मॉर्निंग न्यूज ब्रीफ:आज हैप्पी दिवाली; बिहार में जल्द बनेगी सरकार नई वाली और रामलला के घर में दीपोत्सव

42 मिनट पहले

नमस्कार!

इस बार दिवाली भले ही कोरोनाकाल के बीच आई है, मगर इसमें भी कुछ खास है। भगवान राम के स्वागत के लिए अयोध्या सज गई है। दीपोत्सव शुरू हो चुका है। सरयू के 24 घाट छह लाख दीयों से रोशन हैं। चलिए, शुरू करते हैं मॉर्निंग न्यूज ब्रीफ।

सबसे पहले देखते हैं, बाजार क्या कह रहा है…

  • BSE का मार्केट कैप 168 लाख करोड़ रुपए रहा। BSE पर करीब 55% कंपनियों के शेयरों में बढ़त रही।
  • 2,856 कंपनियों के शेयरों में ट्रेडिंग हुई। इसमें 1,599 कंपनियों के शेयर बढ़े और 1,063 कंपनियों के शेयर गिरे।

आज इन इवेंट्स पर रहेगी नजर

  • आज दीपावली है। घर में पूजा के लिए शाम 5:39 से 7:19 और रात 8:59 से 12:19 बजे तक का मुहूर्त है। दुकान, ऑफिस, फैक्ट्री और बैंकों में पूजा करनी हो तो दोपहर 1:24 से शाम 4:04 और रात 11:59 से 12:23 तक का मुहूर्त है।
  • दिवाली होने के कारण दिल्ली में सभी मेट्रो स्टेशन से आखिरी मेट्रो रात 10 बजे चलेगी।
  • प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी अपनी दिवाली जैसलमेर में जवानों के साथ मना सकते हैं। हालांकि, अभी आधिकारिक तौर पर इसकी घोषणा नहीं की गई है।

LOC पर बारामूला में BSF जवान शहीद
पाकिस्तानी सेना ने शुक्रवार सुबह LOC पर सीजफायर तोड़ दिया। जम्मू-कश्मीर के बारामूला सेक्टर में BSF के सब-इंस्पेक्टर राकेश डोभाल समेत 5 जवान शहीद हो गए। 3 नागरिक भी मारे गए। जवाबी कार्रवाई में 11 पाकिस्तानी सैनिक ढेर हो गए। पाकिस्तान के बंकर और लॉन्च पैड भी सेना ने तबाह कर दिए।

बाइडेन के होम स्टेट से ग्राउंड रिपोर्ट
अमेरिका में प्रेसिडेंट इलेक्ट जो बाइडेन डेलावेयर स्टेट से हैं। इसे अमेरिका में स्माल वंडर भी कहा जाता है। आबादी करीब 10 लाख और राजधानी डोवर है। सबसे बड़ा शहर विल्मिंगटन है। स्टेट का 85% शराब कारोबार गुजरातियों के पास है। बाइडेन दीपावली मनाते हैं और गरबा भी करते हैं।

नवाज की बेटी के इमरान पर गंभीर आरोप
पाकिस्तान के पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री नवाज शरीफ की बेटी मरियम ने इमरान खान सरकार पर बेहद गंभीर आरोप लगाए। मरियम ने कहा- जब मैं जेल में थी तो वहां के प्रशासन ने मेरी बैरक के बाथरूम में भी कैमरे लगवा दिए थे। मरियम पाकिस्तान मुस्लिम लीग- नवाज की वाइस प्रेसिडेंट और सांसद हैं।

एमपी में 20 नवंबर से 9वीं से 12वीं की रेगुलर क्लास
मध्य प्रदेश में कोरोना के चलते आठ महीने से बंद स्कूल 20 नवंबर से खोलने की तैयारी है। स्कूल शिक्षा विभाग के मुताबिक, 9वीं से 12वीं तक की क्लास 20 या 25 नवंबर से शुरू की जा सकती हैं। कक्षा 6 से 8 तक की क्लास 1 दिसंबर से शुरू करने की बात कही गई है।

डीबी ओरिजिनल
दिल्ली के सबसे व्यस्त मार्केट से रिपोर्ट
त्योहारों की दस्तक होते ही सरोजिनी नगर मार्केट फिर से गुलजार होने लगा है। दिल्ली के सबसे चर्चित बाजारों में शामिल इस मार्केट में रौनक लौट आई है। लॉकडाउन की पाबंदियों और कोरोना संक्रमण के खतरे के चलते महीनों तक ये बाजार वीरान रहा, लेकिन दिवाली का त्योहार व्यापारियों के लिए बड़ी उम्मीद लेकर आया है। हालांकि, बीते सालों की तुलना में इस बार सरोजिनी नगर में भीड़ कुछ कम है।

पढ़ें पूरी खबर...
भास्कर एक्सप्लेनर
आदिवासी हिंदू हैं या सरना?
झारखंड विधानसभा ने हंगामेदार चर्चा के बाद 11 नवंबर को सरना आदिवासी धर्म कोड पर प्रस्ताव पारित कर दिया। अब यह प्रस्ताव केंद्र को जाएगा और वहां से मंजूरी मिलने के बाद ही जनगणना 2021 में आदिवासियों को नई धार्मिक पहचान मिल सकेगी। देशभर में सवाल उठ रहे हैं कि क्या आदिवासी हिंदू नहीं हैं? फिर उनके लिए अलग धर्म की आवश्यकता क्यों पड़ी?

पढ़ें पूरी खबर...

सुर्खियों में और क्या है...

  • अमेरिका के पूर्व राष्ट्रपति बराक ओबामा ने अपने मेमोयर में कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी नर्वस बताया, जबकि डॉ. मनमोहन सिंह को शांत और ईमानदार बताया।
  • मप्र के गृह मंत्री नरोत्तम मिश्रा ने कहा, 'खूब पटाखे चलाओ, कोई समय तय नहीं है।' जबकि, भोपाल कलेक्टर लवानिया ने केवल 2 घंटे पटाखे चलाने की छूट दी थी।
  • दुनिया में वैक्सीन बनाने वाली सबसे बड़ी दवा कंपनी सीरम इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ इंडिया दिसंबर तक कोवीशील्ड वैक्सीन के 10 करोड़ डोज तैयार कर लेगी।
  • अमेरिका में लगातार दूसरे दिन रिकॉर्ड कोरोना संक्रमित मिले। बुधवार को 1.35 लाख जबकि गुरुवार को एक लाख 40 हजार मामले सामने आए।
आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

