पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • National
  • Today Karvachauth And Women's IPL; Kangna's Case Again And Mumbai like Attack In Vienna

मॉर्निंग न्यूज ब्रीफ:आज करवाचौथ और महिलाओं का IPL; कंगना पर फिर केस और वियना में मुंबई जैसा हमला

एक घंटा पहले

नमस्कार! आज करवा चौथ है। अमूमन चांद जल्दी निकलता है, लेकिन चौथ के दिन ही यह देर से नजर आता है। बहरहाल, शुरू करते हैं आज का मॉर्निंग न्यूज ब्रीफ...

- BSE का मार्केट कैप 158 लाख करोड़ रुपए रहा। करीब 48% कंपनियों के शेयरों में बढ़त रही।

- 2,830 कंपनियों के शेयरों में ट्रेडिंग हुई। 1,376 कंपनियों के शेयर बढ़े और 1,268 कंपनियों के शेयर गिरे।

आज इन इवेंट्स पर रहेगी नजर

  • अमेरिका में जारी वोटिंग के बाद यह तस्वीर साफ हो सकती है कि अगला राष्ट्रपति कौन होगा?
  • वुमन्स IPL की शुरुआत। सुपरनोवाज और वेलोसिटी टीम के बीच पहला मैच शाम साढ़े सात बजे से शारजाह में।
  • आज करवाचौथ मनाई जाएगी। 7 शहरों में चंद्रोदय का समय इस तरह रहेगा
  1. जयपुर 08:23
  2. चंडीगढ़ 08:09
  3. भोपाल 08:24
  4. इंदौर 08:30
  5. अमृतसर 8:13
  6. दिल्ली 8:14
  7. मुंबई 08:52

देश-विदेश

मध्यप्रदेश और बिहार में वोटिंग

मंगलवार का दिन वोटिंग के नाम रहा। मध्यप्रदेश की 28 विधानसभा सीटों पर उपचुनाव में शाम 6 बजे तक 69.68% वोटिंग हुई। शुरुआत में विवाद भी हुआ। दिग्विजय सिंह ने कहा कि EVM में चिप होती है और वह हैक हो सकती है। उधर, बिहार में दूसरे फेज के तहत 94 सीटों पर वोटिंग हुई। शाम 6 बजे तक 54.51% लोगों ने मतदान किया।

इस वोटिंग के मायने: सबसे पहले मध्यप्रदेश की बात करते हैं। यहां की 28 सीटों पर 2018 में 72.93% वोटिंग हुई थी। नतीजा यह रहा था कि कांग्रेस को 27 सीटें मिली थीं और एक सीट भाजपा को मिली थी। वहीं, बिहार में 2015 में 94 सीटों पर 56.17% वोटिंग हुई थी। इनमें से राजद को 33, जदयू को 30, भाजपा को 20, कांग्रेस को 7 और अन्य को 4 सीटें मिली थीं।

56 दिन में 4.77 लाख एक्टिव केस कम हुए

कोरोना पर अच्छी खबर है। इसकी संख्या में 17 सितंबर से अब तक 4.77 लाख की कमी आई है। तब यह आंकड़ा 10.17 लाख के पीक पर था। अब 5.40 लाख है। तब रोजाना 90 से 95 हजार मरीज मिल रहे थे, अब यह संख्या घटकर 40 से 50 हजार के आस-पास हो गई है। हर 10 दिन में नए केस में करीब 10 हजार तक की कमी आ रही है।

मथुरा की मस्जिद में हनुमान चालीसा

मथुरा के नंदबाबा मंदिर में 29 अक्टूबर को 2 मुस्लिमों के नमाज पढ़ने के विरोध में बरसाना रोड की ईदगाह में 4 युवकों ने हनुमान चालीसा का पाठ किया और जय श्रीराम के नारे लगाए। मामला सोशल मीडिया में आते ही पुलिस एक्शन में आ गई और चारों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया।

कंगना के खिलाफ जावेद अख्तर ने केस किया

कंगना रनोट के खिलाफ मानहानि का एक और केस दर्ज हुआ है। इस बार गीतकार जावेद अख्तर ने उन पर केस किया है। कंगना की बहन और मैनेजर रंगोली चंदेल ने 8 महीने पहले ट्वीट कर जावेद अख्तर पर कंगना को धमकाने का आरोप लगाया था। उन्होंने लिखा था- जावेद अख्तरजी ने कंगना को घर बुलाया और धमकी दी कि वे रितिक रोशन से माफी मांग लें।

वियना में मुंबई जैसा हमला

ऑस्ट्रिया की राजधानी वियना में सोमवार रात आतंकी हमला हो गया। हमला ठीक वैसा ही था, जैसा 12 साल पहले 26 नवंबर 2008 को मुंबई में हुआ था। ऑस्ट्रिया में लॉकडाउन लगने जा रहा था, उससे ठीक एक रात पहले राजधानी की सड़कों पर आतंकी बंदूकें लेकर उतर आए। उन्होंने 6 अलग-अलग लोकेशंस पर अंधाधुंध फायरिंग की। इसमें 4 लोगों की मौत हो गई और 17 घायल हो गए।

  • ओरिजिनल

पॉजिटिव खबर

राजस्थान के जालोर जिले के रहने वाले योगेश जोशी जीरा, सौंफ, धनिया, मेथी और कलौंजी जैसे मसालों की खेती करते हैं। सात किसानों के साथ मिलकर उन्होंने 10 साल पहले खेती शुरू की थी। आज उनके साथ 3 हजार से ज्यादा किसान जुड़े हैं। अभी 4 हजार एकड़ जमीन पर वो खेती कर रहे हैं। सालाना 50 करोड़ रुपए से ज्यादा का टर्नओवर है।

पढ़ें पूरी खबर...

जंग में फंसा आर्मेनिया

नागार्नो-काराबाख में अजरबैजान और आर्मेनिया के बीच छिड़ी जंग से उठे धुएं ने पूरे आर्मेनिया को अपने साये में ले लिया है। आमतौर पर खुशी में डूबे रहने वाले आर्मेनियाई लोग अब उदास हैं। जंग छिड़े अब सैंतीस दिन हो गए हैं। हर बीतते दिन के साथ मरने वालों की तादाद बढ़ रही है। आर्तसाख से 90 हजार से ज्यादा लोग जान बचाकर आर्मेनिया पहुंच चुके हैं।

पढ़ें पूरी खबर...

एक्सप्लेनर

पेरिस एग्रीमेंट से बाहर निकलेगा अमेरिका

अमेरिका में चुनाव सिर्फ नया राष्ट्रपति तय नहीं करेंगे, बल्कि पूरी दुनिया के पर्यावरण के लिए महत्वपूर्ण पेरिस एग्रीमेंट पर भी गहरा असर डालेंगे। प्रेसिडेंट डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प ने तीन साल पहले पेरिस क्लाइमेट एग्रीमेंट से बाहर होने की घोषणा की थी। यदि ऐसा हुआ तो ईरान और तुर्की के बाद अमेरिका ऐसा तीसरा बड़ा देश होगा, जो क्लाइमेट चेंज से जुड़े एग्रीमेंट में शामिल नहीं रहेगा।

पढ़ें पूरी खबर...

सुर्खियों में और क्या है...

1. तुर्की में भूकंप के 91 घंटे बाद 4 साल की बच्ची को इमारत के मलबे से जिंदा निकाला गया है। ये इमारत भूकंप से सबसे ज्यादा प्रभावित इजमिर शहर की थी। 4 साल की आयदा तीन दिन और दो रात मलबे में दबी रही। मंगलवार को रेस्क्यू टीम पर नजर पड़ी तो हाथ हिलाकर उसने नई जिंदगी का स्वागत किया।

2. मधुबनी के हरलाखी में सीएम नीतीश कुमार की चुनावी सभा में लोगों ने आलू-प्याज फेंका। हालांकि, इनमें से कोई भी आलू-प्याज सीएम तक नहीं पहुंचा। इस दौरान भी नीतीश रैली को संबोधित करते रहे और उन्होंने कहा- जितना फेंकना है, फेंकते रहो।

3. फ्रांस ने माली में आतंकी ठिकानों पर एयर स्ट्राइक की है। इस हमले में अलकायदा के करीब 50 आतंकी मारे गए। बुर्कीना फासो और नाइजर की सीमा के पास फ्रांसीसी ड्रोन को मोटरसाइकिलों का एक काफिला नजर आया था। इस पर दो मिराज विमानों से मिसाइल दागी गईं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजंग के 37 दिन हो गए हैं, लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं या वहां से बुलावा आने का इंतजार - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें