मॉर्निंग न्यूज ब्रीफ:टीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान

एक घंटा पहले

नमस्कार!

नए कृषि कानूनों के फायदे किसानों को बताने के लिए भाजपा देशभर में चौपालें लगाएगी। वहीं, किसान इन कानूनों के खिलाफ सुप्रीम कोर्ट पहुंच गए हैं। उन्होंने कहा है कि नए कानूनों से किसान कॉर्पोरेट के आगे कमजोर हो जाएंगे। बहरहाल, शुरू करते हैं न्यूज ब्रीफ।

सबसे पहले देखते हैं, बाजार क्या कह रहा है

  • BSE का मार्केट कैप 182.78 लाख करोड़ रुपए रहा। करीब 56% कंपनियों के शेयरों में बढ़त रही।
  • 3,118 कंपनियों के शेयरों में ट्रेडिंग हुई। इसमें 1,750 कंपनियों के शेयर बढ़े और 1,220 कंपनियों के शेयर गिरे।

आज इन इवेंट्स पर रहेगी नजर

  • किसान संगठनों ने देश भर के सभी टोल प्लाजा को फ्री कराने की बात कही है।
  • IRCTC हैदराबाद और सिकंदराबाद से भारत दर्शन-दक्षिण भारत यात्रा की शुरुआत करेगा। यह 12 दिसंबर से 18 दिसंबर तक जारी रहेगी।
  • सर्बिया के बेलग्रेड में इंडिविजुअल रेसलिंग वर्ल्ड कप शुरू होगा। इसमें भारत के 25 (8 महिला और 17 पुरुष) पहलवान फ्री स्टाइल और ग्रीको रोमन इवेंट में उतरेंगे।
  • प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ग्लोबल क्लाइमेट समिट पर संबोधन देंगे।

देश-विदेश

टीम इंडिया को ऑलराउंडर्स की तलाश

टीम इंडिया को वनडे और टी-20 में बेहतरीन ऑलराउंडर्स की तलाश है। ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरे पर वनडे सीरीज में हार का एक बड़ा कारण छठवें बॉलिंग ऑप्शन का नहीं होना बताया गया। हालांकि वॉशिंगटन सुंदर, राहुल तेवतिया, क्रुणाल पंड्या के अलावा विजय शंकर, शिवम दुबे भी विकल्प हो सकते हैं।

कृषि मंत्री बोले- ये किसानों की डिमांड कैसे?

किसान आंदोलन के तहत टिकरी बॉर्डर पर प्रदर्शन में गुरुवार को दिल्ली दंगों के आरोपियों शरजील इमाम, उमर खालिद के पोस्टर दिखे, जिनमें उन्हें रिहा करने की मांग की गई। शुक्रवार को कृषि मंत्री ने दैनिक भास्कर की रिपोर्ट को दिखाकर सवाल उठाया कि किसानों की मांग यह कैसे हो सकती है?

700 ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉलियों में दिल्ली पहुंचे 50 हजार किसान

कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ देशभर में किसान आंदोलन जारी है। शुक्रवार को 700 ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉलियों में 50 हजार किसान-मजदूर अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे। किसान नेताओं ने बीते दिनों हुई बैठक में 15 मांगें रखी थीं, जिनमें से सरकार 12 मांगें मानने को तैयार है। किसानों के मुताबिक, तीनों कृषि कानून पूरी तरह सही नहीं हैं।

शेयर मार्केट में रिकॉर्ड, सेंसेक्स 46300 के पार

शेयर बाजार में शुक्रवार को शानदार तेजी रही। सेंसेक्स 139.13 अंको की बढ़त के साथ 46,099.01 पर और निफ्टी भी 35.55 अंक ऊपर 13,513.85 के स्तर पर बंद हुआ। हालांकि, कारोबार के दौरान सेंसेक्स ने 46,309.63 और निफ्टी ने 13,579.35 को छुआ। दोनों इंडेक्स का यह ऑलटाइम हाई लेवल है।

बाइडेन-कमला TIME पर्सन ऑफ द ईयर बने

TIME मैगजीन ने अमेरिका के प्रेसिडेंट इलेक्ट जो बाइडेन और वाइस प्रेसिडेंट इलेक्ट कमला हैरिस को 2020 के लिए पर्सन ऑफ द ईयर चुना है। कवर इमेज पर दोनों के फोटो के साथ लिखा गया- Changing America'S story यानी बदलते अमेरिका की कहानी।

भास्कर डेटा स्टोरी

जानें एक दिन में देश भर से कितना टोल आता है?

12 दिसंबर को किसान संगठनों ने देश भर के सभी टोल प्लाजा को फ्री कराने की बात कही है। किसान नेता दर्शन पाल का कहना है कि 12 तारीख को किसी भी टोल प्लाजा पर कोई टैक्स नहीं दिया जाएगा। लेकिन टोल प्लाजा फ्री कराने से सरकार को क्या नुकसान पहुंचेगा?

-पढ़ें पूरी खबर

पॉजिटिव स्टोरी

फ्री ऑटो रिक्शा एम्बुलेंस; 500 से ज्यादा मरीजों की मदद

यह कहानी है ऑटो ड्राइवर अतुलभाई ठक्कर की। 18 जनवरी 2011 को उनकी पत्नी की तबियत बिगड़ी। उनका ऑटो पंचर था। किराए का रिक्शा लेकर जैसे-तैसे अस्पताल पहुंचे। अब पत्नी का दिल सिर्फ 35% ही काम करता है क्योंकि समय पर इलाज नहीं मिला। फिर अतुलभाई ने 'मुफ्त ऑटो रिक्शा एम्बुलेंस' शुरू की।

-पढ़ें पूरी खबर

सुर्खियों में और क्या है...

  • केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय ने पुणे की जिनेवा कंपनी को ह्यूमन ट्रायल की मंजूरी दे दी है। ये देश की पहली वैक्सीन मैसेंजर-RNA यानी mRNA टेक्नोलॉजी पर डेवलप की गई हैं।
  • पंजाब में बढ़ते कोरोना के मामलों के मद्देनजर मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह ने नाइट कर्फ्यू को 1 जनवरी तक बढ़ाने का आदेश दे दिया। पुलिस को सख्त निगरानी रखने का आदेश है।
  • पश्चिम बंगाल में भाजपा नेताओं पर हमले के मामले में राज्यपाल जगदीप धनखड़ ने मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी से कहा कि आग से न खेलें। राज्य के खराब हालात पर वे केंद्र को अपनी रिपोर्ट भेज चुके हैं।
आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

