फेक न्यूज एक्सपोज:अयोध्या में मिला 5000 साल पुराना राम मंदिर? पड़ताल में दावा फेक निकला

एक घंटा पहले
क्या हो रहा है वायरल : सोशल मीडिया पर तीन गुंबदों वाले एक मंदिर की फोटो वायरल हो रही है। दावा किया जा रहा है कि अयोध्या में सड़क के चौड़ीकरण के दौरान ये मंदिर निकला है।

फोटो के साथ शेयर किए जा रहे मैसेज में दावा है कि मंदिर 5000 साल पुराना है और अयोध्या में ऐसे कई छुपे हुए मंदिर हैं जिनका सामने आना बाकी है।

और सच क्या है ?

  • इंटरनेट पर अयोध्या में चल रहे राम मंदिर निर्माण से जुड़ी कई मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स हमने चेक कीं। वायरल हो रही यह फोटो हमें किसी रिपोर्ट में नहीं मिली।
  • फोटो को गूगल पर रिवर्स सर्च करने से हमें अमर उजाला वेबसाइट पर 5 जनवरी 2020 की रिपोर्ट में यही फोटो मिली। इस रिपोर्ट से पता चलता है कि फोटो काशी विश्वनाथ कॉरिडोर की है।
  • मतलब साफ है कि सोशल मीडिया पर काशी विश्वनाथ कॉरिडोर की फोटो को अयोध्या का बताकर गलत दावे के साथ शेयर किया जा रहा है।
