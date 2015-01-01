पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फेक न्यूज एक्सपोज:बीएसपी सुप्रीमो मायावती और यूपी की राज्यपाल आनंदीबेन पटेल की 1 साल पुरानी फोटो, किसान आंदोलन की बताकर वायरल

3 मिनट पहले
क्या हो रहा है वायरल : सोशल मीडिया पर बहुजन समाजवादी पार्टी (बीएसपी) प्रमुख मायावती की एक फोटो वायरल हो रही है। फोटो में मायावती, उत्तरप्रदेश की राज्यपाल आनंदीबेन पटेल को एक दस्तावेज सौंपती हुई दिख रही हैं।

फोटो किसान आंदोलन की बताई जा रही है। दावा है कि मायावती ने किसानों की मांगों वाला ज्ञापन ही राज्यपाल आनंदीबेन पटेल को सौंपा है। फोटो के साथ शेयर किया जा रहा कैप्शन है - बसपा सुप्रीमो पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री उ प्र आदरणीय बहन कु मायावती जी ने राजभवन जाकर राज्यपाल आदरणीय आनंदी बेन पटेल जी को ज्ञापन सौंपा किसानों के सम्मान में बहन जी मैदान में

और सच क्या है ?

  • दैनिक भास्कर की रिपोर्ट से पता चलता है कि 8 दिसंबर को हुए किसानों के भारत बंद का मायावती ने भी समर्थन किया था। हालांकि, रिपोर्ट में ये जिक्र कहीं नहीं है कि मायावती ने आनंदीबेन पटेल को ज्ञापन सौंपा।
  • इंटरनेट पर किसान आंदोलन से जुड़ी किसी भी मीडिया रिपोर्ट में हमें मायावती और आनंदीबेन पटेल की वह फोटो नहीं मिली। जिसे सोशल मीडिया पर हाल में चल रहे किसान आंदोलन का बताया जा रहा है।
  • पड़ताल के अगले फेज में हमने फोटो को गूगल पर रिवर्स सर्च किया। न्यूज एजेंसी ANI के 7 दिसंबर, 2019 के सोशल मीडिया पोस्ट में भी हमें यही फोटो मिली। यानी फोटो 1 साल पुरानी है और इसका हाल में चल रहे किसान आंदोलन से संबंध नहीं है।
  • मायावती ने उत्तरप्रदेश की राज्यपाल आनंदीबेन पटेल से यूपी में लगातार महिलाओं के विरुद्ध बढ़ रहे अपराधों को रोकने को लेकर मुलाकात की थी। सोशल मीडिया पर किया जा रहा दावा फेक है।
