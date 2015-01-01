पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  World Science Day For Peace And Development Without India, It Is Impossible To Save The World From Corona, We Are The World Factory Producing 70% Vaccine

वर्ल्ड साइंस डे:भारत के बिना कोरोना से दुनिया को बचाना नामुमकिन, 70% वैक्सीन बनाने वाली वर्ल्ड फैक्ट्री हैं हम

एक घंटा पहले
21वीं सदी के विज्ञान के सामने कोरोना वायरस सबसे बड़ी चुनौती बनकर खड़ा है। अब तक 12.5 लाख लोगों की जान ले चुका यह वायरस कई देशों में तो लौट-लौटकर कहर बरपा रहा है। साफ है वैक्सीन ही कोरोना से निपटने का अकेला रास्ता है। वैज्ञानिक जुटे हैं। कई वैक्सीन ट्रायल के लास्ट फेज में हैं, मगर वैक्सीन तैयार होने से भी बड़ी चुनौती दुनिया की तकरीबन पूरी आबादी के लिए इसकी पर्याप्त डोज बनना है। अपने विज्ञान और फार्मा इंडस्ट्री के बूते दुनिया की वैक्सीन फैक्ट्री बन चुका भारत ही इसका एकमात्र जरिया है। सच तो यह है कि दुनिया की 70% वैक्सीन बनाने वाले भारत के बिना कोरोना से जंग जीतना नामुमकिन है।

अकेला भारत संयुक्त राष्ट्र के टीकाकरण कार्यक्रम के लिए 60-80% वैक्सीन बनाकर देता है। अमेरिका, यूरोप, दक्षिण पूर्व एशिया से लेकर दुनिया के ज्यादातर हिस्सों में भारतीय वैक्सीन की बड़ी सप्लाई है। पिछले साल तक 9400 करोड़ रुपए का भारतीय वैक्सीन बाजार 2025 तक 25 हजार करोड़ रुपए को हो जाएगा। रूसी कोरोना वैक्सीन स्पुतनिक हो ऑक्सफोर्ड यूनिवर्सिटी की वैक्सीन। कोरोना वैक्सीन बनाने वाली ज्यादातर संस्थाएं और कंपनियां भारतीय फार्मा कंपनियों से वैक्सीन निर्माण के समझौते करने में जुटी हैं।

साइंस फॉर एंड विद सोसाइटी इन डीलिंग विद ग्लोबल पैनडेमिक

संयुक्त राष्ट्र की पहल पर हर साल 10 नवंबर को वर्ल्ड साइंस डे फॉर पीस एंड डेवलपमेंट मनाया जाता है। कोरोना महामारी के चलते इस साल की थीम “साइंस फॉर एंड विद सोसाइटी इन डीलिंग विद ग्लोबल पैनडेमिक” रखी गई है। इस मौके पर आइये जानते है उन किरदारों को जिन्होंने भारत को दुनिया की वैक्सीन फैक्ट्री बनाया...

डॉ. कृष्णा इल्ला, भारत बायोटेक के फाउंडर
डॉ. कृष्णा इल्ला, भारत बायोटेक के फाउंडर

किसान के बेटे डॉ. इल्ला को पैसे की कमी के चलते छोड़नी पड़ी थी पढ़ाई

कोरोना वायरस की वैक्सीन बनाने में जुटी कंपनी के भारत बायोटेक के फाउंडर डॉ कृष्णा इल्ला एक छोटे किसान परिवार से हैं। तमिलनाडु के थिरुथानी में जन्में डॉ कृष्णा इल्ला ने एक इंटरव्यू में बताया था कि वो बायोटेक्नोलॉजी के बाद एग्रीकल्चर की पढ़ाई करना चाहते थे लेकिन पैसों की कमी के कारण एक केमिकल कंपनी में काम करने लगे। इसी नौकरी के दौरान उन्हें स्कॉलरशिप मिली और वे अमेरिका में मास्टर्स और पीएचडी करने चले गए। डॉक्टर इल्ला विदेश में रहकर ही अपना करिअर बनाना चाहते थे लेकिन उनकी मां ने उन्हें वापस भारत बुला लिया और यहां उन्होंने एक छोटी सी लैब से शुरुआत कर उसे इतनी बड़ी कंपनी में बदल दिया। 100 से ज्यादा नेशनल अवॉर्ड जीत चुके डॉ इल्ला की लैब में अब तक कई वैक्सीन बन चुकी हैं।

  • वैक्सीन का उत्पादन- 150 करोड़ डोज
  • कोरोना वैक्सीन के सफल ट्रायल के बाद- 500 करोड़ डोज
सीरम इंस्टीट्यू़ट के सीईओ अदार पूनावाला
सीरम इंस्टीट्यू़ट के सीईओ अदार पूनावाला

विदेशी लाइफस्टाइल से बचाने के लिए पिता ने लंदन से बुला लिया था वापस

कोरोना वैक्सीन बनाने की रेस में एक बड़ा नाम है भारत की सबसे बड़ी वैक्सीन कंपनी सीरम इंस्टीट्यूट के सीईओ अदार पूनावाला का। सीरम इंस्टीट्यूट के फाउंडर और अदार के पिता सायरस पूनावाला ने करीब 54 साल पहले 1966 में अपने हॉर्स फार्म में इस इंस्टीट्यूट की शुरुआत की थी। दुनिया में करीब 65% बच्चे ऐसे हैं जिन्हें कम से कम एक वैक्सीन सीरम इंस्टीट़्यूट की लगी है। फोर्ब्स की बिलेनियर्स रैंकिंग में 165 वें और दुनिया के सबसे अमीर लोगों की लिस्ट में 86वें नंबर पर रहने वाले सायरस पूनावाला के इकलौते बेटे अदार ने एक इंटरव्यू में बताया था कि लग्जरी लाइफ से दूर रखने के लिए उनके पिता ने 9 साल की उम्र में उन्हें इंग्लैंड के एक बोर्डिंग स्कूल भेज दिया था। सायरस पूनावाला को इस बात का डर था कि कहीं अदार को विदेशी लाइफस्टाइल में रहने की इतनी आदत न हो जाए कि वो भारत में रह ही न सकें इसलिए उन्होंने अदार को ग्रेजुएशन के बाद भारत वापस बुला लिया था। युनिवर्सिटी ऑफ वेस्टमिंस्टर से ग्रैजुएशन कर के लौटे अदार ने 20 साल की उम्र में सीरम इंस्टीट्यूट में काम करना शुरू कर दिया था। उस वक्त कंपनी में उनका ऑफीशियली कोई पद नहीं था बल्कि उन्हें परछाई की तरह हर वक्त अपने पिता के साथ रहना होता था और उनके हर काम को बारीकी से देखना होता था। 2005-7 में कंपनी के एक्जीक्यूटिव डायरेक्टर बने उस वक्त कंपनी भारत के लगभग 35 देशों में वैक्सीन सप्लाई करती थी लेकिन अदर की मेहनत की वजह से आज उनकी कंपनी करीब 145 देशों के लिए वैक्सीन बनाती है और कंपनी का 80% रेवेन्यू भारत के बाहर से आता है।

  • वैक्सीन का उत्पादन- 150 करोड़ डोज़
  • कोरोना वैक्सीन के सफल ट्रायल के बाद- 200 करोड़ डोज़
कैडिला हेल्थकेयर के चेयरमैन पंकज पटेल
कैडिला हेल्थकेयर के चेयरमैन पंकज पटेल

पंकज ने 8 साल की उम्र में देख लिया था फार्मासिस्ट बनने का सपना

कोरोना वैक्सीन बनाने में जुटी कैडिला हेल्थकेयर के चेयरमैन हैं पंकज पटेल। इंडियाज रिचेस्ट 2020 में 28वें नंबर पर रहे पंकज पटेल की कंपनी ने भारत में पहली बार स्वाइन फ्लू वैक्सीन (एच1एन1) बनाई थी। पंकज भाई के पिता रमन भाई पटेल और इन्द्रवदन मोदी ने 1953 में जाइडस कैडिला की शुरुआत की थी। उस वक्त 8 साल के पंकज भाई अपने पिता के साथ हर रोज लैब जाया करते थे और वहां दवाई बनते हुए देखते थे, तबसे ही उन्होंने फार्मासिस्ट बनने का सपना देख लिया था । गुजरात के सेठ सीएन विद्यालय से पढ़े पंकज भाई ने अहमदाबाद से एम फार्मेसी और एमएम फार्मेसी की है। साल 1995 पंकज भाई के पिता की कंपनी 2 हिस्से कैडिला लेबोरेटरी और कैडिला हेल्थकेयर में बंट गई। कैडिला हेल्थकेयर को पंकज भाई ने संभाला और साल 2003 में ' बेस्ट फार्मा मैन ऑफ द ईयर" का नाम मिला। साल 2004 में फोर्ब्स मैगजीन में उनका नाम 24वें नंबर पर था। पंकजभाई गुजरात में हॉस्पिटल की सबसे बड़ी चेन जाइडस हॉस्पिटल के चेयरपर्सन भी हैं।

इंडियन इम्यूनोलॉजिकल्स के एमडी डॉ. के आनंद कुमार के परिवार में नहीं था कोई 10वीं पास

इंडियन इम्यूनोलॉजिकल्स के एमडी डॉ. के आनंद कुमार
इंडियन इम्यूनोलॉजिकल्स के एमडी डॉ. के आनंद कुमार

इंडियन इम्यूनोलॉजिकल्स के मैनेजिंग डायरेक्टर डॉ. के आनंद कुमार ने भारत और विदेश की कई बड़ी कंपनियों में काम किया है। कोयम्बटूर के पीएसजी कॉलेज से माइक्रोबायोलॉजी में मास्टर्स के बाद 1992 में पुडुचेरी से पीएचडी किया है। कोयम्बटूर के गांव में जन्मे डॉ. कुमार ने 2010 में इंडियन इम्यूनोलॉजिकल्स से एक नई शुरुआत की थी। एक इंटरव्यू में डॉ. आनंद ने कहा था कि उनके परिवार में उनके अलावा शायद ही कोई ऐसा रहा होगा जिसने 10वीं क्लास भी पास की होगी। डॉ कुमार एक एक्टिव स्पोर्ट्स पर्सन भी हैं, काम के बाद अक्सर क्रिकेट और टेबल टेनिस खेलते हैं। ट्रांसजेनिक बायोटेक हैदराबाद से अपने करिअर की शुरुआत करने वाले डॉ. आनंद को कंपनी ने हेपेटाइटिस वैक्सीन के प्रोजेक्ट मैनेजर के तौर पर जर्मनी भेजा था।

