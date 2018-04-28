दसवीं की इस स्टूडेंट ने नीरजा और दंगल गर्ल पर लिख दी कविता
अमेरिका में पढ़ने वाली भारतीय मूल की स्टूडेंट मानवी ठाकुर ने नीरजा के बारे में अपनी भावनाओं को कविता में पिरोया है।
dainikbhaskar.com | Last Modified - Apr 28, 2018, 07:50 PM IST
नीरजा भनोट पैन ऍम एयरलाइन्स में एयरहोस्टेज थीं। वे 5 सितंबर 1986 को मुंबई से न्यूयॉर्क जा रहे पैन एम फ्लाइट 73 के अपहृत विमान में यात्रियों की मदद करते हुए आतंकवादियों की गोलियों का शिकार हो गई थीं। अमेरिका में पढ़ने वाली भारतीय मूल की दसवीं की स्टूडेंट मानवी ठाकुरने नीरजा के बारे में अपनी भावनाओं को कविता में पिरोया है। मानवी ने इसी तरह दंगल गर्ल के अचीवमेंट की कहानी को भी कविता का रूप दिया है। यहां पेश हैं उनकी दोनों कविताएं जो उन्होंने अमेरिका के पोर्टलैंड से भेजी है :
Rattling doors, a look of anguish amongst faces
I knew something was wrong
With a flick of my hair, I saw them
For their weapons of discrimination and hate pointed at me
After they scanned the aisle, they told me to pursue their devious act
For now say I, a mastermind, had to stop the rush of brutally
The souls, who so fair and pure, scream in each vein more than us all
For at the circumstance of struggle and restraint, if they ever make it back home.
Feeling off edge, I knew that along with me
All surrounding me were now in this battle of survival
For speak hate, who ask for someone of their assistance amongst us
For done a task not in favor, blood of He and his shepherds drip in continuum
Shattered hearts, traumatized, trembling arms, and the senses ever so nullified
For those fair men and women feared next of their morbid crucifixion
When the guns of opposition were not pointed at one of us
They faced the floor, as one of our faces slowly drooped in trepidation
I notice, a bargain within our beloved Baptist and the Pilates of frowning fury
In which the worry was trying, ever too hard to subside
For at the assumed circumstance of relieve, we might make it back home
Oh but the red, no blue could fight, for one by one, a target grew on their backs
Blue was I, blue was her, blue was him, whose lives more precious and sacred than the
sacrifice of my lambs
Hate fought with offense, as the power of this trigger had more physical power than I
We in our defensive path, fought with thy minds, for a creation of cumulative knowledge, might
take them off their path of mass genocide
Our plan of illusion fell, and those bright, fair faces started to weaken and erode
As one bar plummeted, the other then thrived.
Packaged flames struck, for one last move is what my numb body allowed me
'Twas now lucid, even my miracles couldn't save us all
My only wish, for the Virgin and him to know how my heart's flame of love is a flame eternal
For not even a slash of metal and friction will burn it out
I turned my back to the horses, for they will never have them
The burn of the arrow struck me and the light in my eyes circled into darkness
For they were saved, I knew Heaven had me with a smile
Thy destination not reach, for a new one create
In which I hope, that the Holy Spirit of me, forever remained in his and her hearts
For the circumstance of ultimate conclusion, they now knew, I wasn't going to make it back
home....
-----------------
Ek Pehelvani Ki Dangal Kahaani by Manavi Thakur
Me, a typical, Harayanvi, school girl
Morning, afternoon, a repeat of events
I always knew he wasn't pleased, I couldn't fulfill his dream
I made a move, in which he felt elated
And told me I was to carry his legacy
Rise so early, tiresome perspiration, for what.
Something I just knew, in my heart, I couldn't love
For speak words of retort, consequences create
But for no choice, but give my all
I grew, inch by inch, wise by wise, passion by passion
The desire for success grew within me
I always knew he wasn't pleased, but I tried to fulfill his dream
In my game of initiation, the rush of defeat took over my body
Although, the rush of my game would never wear off after this moment
It is ok, work harder he said, so move forth I did
Game after game, strategy after strategy, I knew I had that crunch in me
As a woman, I was not only at strife with my opponents,
I was at a large scale fight, with all men and women,
Who could never believe, it was to be done.
In my hand today, I hold the medals of equality and righteousness,
In which now all citizens believe it can and will be done by a woman
I now knew he was pleased, for I have fulfilled his dream.
(Manavi Thakur, a 10th grade student at Jesuit High School in Portland, USA)
(News in Hindi from Dainik Bhaskar)
