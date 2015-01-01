पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • National
  • Wrangling Inside The Group, Dragging On The Selection Of Candidates From Participation In Elections

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

जम्मू कश्मीर में DDC चुनाव:गुपकार के अंदर तकरार, चुनाव में भागीदारी से लेकर उम्मीदवारों के चयन पर खींचतान

हारून रशीद| श्रीनगर40 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
चुनावी कार्यक्रम में भाग लेते स्थानीय लोग। अभी इस तरह के आयोजन बड़ी संख्या में हो रहे हैं।

सर्दियों के मौसम में कश्मीर घाटी आम तौर पर बर्फबारी और पर्यटन की वजह से सुर्खियों में रहती है। लेकिन, इस बार निकाय चुनाव की सरगर्मियां बर्फ की ठंडक पर भारी पड़ रही है। 28 नवंबर से शुरू होने वाले इन चुनावों में घाटी की छह प्रमुख पार्टियों के गठबंधन गुपकार के उतरने से सियासी हलचल तेज हो गई है।

इस गठबंधन में अब्दुला परिवार की अगुवाई वाली नेशनल कॉन्फ्रेंस (NC), मुफ्ती परिवार की अगुवाई वाली (PDP) के अलावा चार अन्य पार्टियां शामिल हैं। गुपकार संगठन का दावा है कि उसने अनुच्छेद 370 और 35-ए की फिर से बहाली के लिए हाथ मिलाया है। हालांकि चुनाव में उतरने के फैसले से लेकर अपने नेताओं के बयानों के कारण यह गठबंधन विवादों में भी घिर गया है।

अनुच्छेद 370 के खत्म होने का कर रहे विरोध
भारत सरकार ने 5 अगस्त 2018 को जब जम्मू-कश्मीर से अनुच्छेद 370 समाप्त करने और इसे राज्य की जगह केंद्रशासित प्रदेश बनाना का फैसला किया था तब नेकां और पीडीपी ने कहा था कि जब तक पहले जैसी स्थिति बहाल नहीं हो जाती, वे चुनाव नहीं लड़ेंगी। लेकिन, अब ये पार्टियां चुनाव लड़ रही हैं। दोनों पार्टियों के कुछ नेता इस फैसला का विरोध कर रहे हैं।

नेकां के पूर्व नेता रूहुल्लाह मेहदी ने ट्वीट किया, ‘जब एलाइयन्स इस छोटे चुनाव का बहिष्कार नही कर सकी तो मुख्य चुनाव का कैसे बहिष्कार करेगी। यह चुनाव दिल्ली की तरफ से एक परीक्षा थी, जिस में हम लोग नाकाम रहे।’ वहीं, नेकां के प्रवक्ता इमरान नबी डार कहते हैं कि गठबंधन भाजपा के लिए डीडीसी को खुला नहीं छोड़ सकता।

कल, भाजपा दावा कर सकती है कि उनके पास एक बहुमत स्वीकृति है, जो सच नहीं है। इसके जवाब में गुपकार के नेता लोगों को दिल्ली का भय भी दिखा रहे हैं। भूमि, आवास और नौकरियों के संबंध मे हाल के सरकारी आदेशों का उल्लेख करते हुए यह नेता लोगों मे भय पैदा करने की कोशिश करते हैं कि यदि भाजपा को इन चुनावों को जीतने का मौका मिलता है तो ऐसे और आदेश जारी किए जाएंगे और लोगो के सामने अस्तित्व का खतरा होगा। सीट बंटवारे को लेकर पीडीपी के कई नेता खुश नहीं हैं। उनका मानना है कि इन चुनावों मे नेकां को बहुत बड़ा हिस्सा दिया गया। पीडीपी के संस्थापक सदस्य और पूर्व उपमुख्यमंत्री मुजफ्फर बेघ ने यह कहते हुए इस्तीफा दे दिया है कि पीडीपी ने ऐसे क्षेत्रों मे सीटों का आत्मसमर्पण किया है, जहां उसका बड़ा जनाधार था।

गठबंधन के बावजूद गुपकार के घटक दलों ने कई सीटों पर डमी उम्मीदवार भी खड़े किए हैं। इसके अलावा कई स्थानों पर नेकां और पीडीपी के स्थानीय नेताओं ने इस्तीफा दे दिया है और आजाद चुनाव लड़ने का फैसला किया है। अंदरूनी सूत्रों का कहना है कि अगर ये उम्मीदवार जीतते है तो वे वापस पार्टी में शामिल हो सकते है।

पंचायत चुनाव की तरह भाजपा को इस बार नहीं मिला फ्री पास
कश्मीर से अनुच्छेद 370 खत्म करने के बाद हुए पंचायत चुनावों का घाटी की पार्टियों ने बहिष्कार किया था। इससे भाजपा समर्थित तमाम उम्मीदवार निर्विरोध जीत गए। लेकिन, इस बार ऐसा नहीं है और भाजपा को कड़ी चुनौती मिलनी तय है।

भाजपा इन चुनावों में गुपकार को देश और कश्मीर विरोधी बता रही है। केंद्रीय मंत्री डॉ. जितेंद्र सिंह ने कहा कि गुपकार गठबंधन को संसद से अपने सदस्यों को वापस लेने चाहिए अगर वह अनुच्छेद 370 को वापस लेने का समर्थन करता है। गुपकार का साथ देने के लिए उन्होंने कांग्रेस की आलोचना भी की।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें