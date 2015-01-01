पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  National
  Punjab Attari| Two Pakistan Intruders At Attari Border In Punjab Shot Dead By BSF Weapons Recovered

आतंकी साजिश नाकाम:अटारी बॉर्डर पर पाकिस्तान की तरफ से घुसपैठ की कोशिश विफल, BSF ने 2 घुसपैठिए मार गिराए

अमृतसरएक घंटा पहले
पिछले साल भी वाघा अटारी बॉर्डर के रास्ते पाकिस्तान की तरफ से घुसपैठ की साजिश रची गई थी। बीएसएफ ने इसे तब भी विफल कर दिया था। (फाइल)

पाकिस्तान की तरफ से गुरुवार को पंजाब के अटारी बॉर्डर से घुसपैठ की साजिश बॉर्डर सिक्योरिटी फोर्स यानी BSF ने नाकाम कर दी। दो घुसपैठियों को मार गिराया गया। मारे गए घुसपैठियों के पास से हथियार और गोलाबारूद बरामद किया गया है। न्यूज एजेंसी के मुताबिक, इलाके में सर्च ऑपरेशन चलाया जा रहा है।

कश्मीर में एनकाउंटर
जम्मू-कश्मीर के अनंतनाग जिले में गुरुवार तड़के एनकाउंटर हुआ। यह एनकाउंटर गुंद बाबा खलील में हुआ। इस दौरान एक घायल आतंकी को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया। उसे इलाज के लिए अस्पताल ले जाया गया है। कश्मीर पुलिस के मुताबिक, घायल आतंकी का संबंध हिजबुल मुजाहिदीन से है।
यह खबर अपडेट हो रही है...

