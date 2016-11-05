These 12 Mantras of Steve Jobs will change your viewpoint

Self Help Desk. Co-founder of ‘Apple’ and introducer of iPod, iPad, iPhone- Steve Jobs is known for his ‘different’ thinking and working style. He was also deeply influenced and associated with India. He had spent 7 months in ‘Kaichidham Aashram’ of Nainital here. It is believed that he had got the inspiration to start his own company (Apple) from the Aashram.

He is also very much influenced with Indian people. He once said that some Indian intellectuals listen to their gut feelings whenever they were going to get things done for themselves. They follow the voice of their inner soul and get success. Jobs often had said that he also listens to the voice of his inner soul while doing any new thing. He had said that the idea of starting his own company was one of his gut feeling. And that is the another reason that Jobs stands on the higher side in tech world.

Here we are presenting his 12 thoughts, which will change your perspective…