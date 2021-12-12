IPL 2017: 5 players with most fifties in IPL history

Kohli holds the record for most fifties for a single IPL franchise

As the Indian Premier League enters its tenth edition, Indian players will be looking to make an immediate impact and not let fatigue after a long home season get in the way of their performance in IPL 2017.

There have been plenty of batsmen who have consistently performed in the history of the IPL but only 31 have managed to get into double digits as far as fifties are concerned. And that number decreases to only nine when you make that 20 fifties or more.

The likes of AB de Villiers (21) and Chris Gayle (20), who have been brilliant in the tournament don't even make it to the top five of players with most fifties in IPL history. Of the top five, only one is a foreign player.

Here are the 5 players with most fifties in IPL history:

#5 Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli may second on the run-scoring charts as far as the IPL is concerned, be one of only two players to have scored over 4,000 runs in the tournament but he only makes it at No.5 on the list of batsmen with most fifties in IPL history.

In his 139 matches, Kohli has 26 fifties to his names, which is only good enough for fifth place on this list. A major reason for that was his incredible form in IPL 2016 where he topped the charts and scored the most centuries and runs in a single T20 tournament.

As captain of the Royal Challengers Bangalore, there can be little doubt about Kohli's consistency in the tournament and only a fool would bet against him moving higher up in this table. In terms of 50+ scores in IPL, however, Kohli is joint-third courtesy of his four centuries in IPL 2016 and one of only four players to have 30 or more 50+ scores in the tournament. He does, however, hold the record for most fifties for a single IPL team along with Gautam Gambhir (Kohli has 26 for RCB, Gambhir has 26 for KKR).

#4 Suresh Raina

Raina is the leading run-getter in IPL history

If there is one player who is almost synonymous with the success of the IPL, it is Suresh Raina. The southpaw, along with Virat Kohli, is one of only two players to have scored more than 4,000 runs in the tournament and is the leading run-scorer in the tournament but is joint-third on the list of most IPL fifties courtesy of his unbeaten effort against Kolkata Knight Riders in his side’s opening game of IPL 2017.

In his 148 matches, Raina has scored 29 fifties and although he is currently captain of the Gujarat Lions franchise, he is instantly recognizable from his time at the Chennai Super Kings, where he established himself as one of the best T20 batsmen in the world with his ability to take the game away from the opponents in a flash.

His ability to accelerate at the drop of a dime and remain true to his instincts even in sticky situations have helped his side win countless games. The fact that he hits a fifty almost every three games in the IPL is a remarkable record over nine seasons of the tournament.

#3 Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma may currently be battling with injuries and may not have played a game for India since October 2016 but there can be little doubting his status as one of the finest T20 openers in the game right now. And that is why it should come as no surprise that he is third on the list of most fifties in IPL history.

In 142 games, Rohit has scored 29 fifties and is one of only four players to have at least 30 scores of fifty or more. He has scored nearly 4,000 runs in the tournament and is on track to become only the third to achieve that feat in IPL 2017. With an average of nearly 34 and strike rate of over 130, he has shown how explosive he can be at the top of the order on a consistent basis.

Just one shy of 30 fifties in the tournament, don't be surprised if the Indian opener makes his way up his list before the end of IPL 2017.

#2 Gautam Gambhir

No player has scored more fifties for a single IPL team than Gambhir

Of all the players on this list, Gautam Gambhir is the only player to not have a single IPL century to his name. In fact, his highest score in the history of the tournament is just 93, despite opening the innings for both Delhi Daredevils and Kolkata Knight Riders, who he currently captains ahead of IPL 2017.

Courtesy of his fifty against Gujarat Lions in KKR’s opening game of IPL 2017, Gambhir claimed joint-top spot in the list of most fifties with 32 and is one of only two players to have scored more than 30 fifties in the history of the tournament. He is also second on the list of most fifty-plus scores in the IPL and holds the Indian record for most fifties in the history of the tournament.

However, one other player also had scored 32, despite playing fewer games than anyone on this list and that player is...

#1 David Warner

Warner has played the least matches of all the players on this list

... David Warner. The Australian opener has been a revelation in the IPL and holds the record for most fifties in the history of the tournament. Captain of the reigning IPL champions, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Warner has been one of the best openers in the history of the tournament.

Warner's tally of 32 fifties is 11 more than AB de Villiers, who is second on the list of most fifties by a foreigner in the history of the IPL. Not only does he hold the record for most fifties but he also has the most fifty-plus scores in the tournament as well. He has two centuries to go along with his 32 fifties and his tally of 34 is two more than Gambhir, who is second with 32.

Although he has played the least amount of matches among all the players on this list, his incredible consistency has helped him claim this record. In 100 matches, he has scored nearly 3,500 runs at an average of just under 40 and strike rate of over 140. He will be looking to extend his lead at the top in IPL 2017.