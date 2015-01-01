पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रस्मों से जुड़े नए रिवाज:शादी की लाइव स्ट्रीमिंग, कार्ड पर लिंक; वॉट्सएप ग्रुप भी बनाए, जाे नहीं आ रहे, उनके लिए खाने की होम डिलीवरी

राकेश लिंबा. पाली (राजस्थान)2 घंटे पहले
  • कोरोना चल रहा है, ब्याह भी जरूरी है, इसलिए नवाचार हो रहे; घर बैठे उठाएं शादी का लुत्फ

काेराेना काल में शादियों का ट्रेंड ताे बदला ही है, मेहमानाें की सीमित संख्या की सरकारी गाइडलाइन के चलते नवाचार भी होने लगे हैं। 50, 100 या 200 मेहमान बुलाने की विभिन्न शहराें की बाध्यता के कारण मेजबान नए सिरे से याेजना बना रहे हैं। सभी मेहमानों काे एक साथ नहीं बुलाकर अलग-अलग दिन विभिन्न रस्माें के लिए न्योता दिया जा रहा है।

इसके लिए बाकायदा कार्ड भी अलग-अलग छपवाए जा रहे हैं। इनमें बंदाेली, बारात और प्रीतिभोज के लिए अलग-अलग न्योते हैं, ताकि सबकी उपस्थिति अलग-अलग कार्यक्रमों में ही सही, लेकिन विवाह समाराेह में हाे जाए। सबसे बड़ा नवाचार शादी का लाइव टेलीकास्ट किया जाना है। जाे रिश्तेदार या परिचित ब्याह में शामिल नहीं हाे पा रहे हैं, उनके लिए आयाेजन का लाइव प्रसारण करवाया जा रहा है, ताकि वे घर बैठे आयोजन का आनंद उठा सकें। इसके लिए कार्ड पर लाइव शादी का लिंक दिया जा रहा है। साथ ही कहा जा रहा है कि पासवर्ड शादी के लिए बनाए विशेष वॉट्सएप ग्रुप पर भेजा जाएगा।

वेडिंग प्लानर बताते हैं कि कोरोना के चलते शादियों में भले मेहमानों की संख्या सीमित की गई हाे, लेकिन इसे किस तरह खुशनुमा बनाया जाए, इसी साेच के साथ नए आइडिए ईजाद किए जा रहे हैं। इन्हीं में से एक लाइव स्ट्रीमिंग है। शादियों के सीजन में 50%-60% लाेग इसकी मांग कर रहे हैं। जो लोग स्थानीय स्तर पर शादी कर रहे हैं, वे रिश्तेदारों के लिए खाने के पैकेट घर पहुंचाने की भी मांग कर रहे हैं।

बदलता ट्रेंड : 60% शादियों के लिए लाइव टेलीकास्ट के ऑर्डर

लाइव स्ट्रीमिंग डिवाइस से कैमरा जोड़कर शादी का लाइव प्रसारण होता है। लिंक व पासवर्ड पार्टी काे दिया जाता है। 60% शादी में ऐसे ऑर्डर आ रहे हैं। ऐसा बदलाव पहली बार है।

- कमलेश साेनगरा, सिनेमेेटाेग्राफर

​​​​इस बार एक ही शादी में दाे-तीन तरह के कार्ड छपवाए जा रहे हैं। उनमें आयोजन भी अलग-अलग लिख रहे हैं। टैग अलग से बन रहे हैं, जिसमें प्रीतिभोज की थाली का भी जिक्र है।

- राकेश पुरी, ग्राफिक्स डिजाइनर

घराें तक भाेजन पैकेट भेजने की परंपरा काेराेना काल में शुरू हुई है। कैटरिंग के पैकेज के साथ घर-घर खाना पहुंचाने की जिम्मेदारी भी दी जा रही है।

- साेहन सिंह, कैटरर्स

