पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • National
  • Two Terrorists Were Arrested In Kupwara For The Security Forces To Succeed; Arms Recovered In Large Quantity

जम्मू कश्मीर:कुपवाड़ा में सुरक्षाबलों को बड़ी कामयाबी, दो आतंकी पकड़े गए; भारी मात्रा में हथियार बरामद

32 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सुरक्षाबलों ने दोनों आतंकियों के पास से भारी मात्रा में हथियार बरामद किए हैं।

जम्मू कश्मीर के कुपवाड़ा जिले से सुरक्षाबलों को बड़ी कामयाबी मिली है। शुक्रवार को सुरक्षाबलों ने यहां लश्कर-ए-तैयबा (LET) के दो आतंकी पकड़े। उनके पास से भारी मात्रा में हथियार बरामद हुए हैं।

पुलिस ने बताया कि CRPF,आर्मी के साथ मिलकर एक ज्वाइंट ऑपरेशन के तहत ये आतंकी पकड़े गए हैं। एक दिन पहले गुरुवार को नॉर्थ कश्मीर में भाजपा के 3 कार्यकर्ताओं की आतंकियों ने हत्या कर दी है। इसमें लश्कर-ए-तैयबा के आतंकियों का हाथ बताया जा रहा है। इसके बाद से पूरे कश्मीर में जगह-जगह सर्च ऑपरेशन चलाए जा रहे हैं। पकड़े गए दोनों आतंकियों का ताल्लुक लश्कर-ए-तैयबा से है।

आतंकियों की मदद करते थे दोनों
पुलिस के मुताबिक पकड़े गए आतंकियों का नाम लियाकत अहमद मिर और आकिब राशिद मिर है। दोनों त्रेहगाम कुपवाड़ा के हयान इलाके के रहने वाले हैं। पुलिस रिकॉर्ड के अनुसार दोनों एक्टिव आतंकवादियों की मदद करते थे। उन्हें अपने रहने के लिए जगह देते थे। साउथ कश्मीर से हथियारों के ट्रांसपोर्टेशन में मदद करते थे।

तलाशी के दौरान पकड़े गए दोनों
पुलिस को सूचना मिली थी कि कुछ आतंकी हथियारों के साथ सफर कर रहे हैं। सुरक्षाबलों की टीम ने हंदवाड़ा टाउन के अलग-अलग हिस्सों में चेक प्वाइंट बना दिया। चिनार पार्क के पास बाइक से ये दोनों आतंकी जा रहे थे। सुरक्षाबलों को देखकर भागने की कोशिश की। इसपर सुरक्षाबलों ने इन्हें दौड़ाकर पकड़ लिया। तलाशी ली गई तो इनके पास से हथियार बरामद हुए। दोनों आतंकियों से पूछताछ हुई तो मालूम चला ये लश्कर-ए-तैयबा के लिए काम करते हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमुजफ्फरनगर की पंचायत ने लड़कों को दी चेतावनी- तंग कपड़े पहने तो लगेगा जुर्माना - उत्तरप्रदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें