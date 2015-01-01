पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • India Pakistan Tension | Line Of Control (LOC), Jammu And Kashmir, Two Pakistan Army Soldiers Killed, Ceasefire Violation

LoC पर पाकिस्तान की फायरिंग:नौशेरा सेक्टर में सीजफायर वॉयलेशन की जवाबी कार्रवाई में सेना ने 2 पाकिस्तानी सैनिक मार गिराए

श्रीनगरएक मिनट पहले
इस साल पाकिस्तान ने अब तक 3200 बार सीजफायर वॉयलेशन किया है। इनमें 30 नागरिक मारे गए जबकि 100 से ज्यादा घायल हुए। (सिम्बोलिक फाेटो)

भारतीय सेना ने लाइन ऑफ कंट्रोल (LoC) पर जम्मू-कश्मीर में नौशेरा सेक्टर के पार दो पाकिस्तानी सैनिकों को मार गिराया। पाकिस्तान की ओर से मंगलवार को यहां सीजफायर वॉयलेशन किया गया। भारतीय सेना ने इसका मुंहतोड़ जवाब दिया और पाकिस्तान के दो सैनिकों का ढेर कर दिया। सेना के सूत्रों ने बुधवार को यह जानकारी दी।

10 दिसंबर को पांच सैनिक मार गिराए थे
इससे पहले 10 दिसंबर को पाकिस्तानी सेना ने सीमा पर रातभर फायरिंग की थी। फायरिंग का केंद्र जम्मू-कश्मीर का पुंछ सेक्टर था। भारतीय सेना ने जवाबी कार्रवाई में पाकिस्तान के पांच सैनिक मार गिराए थे। उसके तीन सैनिक घायल भी हुए थे।

26 नवंबर को भारतीय सेना के हवलदार शहीद हो गए थे
जम्मू-कश्मीर के राजौरी जिले के नौशेरा सेक्टर में 24 नवंबर को पाकिस्तान की फायरिंग में भारतीय सेना का एक हवलदार शहीद हो गया था। भारत ने भी पाकिस्तानी सेना को उसी भाषा में जवाब दिया था।

अब तक 3200 सीजफायर वॉयलेशन
दोनों देशों के बीच 1999 में सीजफायर वॉयलेशन को लेकर समझौता हुआ था। पाकिस्तान इस समझौते का लगातार उल्लंघन कर रहा है। इस साल उसने 3200 बार सीजफायर वॉयलेशन किया है। 2019 में इनकी संख्या 3168 और 2018 में 1629 थी। इनमें 30 नागरिक मारे गए जबकि 100 से ज्यादा घायल हुए।

