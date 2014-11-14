इस बार कैट में हो रहे हैं शामिल, तो पढ़ें ये सैम्पल पेपर

(सांकेतिक फोटो)

एजुकेशन भास्कर।आईआईएम संस्थानों में प्रवेश के लिए कॉमन एडमिशन टेस्ट (कैट) 16 नवंबर से शुरू हो रहा है। एजुकेशन भास्कर समय-समय पर महत्वपूर्ण परीक्षाओं के सैंपल पेपर प्रकाशित करता रहा है। इसी सिलसिले में आज से दो दिन तक पढ़िए कैट के सैंपल क्वेश्चंस। इन प्रश्नों के उत्तर सबसे नीचे दिए गए हैं। इसे एक्सपर्ट्स की मदद से तैयार किया गया है।

डाटा इंटरप्रिटेशन और क्वांटिटेटिव एबिलिटी

1. The average of five natural numbers is 150. A particular number among the five exceeds another by 100. The rest three numbers lie between these two numbers and they are equal How many different values can the largest number among the five take?

a. 59

b.19

c.21

d.42



2.If ‘a’ and ‘b’ are the roots of the equation x2 + 7x + 4 = 0, where a b, then find the value of

(3/2a+7)2 + (4/2b+7)2

a.25/33

b.25/49

c.49/25

d.169/225

3.A cube is painted with red colour and then cut into 64 small identical cubes. If two cubes are picked randomly from the heap of 64 cubes, what is the probability that both of them have exactly two faces painted red?

a.23/168

b.47/84

c.1/4

d.31/63

4.Two friends – Prakash and Arpit – started running simultaneously from a point P in the same direction along a straight running track. The ratio of the speeds of Prakash and Arpit was 2 : 5 respectively. Two hours later, Arpit turned back and started running backwards at one-fifth of his original speed. He met Prakash at a distance of 10 km from the point P. What was Prakash’s running speed?



a.1.25 km/hr

b.2.5 km/hr

c.3.75 km/hr

d.6.25 km/hr

5.A function f(x) is defined as (x + 1) × f(x + 1) + x × f(x) + (x – 1) × f(x – 1) = 0 for x ≥ 2 . If f(1) = 40 and f(6) = 180, find the value of f(14).

a. –80

b. –160

c. –1120

d. Cannot be determined

6. A 100 ml flask contains 30% acid solution. What quantity of the solution should be replaced with 12% acid solution so that the resultant solution contains 21% acid?



a.50 ml

b.44.44 ml

c.33.33 ml

d.64 ml

7.For how many values of ‘a’ are x log a, y log 2a and z log 3a in arithmetic progression?

(x, y, z and a are natural numbers.)

a.0

b. 1

c. 2

d.More than 2

8.An unsharpened cylindrical pencil consists of a layer of wood surrounding a solid cylinder of graphite. The radius of a pencil is 7 mm, the radius of the graphite cylinder is 1 mm and the length of the pencil is 10 cm. Find the cost of the material used in a pencil, if the cost of wood is 0.70/cm3 and that of graphite is 2.10/cm3.

a. ~8.76

b. ~10.02

c. ~11.22

d. ~13.74

9.Some numbers can be expressed as the sum of three of their factors. E.g. 12 can be expressed as the sum of 2, 4 and 6. How many other such numbers are there which are less than 100?



a. 16

b. 15

c. 7

d. 2

Answer key : 1 (b), 2 (a), 3 (a), 4 (a), 5 (b) 6 (a), 7 (a), 8 (a), 9 (c),10 (b)