे सवा पांच। महात्मा गांधी बिड़ला हाउस के प्रार्थना सभा की ओर जा रहे थे। उनके साथ एक शख्स थे गुरबचन सिंह। जिन्होंने गांधी जी से कहा था कि बापू आज आपको थोड़ी देर हो गई है। गांधी जी ने मुस्कुराते हुए जवाब दिया था कि जो लोग देर करते हैं, उन्हें सजा मिलती है। इस बात को कुछ मिनट ही हुए थे कि एक शख्स सामने आया और एक-एक कर तीन गोलियां महात्मा गांधी के सीने में उतार दीं। महात्मा गांधी की हत्या हो गई थी। गोली मारने वाला शख्स था नाथूराम गोडसे।

गोडसे तो पहले ही महात्मा गांधी की हत्या कर देता। उसने हत्या की साजिश दिल्ली रेलवे स्टेशन के वेटिंग रूम में रची थी, लेकिन उस वक्त गोडसे का मन बदल गया था। 8 महीने तक गांधी जी की हत्या का केस लालकिले में बनी ट्रायल कोर्ट में चला। इस दौरान 149 चश्मदीद गवाह और अन्य गवाह शामिल रहे। 10 फरवरी 1949 को जज आत्मचरण की अदालत ने नाथूराम गोडसे और नारायण आपटे को फांसी की सजा दी। बाकी 5 लोग विष्णु करकरे, मदनलाल पाहवा, शंकर किस्तैया, गोपाल गोडसे और दत्ता परचुरे को उम्रकैद की सजा सुनाई गई। विनायक दामोदर सावरकर को बरी कर दिया गया। हाईकोर्ट ने किस्तैया और परचुरे को भी बाद में रिहा कर दिया।

फांसी वाले दिन गोडसे से मिलने उसके परिजन भी अंबाला जेल पहुंचे थे। 15 नवंबर 1949 को नाथूराम गोडसे और आत्माराम आपटे को फांसी दी गई। जिस दिन दोनों को फांसी की सजा सुनाई जा रही थी, उस दिन गोडसे के एक हाथ में गीता, अखंड भारत का नक्शा था और दूसरे हाथ में भगवा रंग का झंडा।

सचिन और वकार का अंतरराष्ट्रीय करियर शुरू हुआ था

1989 में भारत पाकिस्तान के बीच हुए टेस्ट मैच में सचिन तेंदुलकर और वकार यूनुस ने डेब्यू किया था।
1989 में भारत पाकिस्तान के बीच हुए टेस्ट मैच में सचिन तेंदुलकर और वकार यूनुस ने डेब्यू किया था।

1989 में भारतीय टीम का पाकिस्तान दौरा हुआ था। एक तरफ के. श्रीकांत की अगुवाई में भारतीय टीम थी, दूसरी ओर पाकिस्तान टीम के कप्तान थे इमरान खान यानी पाकिस्तान के आज के प्रधानमंत्री। इस दौरे की खास बात थी दो युवा खिलाड़ियों का डेब्यू। भारत की ओर से 16 साल के सचिन तेंदुलकर और पाकिस्तान की तरफ से 17 साल के वकार यूनुस। दोनों आज क्रिकेट इतिहास के महानतम खिलाड़ियों में शुमार हैं। इस मैच में सचिन तेंदुलकर ने 24 गेंद खेलकर 15 रन बनाए थे। इसे इत्तेफाक ही कहें कि सचिन का विकेट वकार ने ही लिया। सचिन ने अपने करियर में 200 टेस्ट खेले। इस दौरान उन्होंने 51 शतक के साथ 15,921 रन बनाए। वहीं, वकार ने 87 टेस्ट खेले और 373 विकेट लिए। आज इस बात को 31 साल हो गए हैं।

भारत और दुनिया में 15 नवंबर की महत्वपूर्ण घटनाएं इस प्रकार हैं

  • 1961: संयुक्त राष्ट्र ने परमाणु हथियारों पर रोक लगाने का ऐलान किया।
  • 1977: राजकुमारी ऐन ने पुत्र को जन्म दिया। ब्रिटिश राजशाही के 500 वर्ष से भी अधिक के इतिहास में ऐसा पहली बार हुआ कि एक शाही बच्चे का जन्म एक सामान्य व्यक्ति के घर में हुआ।
  • 1982: भूदान आंदोलन के प्रणेता आचार्य विनायक नरहरि भावे उर्फ विनोबा भावे का निधन।
  • 1986: देश की महिला टेनिस खिलाड़ी सानिया मिर्जा का जन्‍म हुआ।
  • 1998: इराक ने ऐन मौके पर संयुक्त राष्ट्र के हथियार निरीक्षकों को अपने यहां आने की इजाजत दे दी, जिससे वह ब्रिटेन और अमेरिका के हवाई हमले की मार से बच गया।
  • 2000: झारखंड भारत का 28वां राज्य बना।
  • 2012: शी जिनपिंग चीन की कम्युनिस्ट पार्टी के महासचिव बने।
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में लोगों को सांस लेने में तकलीफ हो रही, पिछले साल की तुलना में 15% खराब हुई हवा - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था से जुड़ने का प्रस्ताव मिल सकता है। इस मौके को हाथ से ना जाने दे। इसके साथ अपने स्वयं के कार्यों के प्रति भी जागरूक रहें। और अपनी योजनाओं को गोपनीय तरीके से क्रियान्वि...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें