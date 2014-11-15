कैट में शामिल हो रहे स्टूडेंट्स के लिए सैम्पल पेपर भाग - दो, पढ़ें

(सांकेतिक फोटो)

कल आपने पढ़ा कैट में पूछे जाने वाले डाटा इंटरप्रिटेशन और क्वांटिटेटिव एबिलिटी से संबंधित सवाल। आज पढ़िए कैट के दूसरे सेक्शन वर्बल एबिलिटी और लॉजिकल रीजनिंग से संबंधित प्रश्न...

वर्बल एबिलिटी और लॉजिकल रीजनिंग

Answer the questions 1-3 on the basis of the information given below.

Each of the five friends – Aakash, Balram, Chhaya, Darpan and Ekansh – has some gold coins with him/ her. The total number of gold coins with the five of them is 225. It is also known that:



i. Each of them has at least 15 coins.

ii.The number of coins with Aakash is the square of a natural number.

iii. The ratio of the number of coins with Darpan and Ekansh is 3 : 5 respectively.

iv. The number of coins with Chhaya is 4 more than the square of a natural number.

v.The sum of the number of coins with Darpan and Ekansh is equal to the number of coins with Aakash.

vi. Balram has an even number of coins.



1.Who among the five friends has the highest number of coins?



a.Aakash

b.Balram

c.Chhaya

d. Cannot be determined



2. What can be the difference between the number of coins with Balram and Chhaya?



a.17

b.39

c.57

d.None of these

3.The sum of the number of coins with Aakash and Darpan is

a.104

b.66

c.88

d.80

4.Five sentences are given below, labeled A, B, C, D and E. They need to be arranged in a logical order to form a coherent paragraph/passage. From the given options, choose the most appropriate one.

A.It is demanding that any party it backs should establish a working group on violence against women and children in the assembly.

B.In the run-up to the January 28 polls, for instance, members of Women Action for Development (WAD) are organising camps in all constituencies.

C.Ironically, Manipur has many activist groups led by women.

D.True empowerment will only happen when women enter the assembly in good numbers.

E.Conflict Widows’ Forum is a group made up of women who have lost their husbands to civil violence in the state.



a.DBCEA

b.CBADE

c.BDCEA

d.CBEAD

5.There are two gaps in the sentence/paragraph given below. From the pairs of words given, choose the one that fills the gaps most appropriately.

Desertification, the creation of desert-like conditions where none had existed before, is the result of the ________ of weather and climate or the mismanagement of the land or, in most cases, some ________ of both.

a.vagaries, combination b. caprice, notion

c.predictability, olio d. omination, synthesis

6.The word given below has been used in sentences in four different ways. Choose the option corresponding to the sentence in which the usage of the word is incorrect or inappropriate.

JOB

a.There was a job of work waiting for him that he was not looking forward to.

b.That cup of tea was just the job.

c.Sorting these papers out is going to be a tall job.

d.He got six months for that last job he did.



Answer Key : 1 (d) 2 (b) 3 (c) 4 (d) 5 (a) 6 (c)