चमोली हादसे का प्लूटोनियम कनेक्शन:56 साल पहले अमेरिका के रखे प्लूटोनियम पैक की वजह से तो हादसा नहीं हुआ? उत्तराखंड सरकार चाहती है जांच हो

उत्तराखंड हादसे के बाद यह सैटेलाइट इमेज जारी की गई थी। इसमें बताया गया कि ग्लेशियर का जो हिस्सा टूटा वहा करीब 550 मीटर का था। - Dainik Bhaskar
उत्तराखंड हादसे के बाद यह सैटेलाइट इमेज जारी की गई थी। इसमें बताया गया कि ग्लेशियर का जो हिस्सा टूटा वहा करीब 550 मीटर का था।

उत्तराखंड सरकार चमोली में ग्लेशियर टूटने की वजह पता लगाने के लिए एक डिपार्टमेंट बनाने जा रही है । केंद्र सरकार से यह मांग भी की जाएगी कि वह उस अमेरिकी प्लूटोनियम पैक की भी जांच करे, जो अमेरिका ने 56 साल पहले हिमालय की पहाड़ी में भेजा था। इस मशीन से चीन की निगरानी की जानी थी। यह बात राज्य के सिंचाई मंत्री सतपाल महाराज ने सोमवार को कही।

सतपाल महाराज ने यह भी कहा कि उनके मंत्रालय के अंतर्गत एक विभाग भी बनाया जाएगा जो ग्लेशियर्स की सैटेलाइट से निगरानी और अध्ययन करेगा। अगर ग्लेशियर प्लूटोनियम में हुए विस्फोट की वजह से टूटा है तो उत्तराखंड और खासतौर पर गंगा नदी में खतरनाक रेडिएशन भी फैल सकता है।

प्लूटोनियम पैक क्या है?
1964 में चीन ने परमाणु परीक्षण किया था। इसके बाद 1965 में अमेरिका ने भारत के साथ मिलकर चीन पर नजर रखने के लिए एक करार किया था। इसके तहत हिमालय में एक मशीन लगाई जानी थी, जिसमें परमाणु ऊर्जा से चलने वाला जनरेटर लगा था। इस जनरेटर में प्लूटोनियम के कैप्सूल थे। लेकिन जब यह मशीन पहाड़ पर ले जाई जा रही थी, तभी मौसम खराब हो गया। टीम को लौटना पड़ा। मशीन वहीं छूट गई। बाद ये ग्लेशियर में कहीं खो गई।

यह मशीन खोने के बाद अमेरिका ने वहां दूसरा सिस्टम लगा दिया था। अब आशंका जताई जा रही है कि चमोली में ग्लेशियर कहीं इसी प्लूटोनियम की वजह से तो नहीं टूटा है। बताया जाता है कि प्लूटोनियम पैक की उम्र करीब 100 साल होती है।

पिछले हफ्ते हुआ था हादसा चमोली जिले के तपोवन इलाके में 7 फरवरी को ऋषिगंगा और धौलीगंगा नदियों में अचानक बाढ़ आ गई थी। इससे यहां बना NTPC का हाइड्रो पावर प्लांट बह गया था। एक टनल मलबे से भर गई थी, जिसमें अभी भी रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन चलाया जा रहा है। इस आपदा में अब तक 56 शव बरामद किए जा चुके हैं। इनके अलावा 22 क्षत-विक्षत मानव अंग भी मिले हैं। इनकी शिनाख्त DNA जांच से ही होगी।

