  • Hindi News
  • National
  • Twitter Accepted Fault In Showing Ladakh In China, Promised To Correct The Mistake By November 30 Latest News And Updates Today

बैकफुट पर ट्विटर:लद्दाख को चीन में दिखाने पर ट्विटर ने माफीनामा सौंपा, 30 नवंबर तक गलती सुधारने का वादा

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
ट्विटर के चीफ प्राइवेसी ऑफिसर डेमियन केरीन के दस्तखत वाला हलफनामा सौंपकर गलती सुधारने का वादा किया है।

लद्दाख को चीन के इलाके में दिखाने पर ट्विटर ने संसदीय पैनल को लिखित माफीनामा सौंपा है।सोशल नेटवर्किंग साइट ने 30 नवंबर तक गलती सुधारने का वादा किया है। इस तारीख के बाद ट्विटर लद्दाख को वापस भारत की यूनियन टैरिटरी के तौर पर दिखाएगा। इस मामले की जांच कर रहे पार्लियामेंटरी पैनल की अध्यक्ष मीनाक्षी लेखी ने बुधवार को न्यूज एजेंसी को यह जानकारी दी।

ट्विटर ने भारत के नक्शे की गलत जिओ टैगिंग की बात मानते हुए जो हलफनामा दिया है, उस पर ट्विटर के चीफ प्राइवेसी ऑफिसर डेमियन केरीन के दस्तखत हैं।

पैनल ने सजा की चेतावनी दी थी
इससे पहले ट्विटर के रिप्रेजेंटेटिव डाटा प्रोटेक्शन बिल की संयुक्त समिति के सामने पेश हुए थे। ट्विटर ने इस मसले पर सफाई दी थी, लेकिन संसदीय पैनल इससे संतुष्ट नहीं हुआ। पैनल की चेयरपर्सन मीनाक्षी लेखी ने साफ कहा था कि ट्विटर का जवाब नाकाफी है और यह ऐसा अपराध है, जिसमें 7 साल तक की सजा हो सकती है।

पहले भी माफी मांग चुका था ट्विटर
ट्विटर ने अपने प्लेटफॉर्म की जियो टैग लोकेशन में लद्दाख की राजधानी लेह और जम्मू-कश्मीर को चीन का हिस्सा दिखाया था। इस पर भारत सरकार ने कड़ी आपत्ति जाहिर की थी। केंद्र ने ट्विटर के CEO जैक डोरसी को एक चिट्ठी लिखकर कहा था कि इस तरह की हरकतों से ट्विटर की पारदर्शिता पर सवाल उठता है। इसके बाद ट्विटर ने माफी मांगी थी।

