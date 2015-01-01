पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Woman Head Constable Gets Out of turn Promotion For Tracing 76 Missing Children

बचपन बचाया, इनाम पाया:3 महीने में 76 लापता बच्चों को ढूंढकर निकालने वाली महिला कांस्टेबल को मिलेगा आउट ऑफ टर्न प्रमोशन

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
सीमा ढाका ने 5 अगस्त से अब तक कुल 76 लापता बच्चों का पता लगाया है। (फाइल फोटो)

दिल्ली के समयपुर बादली में तैनात हेड कांस्टेबल सीमा ढका को आउट ऑफ टर्न प्रमोशन मिलेगा। बुधवार को दिल्ली पुलिस ने इसका ऐलान किया। सीमा ने महज 3 महीने के अंदर 76 लापता बच्चों को ढूंढ निकाला है। सीमा ने भी प्रमोशन की खबर सुनकर खुशी जताई है।

दिल्ली पुलिस के PRO अनिल मित्तल ने बताया कि 5 अगस्त को पुलिस कमिश्नर एसएन श्रीवास्तव ने लापता बच्चों को ढूंढ़कर लाने वाले कांस्टेबल को आउट ऑफ टर्न प्रमोशन देने का ऐलान किया था।

15 बच्चों की उम्र 8 साल से कम होना अनिवार्य था

पुलिस कमिश्नर एसएन श्रीवास्तव ने इसके लिए शर्त रखी थी। इसके मुताबिक अगर कोई कांस्टेबल या हेड कांस्टेबल एक साल के अंदर 14 वर्ष से कम उम्र के कम से कम 50 बच्चों को खोज लेगा तो उसे आउट-ऑफ-टर्न प्रमोशन दिया जाएगा। इन बच्चों में से 15 बच्चों की उम्र 8 साल से कम होना अनिवार्य था।

सीमा ने 56 बच्चे ऐसे ढूंढ़े, जिनकी उम्र 14 साल से कम
सीमा ढाका ने 5 अगस्त से अब तक कुल 76 लापता बच्चों का पता लगाया है। इन बच्चों को दिल्ली और अन्य राज्यों से खोजा गया है। इनमें 56 की उम्र 14 साल से कम है। सीमा के मुताबिक, उन्होंने जिन बच्चों को खोजा है उनमें कई बच्चे बिहार, बंगाल और देश के दूसरे राज्यों से मिले हैं।

अगस्त से अब तक 1440 बच्चों को बरामद किया
दिल्ली पुलिस के PRO ने बताया कि इस साल अब तक 3507 बच्चों की मिसिंग रिपोर्ट दर्ज हुई है। इनमें 2629 बच्चों को ट्रेस किया जा चुका है। सबसे ज्यादा 1440 बच्चे पुलिस कमिश्नर की घोषणा के बाद बरामद किए गए हैं। 2019 में 5412 बच्चों की मिसिंग रिपोर्ट दर्ज हुई थी। इनमें अब तक 3336 बच्चों को बरामद किया जा चुका है।

