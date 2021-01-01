पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • No fake news
  • CCTV Cameras Installed On The Road By Policemen During Clash With Farmers? Know The Truth Of This Video

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

फेक न्यूज एक्सपोज:किसानों से झड़प के दौरान पुलिसवालों ने तोड़े सड़क पर लगे CCTV कैमरे? जानिए इस वीडियो का सच

एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

क्या हो रहा है वायरल: सोशल मीडिया पर एक वीडियो शेयर हो रहा है। वीडियो में पुलिसकर्मी सड़क पर लगे CCTV कैमरे तोड़ते नजर आ रहे हैं। दावा किया जा रहा है कि किसानों से झड़प के दौरान पुलिस पब्लिक प्रॉपर्टी डैमेज कर रही है।

पोस्ट में लिखा है, 'कोई बताएगा ये क्या है? अगर किसान पब्लिक प्रॉपर्टी तोड़े तो ठीक नहीं है, लेकिन अगर पुलिस पब्लिक प्रॉपर्टी तोड़ती है तो ठीक।'

और सच क्या है?

  • इस वीडियो की सच्चाई जानने के लिए हमने वीडियो से जुड़े की-वर्ड्स गूगल पर सर्च किए। सर्च रिजल्ट में हमें ये वीडियो द क्विंट नाम की वेबसाइट पर मिला।
  • वेबसाइट के मुताबिक, ये वीडियो दिल्ली के खूरेजी इलाके के पेट्रोल पंप का है। जहां 2020 में CAA और NRC के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन चल रहा था। पुलिस ने प्रदर्शनकारियों पर कार्रवाई करते हुए पेट्रोल पंप पर लगे CCTV कैमरे तोड़ दिए थे।
  • वेबसाइट ने इस वीडियो के साथ खबर को 26 फरवरी 2020 को पब्लिश किया था। उस दौरान ये वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर भी खासा वायरल हुआ था।
  • साफ है कि सोशल मीडिया पर वीडियो के साथ किया जा रहा दावा फेक है। ये वीडियो किसानों के साथ झड़प के दौरान का नहीं बल्कि फरवरी 2020 का है।
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलॉकडाउन में बिजनेस बंद हो गया तो कर्ज लेना पड़ा, आज नमकीन बेचकर हर महीने 45 हजार रुपए कमा रही हैं सूरत की किन्नर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser