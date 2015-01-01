पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फायर सेफ्टी उपायों पर गुजरात की खिंचाई:गुजरात के 214 प्राइवेट अस्पतालों में 62 के पास एनओसी क्यों नहीं: कोर्ट

नई दिल्ली16 मिनट पहले
फाइल फोटो
  • सभी राज्य यह बताएं कि उनके यहां आग से बचने के क्या उपाय किए गए हैं

(पवन कुमार) . देशभर के कोविड अस्पतालों में आग से सुरक्षा संबंधी उपायों को लेकर सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने एक बार फिर गुजरात सरकार के जवाब पर असंतुष्टि जाहिर की है। सुप्रीम कोर्ट के जस्टिस अशोक भूषण की अध्यक्षता वाली पीठ ने मंगलवार को राज्य सरकार के कोरोना व आग सुरक्षा संबंधी उपायों पर सवाल खड़े किए हैं। सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कहा कि वह इस मामले पर शुक्रवार को अपना आदेश जारी करेगा। वहीं कोर्ट ने देश के अन्य राज्यों को भी कोविड अस्पतालों में फायर सेफ्टी उपायों पर रिपोर्ट दायर करने को कहा है।
गौरतलब है कि गुजरात के राजकोट के एक अस्पताल में हुए अग्निकांड में छह लोगों की मौत को लेकर सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने देशभर के अस्पतालों में कोरोना के हालात से निपटने के संदर्भ में की जाने वाली व्यवस्थाओं पर स्वत: संज्ञान लिया था। इस मामले में सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने केंद्र सरकार और गुजरात सरकार से रिपोर्ट मांगी थी।

सुप्रीम कोर्ट के जस्टिस एमआर शाह ने कहा कि गुजरात सरकार ने अपने हलफनामों में इस बात का जिक्र नहीं किया है कि कितने अस्पतालों के पास फायर एनओसी है। उनके हलफनामे में केवल यह है कि वे यह कर रहे हैं और वह कर रहे हैं। यहां तक कि वर्ष 2016 तक की जानकारी भी दी जा रही है। ऐसी स्थिति आखिर क्यों बन रही हो।

सॉलिसिटर जनरल ने किया राज्य का बचाव

केंद्र सरकार की ओर से सॉलिसिटर जनरल तुषार मेहता ने कहा कि गुजरात ने हलफनामे में सारी जानकारियां दी हैं। गुजरात में अस्पतालों में फायर सेफ्टी के लिए 328 लोगों को नोडल ऑफिसर नियुक्त किया गया है। इस पर जस्टिस एमआर शाह ने पूछा कि क्या गुजरात सरकार ने यह जानकारी दी है कि कितने कोविड-19 अस्पतालों में सुरक्षा उपाय हैं? जस्टिस शाह ने यह भी पूछा कि गुजरात के 214 प्राइवेट अस्पतालों में से 62 के पास एनओसी नहीं है। इसका क्या मतलब है?

