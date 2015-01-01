पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Bank Will Charge 150 Rs. For Cash Withdrawal And 40 Rs. For Deposit Cash, Here's Details

फेक न्यूज एक्सपोज:अब खुद का पैसा बैंक से निकालने पर देने होंगे 150 रु. एक्स्ट्रा? जानें वायरल मैसेज का सच

30 मिनट पहले
क्या हो रहा है वायरल : सोशल मीडिया पर एक मैसेज वायरल हो रहा है। इसमें दावा किया जा रहा है कि अब एटीएम से तीन से ज्यादा ट्रांजेक्शन करने पर ग्राहकों को एक्स्ट्रा चार्ज देना होगा।

दावा है कि कैश निकालने के लिए हर बैंक में चौथे ट्रांजेक्शन से 150 रु. और कैश जमा करने के लिए 40 रु. एक्स्ट्रा चार्ज लगेगा।

और सच क्या है ?

  • इंटरनेट पर हमें ऐसी कोई खबर नहीं मिली जिससे पुष्टि होती हो कि 3 ट्रांजेक्शन के बाद अब हर सरकारी बैंक ग्राहकों से एक्स्ट्रा चार्ज लेगा। जैसा कि वायरल मैसेज में दावा है।
  • कुछ मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स से पता चला कि बैंक ऑफ बड़ोदा ने कोविड-19 की परिस्थितियों का हवाला देते हुए तीन से ज्यादा ट्रांजेक्शन पर चार्ज लगाने की घोषणा की है।
  • गूगल पर अलग-अलग कीवर्ड सर्च करने पर हमें वित्त मंत्रालय का 3 नवंबर का एक बयान मिला। जो बैंक चार्जेस पर फैले कन्फ्यूजन को लेकर ही जारी किया गया है।
  • बयान के मुताबिक, बैंक ऑफ बड़ोदा ने 1 नवंबर से फ्री टांजेक्शन की सीमा 5 से घटाकर 3 कर दी है। यानी पहले बैंक ऑफ बड़ोदा में 5 ट्रांजेक्शन फ्री होते थे, अब सिर्फ 3 फ्री होंगे।
  • सरकार के बयान में ये साफ किया है कि बैंक ऑफ बड़ोदा के अलावा किसी भी सरकारी बैंक ने फ्री ट्रांजेक्शन की सीमा कम नहीं की है।
  • दैनिक भास्कर की सात दिन पहले की रिपोर्ट से पता चलता है कि बैंक ऑफ बड़ोदा ने भी बढ़ाए हुए चार्ज वापस ले लिए हैं।
  • साफ है कि सोशल मीडिया पर किया जा रहा दावा आधा झूठा है। बैंक ऑफ बड़ोदा ने 3 ट्रांजेक्शन के बाद चार्ज लगाने की घोषणा की थी, जिसे बाद में वापस ले लिया। जबकि वायरल मैसेज में दावा किया जा रहा है कि सभी बैंकों में चार्जेस लागू होंगे।
