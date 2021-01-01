पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फेक न्यूज एक्सपोज:क्या मार्च के बाद नहीं चलेंगे 100, 10 और 5 रुपए के पुराने नोट? जानिए, इस वायरल खबर की सच्चाई

43 मिनट पहले
क्या हो रहा है वायरल: सोशल मीडिया पर एक खबर वायरल हो रही है। खबर में दावा किया जा रहा है कि भारतीय रिजर्व बैंक मार्च के बाद 100, 10 और 5 रुपए के पुराने नोट बंद करने जा रही है। यह जानकारी आरबीआई के अधिकारी बी. महेश की तरफ से दी गई है।

और सच क्या है?

  • खबर की सच्चाई जानने के लिए हमने इस खबर को गूगल पर सर्च किया। सर्च रिजल्ट में हमें याहू न्यूज और इंडिया डॉट कॉम की वेबसाइट पर यह खबर मिली।
  • वेबसाइट के मुताबिक, भारतीय रिजर्व बैंक के अधिकारियों का कहना है कि मार्च 2021 के बाद 100,10 और 5 रुपए के पुराने नोट नहीं चलेंगे। इस खबर को याहू न्यूज ने 22 जनवरी और इंडिया डॉट कॉम ने 24 जनवरी, 2021 को पब्लिश किया था।
  • पड़ताल के दौरान हमें दैनिक भास्कर की वेबसाइट पर वायरल पोस्ट से जुड़ी एक खबर मिली। खबर के मुताबिक, मार्च के बाद 100,10 और 5 रुपए के पुराने नोट बंद होने की खबर महज अफवाह है। इस बात की पुष्टि खुद भारतीय रिजर्व बैंक ने अपने सोशल मीडिया हैंडल से की है।
  • पड़ताल के अगले चरण में हमने भारतीय रिजर्व बैंक का सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट चेक किया। जहां हमें इस खबर से जुड़ा एक पोस्ट मिला। जिसमें लिखा है, 'मीडिया में ऐसी खबरें आ रही थीं कि 100, 50 और 10 रुपए के करेंसी नोट बंद किए जा सकते हैं। यह खबरें सही नहीं हैं।'.
  • साफ है कि सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रही खबर महज अफवाह है। भारतीय रिजर्व बैंक ने पुष्टि की है कि 100,10 और 5 रुपए के पुराने नोट बंद होने की खबर सही नहीं है।
