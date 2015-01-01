पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Union Home Minister Amit Shah Said Tamil Nadu Visit Day 2 News And Updates

गृह मंत्री का तमिलनाडु दौरा:अमित शाह आज भी भाजपा नेताओं से मिलेंगे, अगले साल होने वाले चुनाव की स्ट्रैटजी पर चर्चा के आसार

चेन्नई17 मिनट पहले
गृह मंत्री अमित शाह ने शनिवार को चेन्नई में 67,000 करोड़ रुपए के प्रोजेक्ट्स का उद्घाटन-शिलान्यास किया था।

गृह मंत्री अमित शाह के तमिलनाडु दौरे का आज दूसरा दिन है। शनिवार को उन्होंने चेन्नई में 67,000 करोड़ रुपए के प्रोजेक्ट्स का उद्घाटन-शिलान्यास किया था। इस कार्यक्रम में तमिलनाडु के मुख्यमंत्री के पलानीस्वामी और उप-मुख्यमंत्री ओ पनीरसेल्वम भी मौजूद थे। इस बीच सत्ताधारी अन्नाद्रमुक (AIADMK) पार्टी ने ऐलान किया था कि 2021 में भी भाजपा से गठबंधन (अलायंस) जारी रहेगा।

तमिलनाडु में अगले साल अप्रैल-मई में विधानसभा चुनाव होंगे। ऐसे में शाह का दौरा अहम माना जा रहा है। शनिवार को पलानीस्वामी और पनीरसेल्वम ने अमित शाह से चर्चा की। शाह भाजपा नेताओं से भी मिले। वे आज भी कई नेताओं से मिलेंगे। माना जा रहा है कि इन मुलाकातों में अगले साल होने वाले चुनाव की स्ट्रैटजी पर चर्चा की जाएगी।

