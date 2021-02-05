पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
  • Hindi News
  • National
  • West Bengal Assembly Election 2021; Congress Left Alliance, BJP, TMC, Mamata Banarjee, Amit Shah, PM Modi, Bengal Polls 2021, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बंगाल में सियासी घमासान:NCP-RJD भी कांग्रेस-लेफ्ट गठबंधन का हिस्सा होंगी; अधीर रंजन बोले- बंगाल में इस बार त्रिकोणीय मुकाबला

कोलकाताएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता अधीर रंजन चौधरी ने मंगलवार को कहा कि कई पार्टियों ने हमारे साथ जुड़ने की इच्छा जताई है। हम उनके साथ भी कुछ सीटें साझा करेंगे। - फाइल फोटो - Dainik Bhaskar
कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता अधीर रंजन चौधरी ने मंगलवार को कहा कि कई पार्टियों ने हमारे साथ जुड़ने की इच्छा जताई है। हम उनके साथ भी कुछ सीटें साझा करेंगे। - फाइल फोटो

पश्चिम बंगाल विधानसभा चुनाव में भाजपा और तृणमूल कांग्रेस को टक्कर देने के लिए कांग्रेस-लेफ्ट के गठबंधन ने तैयारियां तेज कर दी हैं। कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता अधीर रंजन चौधरी ने मंगलवार को प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस में ऐलान किया कि राज्य में कांग्रेस और लेफ्ट गठबंधन के साथ इंडियन सेक्युलर फोर्स (ISF), राष्ट्रीय जनता दल (RJD) और राष्ट्रवादी कांग्रेस पार्टी (NCP) भी मिलकर चुनाव लड़ेंगे।

चौधरी ने कहा कि कई पार्टियों ने हमारे साथ जुड़ने की इच्छा जताई है। हम इन सेक्युलर पार्टियों का सम्मान करते हैं। इसलिए हम उनके साथ भी कुछ सीटें साझा करेंगे। यही वजह है कि हम आज सीटों के बंटवारे को लेकर अंतिम फैसला नहीं कर पाए हैं। उन्होंने दावा किया कि इस बार बंगाल में त्रिकोणीय मुकाबला होने जा रहा है।

ममता सरकार पर साधा निशाना
उन्होंने TMC पर आरोप लगाया कि वह नहीं चाहती थी कि कांग्रेस और लेफ्ट में गठबंधन हो। चौधरी ने कहा कि निरंकुश ताकत (TMC) कभी नहीं चाहती थी कि कांग्रेस और लेफ्ट एक साथ आएं। शुरू में कहा जा रहा था कि बंगाल में भाजपा और तृणमूल के बीच सीधा मुकाबला होगा। अब बंगाल में भाजपा, TMC और कांग्रेस-लेफ्ट गठबंधन के बीच त्रिकोणीय मुकाबला होगा।

लेफ्ट एक्टिविस्ट की मौत पर सवाल उठाए
चौधरी ने डेमोक्रेटिक यूथ फेडरेशन ऑफ इंडिया (DYFI) के कार्यकर्ता मोइदुल इस्लाम मिद्या की मौत की निंदा की। उन्होंने मामले पर दुख नहीं जताने के लिए ममता बनर्जी की आलोचना भी की। मिद्या 11 फरवरी को लेफ्ट पार्टियों के बंगाल सचिवालय की ओर मार्च के दौरान पुलिस के साथ झड़प में जख्मी हो गया था और बाद में कोलकाता के एक अस्पताल में उसकी मौत हो गई थी।

28 फरवरी को कोलकाता में बड़ी रैली
प्रेस कांफ्रेंस में मौजूद लेफ्ट फ्रंट के चेयरमैन बिमान बोस ने कहा कि अब ISF भी गठबंधन में शामिल हो चुकी है। 28 फरवरी को हम ब्रिगेड परेड ग्राउंड में एक विशाल रैली करेंगे।

193 सीटों पर बन चुकी है बात
लेफ्ट पार्टियों और कांग्रेस ने मिलकर अब तक कुल 193 सीटों के बंटवारे का प्लान फाइनल कर लिया है। इनमें 101 पर लेफ्ट और 92 सीटों पर कांग्रेस चुनाव लड़ेगी। बची 101 सीटों पर फैसला बाद में किया जाएगा।

2016 में भी कांग्रेस-लेफ्ट साथ चुनाव लड़े थे
2016 के विधानसभा चुनाव में भी बंगाल में कांग्रेस और लेफ्ट पार्टियां साथ में चुनाव लड़ी थीं और 294 सीटों में से 76 सीटों पर कब्जा किया था। उस वक्त भाजपा का राज्य में कोई जनाधार नहीं था। इसके बाद 2019 के लोकसभा चुनाव में 42 में से 18 सीटें जीतकर भाजपा ने चुनावी समीकरण ही बदल दिया। बंगाल में 294 विधानसभा सीटों पर अप्रैल-मई में विधानसभा चुनाव हो सकते हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंग्रेटा के टूलकिट शेयर करने के तुरंत बाद दिशा ने उन्हें मैसेज भेजा, कहा था- इसे ट्वीट मत करो, इसमें हमारे नाम हैं - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- घर के बड़े बुजुर्गों की सलाह तथा मार्गदर्शन पर जरूर अमल करें, निश्चित ही आपको उचित सफलता हासिल होगी। भूमि संबंधी मसला भी हल होने की पूरी संभावना है। धार्मिक तथा आध्यात्मिक गतिविधियों से जुड़ना ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें