देखें ट्रैक्टर परेड के अहम VIDEO:कहीं किसानों पर फूल बरसे तो कहीं आंसू गैस के गोले छोड़ गए; निहंगों ने तलवार लहराई

नई दिल्ली24 मिनट पहले
फोटो दिल्ली के ITO की है। यहां किसान बैरिकेडिंग तोड़कर हुड़दंग करते हुए।

गणतंत्र दिवस पर मंगलवार को किसानों ने तय समय से काफी पहले ही ट्रैक्टर परेड शुरू कर दी। जोशीले नारों के बीच किसानों के ट्रैक्टर आगे बढ़े तो पुलिस उनके सामने आ गई। किसानों ने सिंघु, टीकरी और गाजीपुर बॉर्डर पर देखते ही देखते पुलिस की ओर से लगाए गए सारे बैरिकेड्स तोड़ डाले।

दिल्ली में परेड के कई रंग दिखे। स्वरूप नगर में किसान रैली पर फूल बरसाए गए तो नोएडा मोड़ पर पुलिस- किसानों के बीच टकराव में पत्थर और आंसू गैस के गोले चले। किसानों के ट्रैक्टर परेड के आगे चल रहे निहंगों ने तलवार लहराते हुए पुलिस को पीछे खदेड़ दिया। फिलहाल तीनों बॉर्डर से निकली किसान परेड तय रूट को तोड़ते हुए राजधानी दिल्ली में दाखिल हो चुकी है। देखिए ट्रैक्टर परेड की पूरी कहानी बयां करने वाले कुछ अहम वीडियो....

स्वरूप नगर पहुंचने पर पुष्प वर्षा हुई

सिंघु बॉर्डर से निकला जत्था जैसे ही दिल्ली के स्वरूप नगर पहुंचा, लोगों ने उन पर फूल बरसाने शुरू कर दिए।

किसानों पर पुलिस ने आंसू गैस के गोले दागे

ट्रैक्टर रैली के दौरान किसानों को रोकने के लिए पुलिस ने पांडव नगर और संजय गांधी ट्रांसपोर्ट नगर के पास आंसू गैस के गोले दागे

ट्रैक्टर परेड में देशभक्ति के गाने गूंजे
गणतंत्र दिवस पर ट्रैक्टर मार्च के लिए हजारों किसानों की भीड़ सिंघु, टीकरी और गाजीपुर बॉर्डर पर जुट गई है। इस दौरान कुछ किसान देशभक्ति के रंग में दिखे.... देखें ये वीडियो

किसान आंदोलन पर आर-पार

सिंघु बॉर्डर पर किसानों ने खुद ही बैरिकेड हटाया। पुलिस ने जो ट्रक खड़े कर रखे थे, किसानों ने उन्हें ट्रैक्टरों से धकेल कर हटा दिया ​​। यहां पुलिस ने थोड़ा विरोध किया लेकिन, फिर खुद ही पीछे हट गई।

किन तैयारियों के साथ पहुंचे थे किसान?

दिल्ली के तीनों बॉर्डर पर किसान अच्छी-खासी तैयारियों के साथ पहुंचे थे। यहां संवाददाता पूनम कौशल को कई सुविधाओं से लैस अनोखी जेसीबी दिखी।

