गुजारा भत्ता के लिए गाइडलाइन:SC ने कहा- दोनों पक्षों को संपत्ति का ब्योरा देना होगा; भत्ता न देने पर सजा भी हो सकेगी

5 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कहा, इस गाइडलाइन के जरिए सभी हाईकोर्ट ऐसे मामलों का निस्तारण करें।

वैवाहिक रिश्तों से जुड़े विवादों में पीड़ित को मेंटेनेंस चार्ज यानी गुजारा भत्ता देने के लिए सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने बुधवार को एक गाइडलाइन जारी की। इसके मुताबिक, दोनों पक्षों को हलफनामे के जरिए कोर्ट में अपनी इनकम से जुड़ी सभी जानकारी देनी होगी। संपत्ति का पूरा ब्योरा देना होगा।

जस्टिस इंदु भूषण और सुभाष रेड्‌डी ने ये गाइडलाइन जारी की। कोर्ट ने कहा, ये गाइडलाइन सभी अदालतों को फॉलो करनी होगी। इसका मकसद मेंटेनेंस चार्ज के मामलों में अलग-अलग तरह के फैसलों से बचना है। कोर्ट ने कहा- सभी मामलों में गुजारा भत्ता कोर्ट में याचिका दायर करने की डेट से अवॉर्ड किया जाएगा। गुजारे भत्ते की रकम कोर्ट खुद तय करेगी। आदेश के बाद भी गुजारा भत्ता न देने वालों को सजा भी हो सकेगी।

क्या है पूरा मामला?
सुप्रीम कोर्ट में दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट के एक फैसले के खिलाफ दायर याचिका की सुनवाई हो रही थी। इस मामले में दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट ने पति को उसकी पत्नी और बच्चे को गुजारा भत्ता देने के लिए कहा था। इसमें हाईकोर्ट ने पति के फेसबुक पोस्ट को भी देखा था। जिसमें वह अलग-अलग देशों का टूर करता हुआ दिखाई दे रहा है और महंगे कैमरों से वाइल्ड लाइफ फोटोग्राफी कर रहा है। कोर्ट ने कहा कि पत्नी भी ये जीवनशैली जीने का अधिकार रखती है।

सुप्रीम कोर्ट की गाइडलाइन में ये प्रमुख बातें

  • पति और पत्नी, दोनों को ही उस तारीख से अपनी तमाम आय और संपत्ति का खुलासा करना होगा, जिस दिन गुजारा भत्ते के लिए याचिका लगाई गई है।
  • जब तक आय और संपत्ति का पूरा ब्योरा सामने नहीं आ जाता है, तब तक गुजारा भत्ता नहीं देने के कारण गिरफ्तारी या जेल भेजने की प्रक्रिया पर रोक रहेगी।
  • देश के सभी हाईकोर्ट भी इस गाइडलाइन को फॉलो करके विवादों का निपटारा करेंगे।
  • कोर्ट के आदेश के बाद भी गुजारा भत्ता न देने पर सजा हो सकती है।
