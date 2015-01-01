पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फेक न्यूज एक्सपोज:रिजल्ट से पहले ही मोदी ने बिहार सीएम के लिए गिरिराज सिंह के नाम की घोषणा की? जानें सच

29 मिनट पहले
क्या हो रहा है वायरल : सोशल मीडिया पर दावा किया जा रहा है कि बिहार चुनाव के नतीजे आने से पहले ही पीएम मोदी ने अगले मुख्यमंत्री के रूप में गिरिराज सिंह के नाम की घोषणा कर दी थी।

एक पत्र वायरल हो रहा है। बताया जा रहा है कि ये पत्र 5 नवंबर को पीएम मोदी ने भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्‌डा को लिखा था। पत्र में लिखा है - बिहार के मुख्यमंत्री के लिए प्रस्तावित तीन नामों में से मेरा वोट गिरिराज सिंह को है।

7 नवंबर को हुई अंतिम चरण की वोटिंग के बाद 10 नवंबर को बिहार चुनाव की मतगणना चल रही है। शाम 5 बजे तक एनडीए 121 पर और महागठबंधन 105 सीटों पर आगे चल रहा है।

बिहार में सरकार किसकी बनेगी? ये फिलहाल तय नहीं हुआ है। हालांकि, सोशल मीडिया पर बिहार में सरकार बनने को लेकर तमाम दावे किए जा रहे हैं। इसी बीच पत्र के आधार पर दावा किया जा रहा है कि गिरिराज सिंह अगले मुख्यमंत्री होंगे।

और सच क्या है ?

  • इंटरनेट पर हमें ऐसी कोई खबर नहीं मिली। जिससे पुष्टि होती हो कि बिहार के मुख्यमंत्री के लिए पीएम मोदी ने गिरिराज सिंह के नाम पर वोट किया है।
  • दावे से जुड़े की-वर्ड सर्च करने पर कुछ मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स हमें मिलीं। जिनके अनुसार, बिहार बीजेपी अध्यक्ष संजय जायसवाल आधिकारिक घोषणा कर चुके हैं कि, एनडीए के जीतने पर नीतीश कुमार ही अगले मुख्यमंत्री होंगे।
  • भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम के पूर्व कप्तान महेंद्र सिंह धोनी ने 20 अगस्त को पीएम द्वारा लिखा गया एक पत्र ट्वीट किया था। पड़ताल के अगले चरण में हमने पीएम मोदी के इस असली पत्र से वायरल पत्र का मिलान किया।
  • महेंद्र सिंह धोनी को लिखे पत्र में अशोक चिन्ह के 'लोगो' और वायरल पत्र के 'लोगो' में साफ अंतर दिख रहा है। असली पत्र में दाईं तरफ तारीख के साथ प्रधानमंत्री आवास का पूरा पता है। जबकि वायरल पत्र में तारीख के ऊपर सिर्फ नई दिल्ली लिखा है।
  • वायरल पत्र में ग्रामर से जुड़ी ऐसी कई गलतियां भी हैं, जिनसे साफ हो रहा है कि ये पत्र प्रधानमंत्री कार्यालय से जारी नहीं हुआ। साफ है कि सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल पत्र फेक है।
