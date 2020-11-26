फेक न्यूज एक्सपोज:पश्चिम बंगाल का चुनाव ओवैसी की पार्टी के साथ लड़ेगी बीजेपी? जानें सच

पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपरInstall App
क्या हो रहा है वायरल : सोशल मीडिया पर बीजेपी के ऑफिशियल ट्विटर हैंडल का बताया जा रहा एक ट्वीट वायरल हो रहा है। इसमें लिखा है - We Have Formed Alliance with AIMIM in upcoming WB elections.
ट्वीट का हिंदी अनुवाद है - हमने AIMIM के साथ आगामी पश्चिम बंगाल विधानसभा चुनावों के लिए गठबंधन कर लिया है।
और सच क्या है?
Space sector can massively improve Indo-Bhutan connectivity.— BJP (@BJP4India) November 20, 2020
Recently, India-Bhutan signed a framework for improved cooperation in ‘Peaceful Usage of Outer Space’. This will strengthen partnership in the space sector between the two countries.
- PM @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/FYuU3SzoE5
Shri @rajnathsingh released the 3rd volume of the Selected Speeches of President Shri Ram Nath Kovind - ‘लोकतंत्र के स्वर’ and ‘The Republican Ethic’ yesterday, in the presence of Shri @PrakashJavdekar.— BJP (@BJP4India) November 20, 2020
Shri Javadekar presented the first copies of the books to @rashtrapatibhvn. pic.twitter.com/zdhfuInELt
