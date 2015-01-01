पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Amit Shah And Mamata Banerjee Meet Arch Rival Before West Bengal Elections? Learn The Truth

फेक न्यूज एक्सपोज:पश्चिम बंगाल चुनाव से पहले धुर विरोधी अमित शाह और ममता बनर्जी ने की मुलाकात? जानें सच

एक घंटा पहले
क्या हो रहा है वायरल : सोशल मीडिया पर एक फोटो वायरल हो रही है। इसमें गृह मंत्री अमित शाह और ममता बनर्जी एक टेबल पर खाना खाते दिख रहे हैं। दावा किया जा रहा है कि पश्चिम बंगाल में होने जा रहे विधानसभा चुनावों से पहले अमित शाह और ममता बनर्जी ने ये बैठक की। फोटो के आधार पर सोशल मीडिया यूजर भाजपा और तृणमूल कांग्रेस पर चुनाव से पहले सांठगांठ का आरोप लगा रहे हैं।

और सच क्या है ?

  • इंटरनेट पर हमें ऐसी कोई खबर नहीं मिली, जिससे पुष्टि होती हो कि बंगाल चुनाव से पहले अमित शाह और ममता बनर्जी ने बैठक की।
  • वायरल फोटो को गूगल पर रिवर्स सर्च करने से न्यूज एजेंसी पीटीआई की 28 फरवरी, 2020 की रिपोर्ट हमें मिली। इससे पता चलता है कि यह भोज ओडिशा के मुख्यमंत्री नवीन पटनायक ने आयोजित कराया था। इस दौरान कोई भी राजनीतिक चर्चा नहीं हुई।
  • नवीन पटनायक ने 28 फरवरी, 2020 को किए ट्वीट में भी इस भोज की फोटो शेयर की थी। ट्वीट का हिंदी अनुवाद है - केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह और मेरे साथी मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार, ममता बनर्जी, धर्मेन्द्र प्रधान की नवीन निवास पर मुलाकात हुई। ओड़िया व्यंजनों के साथ इस मुलाकात का अनुभव काफी सुखद रहा।
  • इन सबसे साफ है कि वायरल फोटो 8 महीने पुरानी है। फोटो का पश्चिम बंगाल में होने जा रहे विधानसभा चुनावों से कोई संबंध नहीं है।
