भारत-चीन विवाद:केंद्रीय मंत्री वीके सिंह बोले- चीन की तरफदारी करने वाले विपक्षी नेताओं को यहां नहीं रहना चाहिए

नई दिल्ली14 मिनट पहले
केंद्रीय मंत्री वीके सिंह ने पाकिस्तान-चीन के मुद्दों पर विपक्ष पर तीखे हमले किए हैं। न्यूज एजेंसी ANI से बातचीत में उन्होंने कहा, "जो नेता चीन के प्रवक्ता हैं, उन्हें यहां नहीं रहना चाहिए, बल्कि कोई दूसरी जगह तलाशनी चाहिए।"

पुलवामा हमले में पाकिस्तान के कबूलनामे पर केंद्रीय मंत्री ने कहा, "अब हमारी बात साबित हो गई है। हम शुरुआत से ही पाकिस्तान का हाथ होने की बात कह रहे थे। अब उनके मंत्री ने खुद यह कबूल लिया है। भारत में आतंकवाद फैलाने वाले देश के लिए विपक्ष के जो नेता प्यार जताते हैं, वे भारत विरोधी हैं।"

'पाकिस्तान का कबूलनामा दुनिया को पता चलना चाहिए'
वीके सिंह ने कहा कि विपक्ष को सरकार से सवाल पूछने का हक है, लेकिन आतंकवाद फैलाने वाले देश से प्यार जताएंगे, तो उन्हें क्या कहेंगे? मैं उन्हें भारत विरोधी ही कहूंगा। मुझे भरोसा है कि पाकिस्तान के कबूलनामे को सरकार पूरी दुनिया को बताएगी और उसे ब्लैकलिस्ट कर मदद रोकने की मांग करेगी।

'ये वही लोग हैं जिन्होंने भगवा आतंकवाद जैसी बातें फैलाने की कोशिश की'
केंद्रीय मंत्री ने कहा कि किसी पार्टी का नाम लिए बिना कहा कि इन पॉलिटिकल पार्टियों को सोचना चाहिए कि वे क्या कर रहे हैं? ये वही लोग हैं जिन्होंने भगवा आतंकवाद जैसी बातें फैलाने की कोशिश की थी। फिर भी हमने उनके खिलाफ कुछ नहीं किया। हमें ऐसी एक्टिविटीज को रोकने के लिए सभी कानूनों का इस्तेमाल करना चाहिए।

