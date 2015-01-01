पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • National
  • When The Aircraft Of The Ethiopian Airlines Hijacked Shortly After Takeoff, The Pilot Made A Crash Landing Due To The Failure Of Fuel

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

इतिहास में आज:उड़ान भरने के कुछ देर बाद ही हाईजैक हुआ विमान, रास्ते में फ्यूल खत्म होने से गई 100 लोगों की जान

एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

इथियोपियन एयरलाइंस के लिए आज भी 23 नवंबर किसी भयावह सपने से कम नहीं है। घटना आज ही के दिन 24 साल पहले 1996 की है। जब इस एयरलाइंस के विमान बोइंग 767 ने अदिस अबाबा से नैरोबी के लिए उड़ान भरी। विमान में उस समय 175 लोग सवार थे। इनमें से कोई नहीं जानता था कि दो घंटे बाद क्या होने वाला है। उड़ान भरे अभी कुछ वक्त ही हुआ था कि तीन हाईजैकर ने उसे हाईजैक कर लिया। हाइजैकर विमान को ऑस्ट्रेलिया ले जाना चाहते थे। वे सभी ऑस्ट्रेलिया में राजनीतिक शरण की मांग कर रहे थे। इस बीच विमान का फ्यूल खत्म हो गया।

खतरे को समझते हुए कैप्टन लुल आबेट ने हाइजैकर से मोजाम्बिक के पहले कोमोरो द्वीप की राजधानी में मोरोनी के हवाई अड्डे पर विमान उतारने की मिन्नतें भी कीं। लेकिन उन्होंने एक नहीं सुनी। पैसेंजर्स को भी फ्यूल खत्म होने और एक इंजन के बंद होने की जानकारी दे दी गई। सभी लोग यह समझ गए थे, कि अब उन्हें कोई नहीं बचा सकता। पायलट ने क्रैश लैंडिंग की और विमान कोमोरो द्वीप समूह से करीब 500 मीटर की दूरी पर समुद्र में जा गिरा। घटना के दौरान इस द्वीप पर पहले से मौजूद टूरिस्ट और रहवासी थोड़ी देर में घटनास्थल पर पहुंच गए। हादसे में 100 लोगों की जान जा चुकी थी। 50 से ज्यादा लोगों को विमान से सुरक्षित निकाल लिया गया। बचने वालों में दो हाइजैकर भी थे। उन्हें गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया। यह एयरलाइंस हाईजैक की घटना दुनिया की सबसे बड़ी घटनाओं में से एक है।

14 साल में बताया था शिरडी के साईं बाबा का अवतार, आज उनका जन्म हुआ था

आज हम एक बाबा की कहानी बताते हैं। ऐसे बाबा जिनका जीवन हमेशा रहस्यों से घिरा रहा। 14 साल की उम्र में खुद को शिरडी वाले साईंबाबा का अवतार बताया। 23 नवंबर 1926 को आन्ध्र प्रदेश के अनंतपुर जिले के पुट्टपर्थी गांव में सत्यनारायण राजू का जन्म होता है। बचपन में उन्हें एक बार बिच्छू ने काट लिया। इसके बाद वह कोमा में चले गए। जब उन्हें होश आया तो उनका व्यवहार पूरा बदल गया था। उन्होंने खाना पीना छोड़कर श्लोक और मंत्र के उच्चारण शुरू कर दिए। ऐसे ही एक बार उन्हें क्लास के मास्टर ने बिना किसी वजह से बेंच पर खड़ा कर दिया था। वह टीचर की बात मानकर चुपचाप घंटों खड़े रहे, लेकिन जब क्लास खत्म हुई तो उनके टीचर कुर्सी से उठ ही नहीं पाए। इस बात को भी लोग चमत्कार की तरह लेने लगे। यही बच्चा आगे जाकर सत्यसाईं बाबा के नाम से पहचाने जाने लगे।

इनके भक्त इन्हें चमत्कारिक पुरुष मानते थे। वहीं कुछ का दावा था, कि यह सब चमत्कार न होकर उनके हाथों की सफाई थी। वो चाहे भभूती बरसाना, हाथ में सोने की चेन या अंगूठी का अचानक से आ जाना। शिवरात्रि पर सोने का शिवलिंग अपने मुंह से निकालना हो। इन्हीं चमत्कार से लोग उन्हें भगवान का दर्जा भी देने लगे थे। सत्यसाईं के बचपन से जुड़ी एक और कहानी बताई जाती है कि जब उनका जन्म हुआ था तो घर में वाद्ययंत्र अचानक से बजने लगे थे। 24 अप्रैल 2011 को उनका निधन एक लंबी बीमारी के बाद हो गया था।

भारत और दुनिया में 23 नवंबर की महत्वपूर्ण घटनाएं इस प्रकार हैंः
1930: प्रसिद्ध पार्श्वगायिका गीता दत्त का जन्म हुआ था।
1937: वैज्ञानिक जगदीश चंद्र बोस का निधन
1946 : बंदरगाह शहर हेईफेंग पर फ्रांस का नौसैनिक हमला। वियतनाम के 6000 नागरिकों की मौत।
1980: इटली में भूकंप से 2600 लोगों की मौत।
1983: भारत में पहले राष्ट्रमंडल शिखर सम्मेलन का आयोजन किया गया था। यह सम्मेलन राजधानी दिल्ली में आयोजित किया गया। पर्यटकों की वजह से 75 लोगों को बचाया जा सका।
2002: दंगों की वजह से नाइजीरिया से छिनी मिस वर्ल्ड प्रतियोगिता।
2009: फिलीपिंस में 32 मीडियाकर्मियों की हत्या कर दी गई थी।
2011 : लोकतंत्र समर्थक प्रदर्शनों के चलते यमन के राष्ट्रपति अली अब्दुल्लाह सालेह को 33 साल के शासन के बाद इस्तीफा देना पड़ा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें