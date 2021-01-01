पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • National
  • Welcome To The Snow Festival, All Of The Snow Here, A Sofa To Sit In, Igloo To Stay; Also Animals Like Bulls, Lions And Ibacs

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कुल्लू में स्नो फेस्टिवल:यहां सब बर्फ का, बैठने के लिए सोफा, रहने को इग्लू; बैल, शेर और आईबैक्स जैसे जानवर भी

केलांग39 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अटल टनल ने खोली राहें तो लाहौल के लोगों ने भी पर्यटन को बढ़ाने के प्रयास किए शुरू

पिछले साल तक लाहौल साल के 6 से 8 महीने देशभर से कटा रहता था। लेकिन अटल टनल ने राहें खोलीं। यहां रहने वालों के लिए उम्मीद की राहें... और बाहर से आने वालों के लिए पर्यटन की राहें...। बर्फबारी के बाद लाहौल स्पीति की घाटी स्विट्जरलैंड से कम खूबसूरत नहीं है। लेकिन अब तक यहां जाने का मौका नहीं मिलता था। इस बार जाे गया, उसके मन को भा गईं लाहौल की बर्फ से लदी चोटियां। यहां के लोग भी चाहते हैं कि पर्यटक भारी संख्या में उनके यहां आएं और उनकी समृद्ध परंपरा से रूबरू हों।

इसीलिए उन्होंने अपने पारंपरिक उत्सव हालडा को अब स्नो फेस्टिवल का नाम दिया है ताकि देश व विदेश के टूरिस्ट आकर्षित होकर उनके यहां पहुंचें। हालडा लाहुल का एकमात्र ऐसा उत्सव है जिसे हिंदू और बौद्ध धर्म के लोग मिलकर दो महीने तक मनाते हैं। इस बार इसे 25 जनवरी से 25 मार्च तक मनाया जा रहा है। लाेहड़ी के बाद पहली पूर्णमासी से हालडा शुरू हाे जाता है। नए साल के उपलक्ष्य में मनाया जाने वाला यह उत्सव बर्फबारी के बीच शुरू हाेता है। पहली बार लाहुल वासियों ने गिरी हुई बर्फ का उपयोग लोगाें को लुभाने के लिए किया है।

नंदी बैल, आईबैक्स, इग्लू तैयार किए हैं। यही नहीं लोगाें के बैठने के लिए सोफे, टेबल, कुर्सी भी बर्फ से ही तैयार की गई हैं। इनमें कई कलाकृतियां एडवेंचर स्पोर्ट्स क्लब सिस्सु ने बनाई हैं। उत्सव के दौरान तीरंदाजी प्रतियोगिता भी होती है। निशाना साधने के लिए भी बर्फ का बुत तैयार किया जाता है। लाहुल के उदयपुर में रहने वाले दुनीचंद का कहना है कि इस बार स्नो फेस्टिवल का पहला साल है, इसलिए लोग कम आए हैं लेकिन उम्मीद है कि आने वाले सालों में इसमें बढ़ाेतरी आएगी और लोग घूमने के लिए सबसे पहले लाहौल आना ही पसंद करेंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटॉप- 15 संक्रमित देशों की सूची से बाहर हुआ भारत; देश में तीन गुना तेजी से रिकवर हुए मरीज - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser