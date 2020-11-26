पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फेक न्यूज एक्सपोज:पश्चिम बंगाल का चुनाव ओवैसी की पार्टी के साथ लड़ेगी बीजेपी? जानें सच

12 मिनट पहले
क्या हो रहा है वायरल : सोशल मीडिया पर बीजेपी के ऑफिशियल ट्विटर हैंडल का बताया जा रहा एक ट्वीट वायरल हो रहा है। इसमें लिखा है - We Have Formed Alliance with AIMIM in upcoming WB elections.

ट्वीट का हिंदी अनुवाद है - हमने AIMIM के साथ आगामी पश्चिम बंगाल विधानसभा चुनावों के लिए गठबंधन कर लिया है।

और सच क्या है?

  • वायरल ट्वीट में 20 नवंबर दोपहर 1:52 बजे का समय है। बीजेपी का ऑफिशियल ट्विटर हैंडल चेक करने पर ऐसा कोई ट्वीट हमें नहीं मिला।
  • 20 नवंबर को दोपहर 1:49 PM बजे बीजेपी के ट्विटर हैंडल पर भारत-भूटान के बीच स्पेस सेक्टर को लेकर हुए एक समझौते से जुड़ा ट्वीट किया है।
  • 20 नवंबर दोपहर 1:56 बजे बीजेपी के हैंडल से एक किताब की लॉन्चिंग से जुड़ा ट्वीट हुआ था।
  • वायरल ट्वीट में जो समय लिखा है। उस समय पर भाजपा के हैंडल से कोई ट्वीट नहीं हुआ। पड़ताल के अगले फेज में हमने बीजेपी के अकाउंट से हुए एक असली ट्वीट का वायरल ट्वीट से मिलान किया। 3 कारणों से साफ हो रहा है कि वायरल ट्वीट एडिटेड है।
  1. असली ट्वीट में ऊपर दाईं तरफ तीन डॉट हैं। वायरल ट्वीट में नहीं हैं।
  2. असली ट्वीट में Retweet के बाद Quote Tweet की संख्या है। वायरल ट्वीट में Retweet के बाद सीधे लाइक्स की संख्या।
  3. असली ट्वीट में BJP के नीचे लिखा यूजर नेम Bjp4india का फॉन्ट और वायरल ट्वीट में लिखे यूजर नेम के फॉन्ट साइज में साफ अंतर दिख रहा है।

