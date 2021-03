Do you losers have any idea how much time it takes to collect & count the money after doing all the dirty tricks to extort it ? What about the 24*7 hard work ? No one wants to talk about that !#100CroreKiVasuli#AnilDeshmukh #UddhavThackeray #VazeGateExplodes #100Crore pic.twitter.com/RCrc2VatNB