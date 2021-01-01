पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Farmers Protest: Kisan Andolan Delhi Burari Ghazipur Tikri LIVE Update | Haryana Punjab Farmers Tractor Rally Delhi Chalo March Latest News Today 26 January

अलगाववादी संगठन पर हिंसा का आरोप:कांग्रेस सांसद बोले- दिल्ली की हिंसा के पीछे सिख फॉर जस्टिस, ट्रैक्टर रैली निकाल रहे किसान नहीं

नई दिल्ली21 मिनट पहले
दिल्ली में किसानों की ट्रैक्टर परेड के दौरान मंगलवार को कई जगह हिंसा हुई। प्रदर्शन कर रहे लोगों ने पुलिस के वाहनों में तोड़फोड़ की। - Dainik Bhaskar
दिल्ली में किसानों की ट्रैक्टर परेड के दौरान हुई हिंसा के पीछे सिख फॉर जस्टिस यानी SFJ का हाथ बताया जा रहा है। पंजाब के लुधियाना से कांग्रेस सांसद रवनीत सिंह बिट्‌टू ने इस संगठन की भूमिका पर सवाल खड़े किए हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि हिंसा के पीछे सिख फॉर जस्टिस संगठन का हाथ है। उसी ने पूरी साजिश रची। आंदोलन कर रहे किसानों से कोई हिंसा नहीं की है।

उन्होंने घटना की जांच नेशनल इनवेस्टिगेशन एजेंसी (NIA) से कराने की मांग की है। एक निजी चैनल से बातचीत में सांसद का यह बयान आया है। सिख फॉर जस्टिस अमेरिका में एक्टिव संगठन है और अलग देश खालिस्तान की मांग का समर्थक है।

खालिस्तान मूवमेंट में शामिल संगठनों के शामिल होने का आरोप

कुछ हफ्ते पहले सिंघु बॉर्डर पर हुए कार्यक्रम में शहीद-ए-खालिस्तान किताब बांटी गई थी ।
कुछ हफ्ते पहले सिंघु बॉर्डर पर हुए कार्यक्रम में शहीद-ए-खालिस्तान किताब बांटी गई थी ।

पहले भी इस तरह के आरोप लगते रहे हैं कि किसान आंदोलन में खालिस्तान मूवमेंट से जुड़े कई संगठन एक्टिव हैं। ये आंदोलन के बहाने अलगाववादी एजेंडे को बढ़ा रहे हैं। सिंघु बॉर्डर पर कुछ हफ्ते पहले मुफ्त पगड़ी पहनाने का कार्यक्रम किया गया था।

इसके साथ लगे बुक स्टॉल से ऑपरेशन ब्लू स्टार में मारे गए जरनैल सिंह भिंडरावाला और पंजाब में अलगाववाद का समर्थन करने वाले उनके साथियों का महिमामंडन करने वाली किताब शहीद-ए-खालिस्तान बांटी गई थी। हालांकि, किसान नेताओं ने इन आरोपों को भाजपा और केंद्र सरकार की साजिश बताया था।

इंडिया गेट पर खालिस्तानी झंडा फहराने पर रखा था इनाम

कुछ दिन पहले सोशल मीडिया पर किसान आंदोलन से जुड़ी एक पोस्ट वायरल हुई थी। इसमें अपील की गई थी कि 26 जनवरी को इंडिया गेट पर खालिस्तानी झंडा फहराने वाले को ढाई लाख अमेरिकी डॉलर (करीब 1.82 करोड़ रुपए) का इनाम दिया जाएगा। यह अपील सिख फॉर जस्टिस की ओर से ही की गई थी।

2007 में की गई थी स्थापना

SFJ की स्थापना 2007 में हुई थी। इसका मकसद खालिस्तान नाम के आजाद देश की स्थापना करना है। संगठन का सबसे बड़ा चेहरा गुरपतवंत सिंह पन्नून है। उसने पंजाब यूनिवर्सिटी से लॉ की पढ़ाई की है। वह अमरीका में रहते हैं और SFJ के लीगल एडवाइजर भी हैं।

SFJ 2018 में सुर्खियों में आया। तब उसने लंदन में खालिस्तान के समर्थन में रैली निकाली और ऐलान किया कि वह पंजाब को भारत से अलग करने के लिए एक जनमत संग्रह करने जा रहा है। इस जनमत संग्रह को SFJ ने ‘रेफरेंडम 2020’ का नाम दिया था। संगठन ने घोषणा की थी कि पंजाब के साथ ही इस जनमत संग्रह में दुनिया के अलग-अलग हिस्सों में रहने वाले सिख भी हिस्सा लेंगे।

