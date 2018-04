12 वीं के बाद होटल मैनेजमेंट में ऐसे करें कोर्स, ये हैं प्रमुख इंस्टीट्यूट्स

कुछ पॉपुलर इंस्टीट्यूट :



1. Welcome group Graduate School of Hotel Administration, Manipal

2. Institute of Hotel Management Catering Technology and Applied Nutrition, Chennai

3. Institute of Hotel Management & Catering Technology, Kovalam

4. Institute of Hotel Management, Catering Technology and Applied Nutrition, Ahmedabad

5. Dr. Ambedkar Institue of Hotel Management Catering and Nutrition, Chandigarh

6. Institute of Hotel Management, Catering Technology & Applied Nutrition, Hyderabad

7. International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM), Kolkata